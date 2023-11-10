The top 6 Beaver Stadium crowds: Can Penn State football vs. Michigan top 111,000?

Penn State football owns the fourth-largest stadium in the world.

It's No. 2 in the United States, behind only its undefeated nemesis it plays Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines.

So will Penn State break its five-year-old record Saturday at noon when the No. 10 Nittany Lions attempt to upset No. 3 Michigan (CFP rankings) in State College?

It could be close, especially when considering how the Lions nearly pulled off the feat earlier this season against Iowa.

Of course, that was a White Out, prime-time event. Saturday is only a fan-friendly "Stripe Out" (alternating fan sections wearing blue and white) and will commence at lunch. Who really wants to see pregame fireworks in a daytime sky?

Penn State and Iowa take the field at the same time to to play in a White Out football game at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Still, it should be a packed, ultra-loud scene, as well as the largest gathering in the nation.

Penn State's official Beaver Stadium capacity of 106,572 ranks behind only three others: India's Narendra Modi Stadium (132,000), North Korea's Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (114,00) and, of course, Michigan Stadium. The Big House officially seats 107,601.

(Note: Stadium crowd records are broken beyond seating capacity limits; attendance figures include media, security and support staff).

Beaver Stadium moved to its current site ahead of the 1960 season (capacity at the time, 16,000). Its next large-scale renovation — first in more than two decades — is planned to be completed in four years. It should not affect capacity substantially, according to school officials.

The largest college football crowd ever, by the way? Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech drew 156,990 to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016. The largest on-campus crowd was 115,109 − Notre Dame at Michigan in 2013.

Here are the top six Beaver Stadium crowds of all-time:

6. 110,134 (Oct. 27, 2007): Ohio State 37, Penn State 17

Oct. 27, 2007: No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 24 Penn State, 37-17, during a Beaver Stadium white out. Ohio State's Jake Ballard (86) caught one of those touchdowns as Penn State's Lydell Sargeant (10) defended during the third quarter. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The No. 1 Buckeyes proved to be a road-grading machine in improving to 9-0 with the easy victory.

They were so good on offense they never punted against the No. 24 Lions. Ohio State led only 10-7 after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the way.

Penn State All-American linebacker Dan Connor did all he could, piling up 18 tackles and intercepted a pass.

5. 110,669 (Oct. 19, 2019): Penn State 28, Michigan 21

The No. 7 Lions bolted out from the start behind Sean Clifford and wideout KJ Hamler and led 21-0 before halftime.

Though Clifford threw three touchdown passes (two to Hamler) and ran for another, the Penn State defense was forced to hang on by the end of its claws to preserve victory.

The big crowd moment? It was so loud before the first play of the game, the Michigan offense had to call a timeout.

4. 110,753 (Sept. 14, 2002): Penn State 40, Nebraska 7

Penn State stormed the No. 7 Cornhuskers in their long-awaited recovery game after back-to-back losing seasons.

The Lions dominated with a 20-0 third quarter, ignited by freshman Michael Robinson's touchdown run.

A Beaver Stadium-record crowd may never have been louder than when Richie Gardner answered that Robinson's TD by returning an interception for a score to break it open.

3. 110,823 (Oct. 21, 2017): Penn State 42, Michigan 13

Penn State fans cheer after a record attendance of 110,823 was announced during the second half of an NCAA Division I college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Beaver Stadium. The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated Michigan 42-13, improving their season record to 7-0.

The No. 2 Lions flexed their all-star talent from beginning to end in a nationally-televised White Out. Saquan Barkley juiced the crowd with an untouched, 69-yard touchdown run early and with a juggling TD reception late.

Heisman Trophy candidates Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley each scored three times on the night to keep the Lions undefeated for one more week.

2. 110,830 (Sept. 23, 2023): Penn State 31, Iowa 0

Another White Out amped up one of the nation's top defenses on a wet, chilly evening.

The Lions shut out a Top 25 team for the first time since the 1999 Alamo Bowl, holding the Hawkeyes to just 76 total yards. They forced four fumbles and knocked out starting QB Cade McNamara.

Meanwhile, Drew Allar was exceptional in the red zone, throwing for four touchdowns without an interception.

1. 110,889 (Sept. 29, 2018): Ohio State 27, Penn State 26

A warm, early-season White Out against its most formidable rival set the stage for a record crowd. An extra-large throng of high school recruits, returning lettermen and a national TV crew packed the sidelines like never before.

And the crowd was frequently deafening, helping lead Trace McSorley and the Lions to the edge of a Top 10 upset before everything changed, never more dramatically.

The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes for their second-straight one-point victory over the Lions.

