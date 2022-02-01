Top 6 Steelers breakout candidates for 2022

Last season was a nightmare for the Pittsburgh Steelers in many ways. Despite making the playoffs, gross inconsistency on both sides of the football held this team back from being a real contender. If the Steelers want to jumpstart the rebuild, these six guys need breakout seasons.

1-LB Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers chose Alex Highsmith over Melvin Ingram last season for better or worse. Now, with Ingram gone, it is Highsmith’s job to pull his weight opposite T.J. Watt. Highsmith finished with six sacks in 2021 but needs to hit double digits in 2022.

2-TE Pat Freiermuth

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no better friend to a young quarterback than a really good pass-catching tight end. For as exciting as Freiermuth was in 2021, he has the potential to be among the very top of tight ends in the AFC if the offense finds a way to focus on him more.

3-C/G Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Ultimately, a move to guard is what is going to make or break things for Kendrick Green but if it works, he could find himself in the Pro Bowl very soon.

4-LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Ok, last season was a mess for Devin Bush. Apologists pointed to his continued recovery from ACL surgery but it really felt like more than that. 2022 and a full year out from the surgery there are no more excuses for the guy the Steelers traded up to get.

5-OT Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

For a rookie, the situation Dan Moore Jr was thrust into had to be daunting. But the 2021 fourth-round pick stepped up big time as the starting left tackle. But with a new quarterback coming, the pressure on Moore is even greater to continue to get better.

6-DB Tre Norwood

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

There is some turnover coming in the Steelers secondary. As many as three guys who played prominent roles could be gone and the player who can step up at multiple positions is Tre Norwood. Norwood is a special player and a gifted playmaker who just needs more opportunities.

