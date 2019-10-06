Top-60 guard Ryan Nembhard makes his own name

Vfueoen6nch918irv3xe

APOPKA, FL. – Ryan Nembhard has begun his own story as a high-major prospect. The younger brother of Florida standout Andrew Nembhard, the four-star guard recently reclassified and has begun to see his recruitment pick up.

“I was going to reclassify eventually so might as well get an early start,” Nembhard said about his move up a year and into the 2021 class. “Coaches can start recruiting me and the recruiting process could get going.”

Florida, Iowa State, Marquette, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and USC are among the schools that have already begun to invest time and attention towards Nembhard, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “I am just familiar with the coaching staff since I have been down there a lot. I have a comfortable situation there but, at the end of the day, it is going to be about how I feel with the coaching staff and the best fit for me.”

Ohio State: “I have been talking with them since the summer. They have been involved and have been talking about getting me onto campus. It is a great school and I know that they have Meechie (Johnson) committed there and they would probably want us to play together.”

Oklahoma: “It hasn’t been much a lot with them just yet but they just want to get the recruiting process going. They haven’t talked a lot but they did just come down to see me at my school.”

Stanford: “They have a great academic program out there and I feel like their basketball program is getting a lot better so I feel like I could help them and that I could be a piece. It will be great to go out there and see what it is like.”

USC: “I actually had gone on a visit with my brother whenever he visited there so it is a really good campus with a great coaching staff that I would like to be a part of. It would be a great fit and I would like to go and visit campus there, for sure.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Visiting Stanford this weekend officially, Nembhard has been on the campuses at Florida, Ohio State and USC, primarily due to the recruitment of his brother before his enrollment at UF. However, he told Rivals.com that he would like to get back to Florida and OSU in the coming months.

Much of the talk has surrounded Nembhard following his brother to Florida whenever his college clock begins but he remains adamant that he is not leaning in any specific direction. “My recruitment is fully open,” he said. “There is no favorite. Everybody has an equal chance so I just want all of the schools to recruit me.”

Expect for Nembhard to take a few visits in the coming months but a college decision remains out of sight as his recruitment is just beginning to form. What one can expect once he gets onto a college campus is a complete playmaker at the point of attack that is a gifted passer and a more than serviceable defender at the lead guard position.