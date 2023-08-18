The Top 5s: Who are the area's top returning football players?

Who will be the big names to watch this high school football season in the Marion area?

Who is poised to step it up a notch?

Who are the future All-Ohioans of 2023?

Here's Rob McCurdy's look at the top five returnees by stat category as we get ready to start the new season:

Pleasant's Owen Lowry ranks second among returning quarterbacks in completions and yards thrown in 2022.

Top 5 Passers

A.J. Bower, Northmor: 145-of-284, 2,029 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions.

Owen Lowry, Pleasant: 113-of-221, 1,366 yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions.

Alex Stokes, Marion Harding: 67-of-156, 1,175 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions.

Brayden Townsend, Ridgedale: 60-of-103, 775 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions.

Kolton Stover, Highland: 59-of-103, 567 yards, six touchdowns, one interception.

Also watch: Chase Ebert, River Valley.

River Valley's Keyan Shidone played just six games last year and still finished as the area's leader in catches.

Top 5 Receivers

Keyan Shidone, River Valley: 59 receptions, 884 yards, four touchdowns.

Hunter Fulk, Northmor: 46 receptions, 626 yards, nine touchdowns.

Landon Murphy, Ridgedale: 43 receptions, 509 yards, six touchdowns.

Bo Landin, Northmor: 28 receptions, 600 yards, seven touchdowns.

Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale: 25 receptions, 338 yards, three touchdowns.

Also watch: Kalin Briggs, Cardington.

Top 5 Runners

Dane Nauman, Highland: 295 carries, 2,380 yards, 28 touchdowns.

Kaiden Luikart, Elgin: 116 carries, 520 yards, seven touchdowns.

Nolan Draper, North Union: 60 carries, 433 yards, three touchdowns.

Owen Lowry, Pleasant: 109 carries, 427 yards, eight touchdowns.

Wyatt Denney, Cardington: 73 carries, 356 yards, four touchdowns.

Also watch: Brody Wood, Elgin.

River Valley's Hudson Pollock should be among the area's leaders in scoring as a kicker.

Top 5 Scorers

Dane Nauman, Highland: 30 touchdowns, 180 points.

Hunter Fulk, Northmor: Nine touchdowns, 54 points.

Caleb Schuerer, Northmor: Two touchdowns, one 2-point conversion, two field goals, 29 extra points, 51 points.

Owen Lowry, Pleasant: Eight touchdowns, 48 points.

Kaiden Luikart, Elgin: Eight touchdowns, 48 points.

Also watch: Hudson Pollock, River Valley.

Marion Harding's Jackson Shipley was one of the area's top punters in 2022 and he will add kicking duties this season for the Presidents while being a full-time soccer player.

Top 5 Kickers, Punters

Hudson Pollock, River Valley: One field goal, 41 extra points, 44 points.

Carter Skaggs, North Union: 25 punts, 922 yards, 36.9 average.

Everett Robinson, North Union: 39 extra points, 39 points.

Jackson Shipley, Marion Harding: 41 punts, 1,489 yards, 36.3 average.

Caleb Schnuerer, Northmor: Two field goals, 29 extra points, 35 points.

Also watch: Cole Fricke, Mount Gilead; Malin Fichtner, Highland.

Justin Long of Marion Harding is the area's top returning tackler.

Top 5 Tacklers

Justin Long, Marion Harding: 128 tackles.

Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale: 126 tackles.

Conner Smith, Pleasant: 87 tackles.

Nathan Wansik, Pleasant: 85 tackles.

Wyatt Denney, Cardington: 84 tackles.

Also watch: Landon Shepard, Elgin.

Ridgedale's Nathan Thiel is a returning All-Ohioan and a big playmaker on the defense.

Top 5 Big Hitters

Brayden Townsend, Ridgedale: 16 tackles for loss, six sacks.

Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale: 18 tackles for loss.

Dane Nauman, Highland: 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks.

Gabe Simpson, Mount Gilead: 10 tackles for loss, six sacks.

Mike Williams, Marion Harding: Nine tackles for loss, seven sacks.

Also watch: Quinten Harrison, Elgin.

Top 5 Ball Hawks

Zach Church, Highland: Five interceptions.

Hunter Fulk, Northmor: Four interceptions.

Hayden Kline, Highland: Four interceptions.

Caden Potts: North Union: Three interceptions.

Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale: Three interceptions.

