Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philly Part 2

Top 6: Jessica Boyington has more events for you to enjoy Pride Month in Philly.
Both the Suns and the Nuggets closed out a playoff series on Thursday night.
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries. Murray last played at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev in early March before pulling out of the Miami Open later that month due to a groin injury.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Bottas was fast in 2018 and won the race in 2019.
It’s up to Stevens to figure out how to maximize Brown and Tatum and build a roster to support them on their way to title contention.
After 41 years at the helm, Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he will be stepping down after next season and assistant Jon Scheyer will take over. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde look at the legacy of one of the great coaches in the history of the sport. What can we expect from the Blue Devils under Scheyer? Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has been promoted to the President of Basketball Operations role with the team. Would the former Butler headman think about making the jump back to campus when he gets the itch to coach again? Dan also has a couple of stories from the humans vs the animal kingdom war you will not want to miss...
The feel-good story of the year had a hard crash Wednesday, dumped by the surprising and mouthy Atlanta Hawks in five games. The expectations were raised headed into the series by the Knicks’ strong finish, but they were relatively exposed as an overachieving bunch.
One second-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs is set, and it has the potential to be one of the best series of the postseason.
What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.
NBA vet & former Cleveland Cavaliers asst. coach Damon Jones joins Chris Haynes to talk about LeBron James' mindset as the Los Angeles Lakers forward faces elimination for the first time ever in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday. The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.
Deshaun Watson probably isn't walking through that door for the Texans.
Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.
The 76ers are a much different team without their star center.
Grand Slams stands by its belief that Naomi Osaka's media blackout gave her an unfair advantage.
An ugly story has a nice ending.
Battered by scandals since the 2016 Rio Games, U.S. gymnastics has implemented many changes to the way Olympic hopefuls are nurtured and mentored. For Laurie Hernandez, the biggest transformation has come from within as she bids to secure a spot on the Tokyo Olympic team. The youngest woman on the entire 2016 U.S. Olympic team, the road to Rio was a dark and lonely one for the then 16-year-old who endured verbal abuse and body shaming on way to helping the United States to the team gold.
At just 17, Coco Gauff has now made it to the third round at all four Grand Slam tournaments.