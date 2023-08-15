Who are the top 7 pass throwers in the Gadsden area? Ranking the best quarterbacks

The high school football season is around the corner, and there's no position bigger than quarterback.

This is the latest part of a series ranking the top players at each position in the Gadsden Times coverage zone. The quarterbacks are led by an all-state honorable mention. Elsewhere there is multiple quarterback battles or new faces entering the fold.

The first days of high school games is Aug. 24 and 25. Some teams will start the next week, using week zero as either a bye or scrimmage week.

Here is the top seven quarterbacks in the Gadsden area:

7. Jaxon Colvin

Geraldine, senior

Why chosen: A three-year starter at QB, Colvin threw for 1,440 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

6. Mason McAteer

Collinsville, freshman

Why chosen: McAteer is stepping into his second year as the starter. Last year, as an eighth grader, he threw for 1,262 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 70 of his 160 passes.

5. Tyler Pierce

Boaz, junior

Why chosen: Pierce threw for 2,169 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding one on the ground last season.

4. John David Justus

Coosa Christian, N/A

Why chosen: Justus threw for 1,671 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 556 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season. In total he had 2,272 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Conquerors to the Class 1A semifinals.

3. Mason Holcomb

Pisgah, senior

Why chosen: A four-year starter for the Eagles, he threw for 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He led the Eagles to the Class 2A State semifinals.

2. Gauge Nesmith

Southside, senior

Why chosen: Nesmith threw for 2,000 yards and ran for 650 yards last season, en route to the Etowah County offensive MVP. Over the last two years he has accounted for over 5,000 yards and 51 touchdowns.

1. Jim Ogle

Jacksonville, senior

Why chosen: Ogle threw for 2,523 yards and 28 touchdowns last year, earning All-State honorable mention honors. The Troy commit will once again be paired with Ky'dric Fisher, who was named the no. 1 reciever in the area by the Gadsden Times.

