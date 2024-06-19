Top 50 recruit, LSU basketball target to announce commitment on Friday

Coach Matt McMahon and LSU men’s basketball is still looking to add the first commitment in its 2025 class, but it could be in contention to land one of the best players in the entire cycle.

Tylis Jordan, a four-star forward from Snellville, Georgia, is set to announce his commitment date on Friday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Jordan, who stands at 6-foot-9 ranks as the No. 43 player and No. 10 power forward in the 2025 class.

Jordan hasn’t named his finalists, but he’s so far taken official visits to six schools: LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Ole Miss. The Rebels are currently the heavy favorite to land him according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine, as well as a pair of crystal balls from 247Sports placed on Wednesday.

It seems LSU has some ground to make up here, but it will hope for a surprise when Jordan announces his decision.

