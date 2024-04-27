Top 60 prospects available for Colts on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Colts hold five picks on the third day of the NFL Draft after acquiring an additional selection from the Carolina Panthers when they traded down in the second round. At the moment, here is when the Colts will be picking:

Fourth round: 117

Fifth round: 142 (via Carolina)

Fifth round: 151

Fifth round: 155 (via Carolina)

Seventh round: 234

With their first three picks, the Colts tackled two of their more pressing needs, bolstering their pass rush with Laiatu Latu on Day 1 and then adding that much-needed playmaking presence on offense with Adonai Mitchell on Day 2. In the third round, the Colts added to their offensive tackle depth – a move that was needed – taking Pitt’s Matt Goncalves.

To a degree, the deeper we get into the draft, the more positional need goes out the window, and it’s all about finding prospects with a high-end trait or two that teams believe they can develop. However, below are four positions that the Colts should still try to prioritize:

Cornerback: Too many big plays were surrendered last season and not enough plays on the ball were made. It was a young group that hopefully takes a step forward in 2024, but that’s not a given either.

Safety: In the short-term, the Colts could use added competition at free safety. In the long-term, Julian Blackmon is only back on a one-year deal.

Interior Offensive Line: Looking ahead to next offseason, both Will Fries and Ryan Kelly are set to be free agents.

Linebacker: A sneaky need. There is little proven depth behind EJ Speed and Zaire Franklin, not to mention that Speed is a free agent in 2025.

So, with all of that in mind, here are the top 60 players remaining on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft.

