The top 50 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class

The creation of a Big Board in any NFL facility is a painstaking creation brought about by multiple people. Area scouts report to scouting directors, who in turn speak with coaching staffs and general managers regarding the best college prospects. Team needs and best players available are considered on sliding scales per organization, and then, finally, there’s a list (or a series of lists) of the top potential draft picks in any room.

What we’ve done at Touchdown Wire to assemble our top 50 prospects of the 2021 NFL draft class has a different methodology, but relies on a lot of research. Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield started the process by compiling extensive scouting reports on the top players at every position, including tape study and advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions. Then, the final Big List of 50 players based on pure talent and positional value. Which is what you see here.

If you want to know who wrote which reports, you can tell the song by the singer. This year, Mark and Doug split up the position reports thusly:

Mark: Quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, edge rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks.

Doug: Running backs, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, interior defensive linemen, safeties.

Without further ado, here are Touchdown Wire’s Top 50 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.

Note: The percentiles in parentheses listed next to pro day data are compared to all historical athletic testing (combine and pro day) at the respective position of the player. Kudos to Pro Football Focus, and their Pro Day Schedule and Results Tracker, for this.

50. Elijah Moolden, S/Slot, Washington

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 5’9″ (3rd) Weight: 192 (13th) Arm Length: 29 1/2 inches (3rd) 40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds (19th) Bench Press: 13 reps (21st) Vertical Jump:37 inches (62nd) Broad Jump:125 inches (76th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Elijah Molden’s father Alex was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 1996 draft by the Saints out of Oregon. Alex Molden played cornerback for New Orleans, San Diego, and Detroit from 1996 through 2003, amassing 252 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles. Elijah Molden was a four-star recruit at West Linn High School in Oregon and visited Stanford, Oregon, and Washington before choosing the Huskies. He put up 10 solo tackles in 2017 as a true freshman, playing more on special teams. In 2018, he was named Washington’s Special Teams Player of the Year, and upped his game as a defensive back with 20 tackles and five passes defensed in 11 games. 2019 marked his breakout season, as Molden led the defense with four interceptions and 13 passes defensed, as well as tying for the team lead with three forced fumbles. In just four 2020 games, Molden had 21 solo tackles and another interception. Through four seasons as a multi-position defensive back, Molden played 1,158 snaps in the slot, 68 at free safety, 228 snaps in the box, 64 snaps at cornerback, and 40 snaps along the defensive line. For his collegiate career, he allowed 102 receptions on 157 targets for 1,037 yards, 492 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 74.7 (44.9 in 2020). Stat to Know: Molden has become a high-quality eraser on deep stuff — against passes of 20 or more air yards in 2020, he allowed five completions on 13 targets for no touchdowns, with two forced incompletions. Strengths: An inveterate field reader and diagnostician, Molden succeeds in zone coverage because he understands placement and how to fill voids, and he succeeds in man because he’s quick enough off the ball to match and mirror. Breaks off coverage responsibilities quickly and effectively when watching the backfield. Understands how to time a hit to create an incompletion. Above-average tackler for his size. Deep slot coverage ability would place him in a natural state to play more deep-third. Weaknesses: There are times when Molden’s breakneck play pace will get the better of him, and he’ll miss tackles he should make. Clunky hip-flip and recovery speed can cause trouble against more agile receivers. Molden needs to be ahead of the game with his anticipatory skills because his full-field athleticism won’t cover up a ton of mistakes. Conclusion: Whether you think it’s a debit to his NFL future that Molden may be “limited” to a slot defender role at the next level likely depends on how attuned you are to NFL trends that had teams playing nickel 62.4% of the time in 2020, with four defensive backs on the field just 16.2% of the time, and six defensive backs on the field 19.5% of the time. We’re way past the point where we call guys who are optimal slot defenders ancillary parts at the NFL level, or at least, we should be. With his slot excellence and potential to do other things, Molden isn’t the perfect NFL defensive back, but he certainly fits today’s paradigm as well as anyone in this draft class. NFL Comparison: Jimmie Ward. I’ve seen comparisons between Molden and Tyrann Mathieu, and I’m not willing to go there — Mathieu is both a cyborg and a unicorn, and he might be the NFL’s best free safety and slot defender right now. Let’s not put that level of pressure on Molden just yet. Ward, who the 49ers took with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Northern Illinois, has carved out an estimable career as both a safety and slot guy, and Molden has a similar athletic profile with a similar height/weight/speed structure.

49. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (39th) Weight: 290 (28th) Arm Length: 33 inches (45th) 40-Yard Dash:4.85 seconds (86th) Bench Press: 29 reps (73rd) Vertical Jump: 30 inches (53rd) Broad Jump: 109 inches (60th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: As a junior at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, Onwuzurike was part of a team that won the state championship with Kyler Murray at quarterback. As a senior, Onwuzurike was listed as the Dallas area’s Defensive Player of the Year by the Dallas Morning News. He chose Washington over several other major programs, including Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona State. He opted out of the 2020 season, but in three years with the Huskies, Onwuzurike totaled 47 solo tackles, 48 assists, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 63 total pressures, and 70 stops… often at an extreme schematic disadvantage. Stat to Know: Onwuzurike had 1,070 total snaps with the Huskies, and 386 of those snaps (36.1%) were spent in a nose tackle alignment. That is… an interesting deployment rate. Strengths: Sideline-to-sideline agility shows up right away; Onwuzurike has the recovery speed and get-off to catch up to running backs in space, and could be an asset in short coverage. Heavy hands will push blockers back and force them to recover quickly. Onwuzurike will put a sharp charge into the chest of his blocker and shed to the inside, and that’s his signature move. Brings a ferocious and constant forward momentum to the quarterback. Can split double teams with a quick arm-over move. Strong enough to work past initial blocks to his chest. Excels when playing three-tech or head over the guard, and flashes pass-rush ability at the edge. Weaknesses: Onwuzurike could stand to be more diverse with his hands; he gets stopped up by double teams too often, and if his taser move doesn’t work, he can be stuck. Will need to add lower-body strength if he’s to be a pure tackle as opposed to a multi-position player. Conclusion: Sometimes, you just wonder how and why coaches choose to deploy their players. Watching Houston’s Ed Oliver line up at nose tackle on 64.2% of his snaps in his final collegiate season at 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds was a unique exercise in frustration, and I had similar feelings watching Onwuzurike try and bash his way through as a nose in Washington’s defense. Onwuzurike’s NFL team would be wise to make him a move defender at the same time it works to add strength and technique to his palette. NFL Comparison: Darnell Dockett. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Dockett became a multi-gap force for the Cardinals from 2004 through 2013, playing all over the line without a defined position. Dockett brought heavy hands, impressive quickness, and an outstanding competitive demeanor to the field, and I see that same potential in Onwuzurike.

48. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Height: 6’3″ (33rd) Weight: 243 (13th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds (72nd) Bench Press: 23 reps (56th) Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches (41st) Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Hailing from Owings Mills, Maryland, Quincy Roche was a standout defensive end and tight end at New Town High School. A three-star recruit according to 247sports.com, he entertained offers from smaller schools such as Appalachian State and Toledo before enrolling at Temple. Roche was an impact player for the Owls from the day he set foot on campus, notching seven sacks as a true freshman. His best season by far was back in 2019, when he tallied 13 sacks and was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year as well as a First-Team All-AAC player. He transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility as a graduate, and he added another 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks to his resume, this time as an ACC player. Stat to Know: According to Pro Football Focus Roche’s 104 pressures the past two seasons made him the most productive pass rusher in all of college football. Strengths: Roche is a technically-advanced pass rusher that wins with effort, technique and experience. Given the number of games he has played and the different players he has seen, Roche is able to read and react to almost anything a tackle can throw at him. He can put together a variety of pass rushing moves, including cross-chops, swims, rips, and spins, and he can counter most pass blockers with an efficient plan of attack. Early against Duke this past season you saw that on a play where he initially tried to rip and dip around the edge, but hit the tackle with a counter/spin late in the down for a sack. His hands in that game against Duke were extremely impressive, particularly on cross-chop moves where he was leaving the Duke tackles in his wake. He is also adept at exploiting over-sets and mistakes by tackles. Against Pittsburgh this past season the tackle set too far to the outside exposing the inside gap, and Roche immediately identified that and attacked inside to generate pressure on the QB. In that game he also showed a bit of a Euro step on one snap, threatening the outside shoulder of the tackle and then cutting inside to force the QB off the spot. The Clemson game also provided some examples of Roche ironing out a long-arm move, adding one more element to his arsenal. Weaknesses: Roche is more technique than power or athleticism, and more experienced tackles might be better suited to handle what he attacks with off the edge. You even saw some of that this season in games against Virginia Tech and Clemson, when he was working against experienced and/or talented tackles who could handle his array of moves or simply beat him with power and/or athleticism. Speaking of which, athletically Roche does not compare well to some of the other prospects in this class, and he might be more of a finished product than players like Jayson Oweh or Joseph Ossai. Conclusion: Still, it is hard to argue with the production. Dating back to high school — Roche set a school record his senior year with 19 sacks — Roche has found ways to get to the quarterback. He might not duplicate those kinds of numbers in the NFL, but players with a knack for getting to the QB are still a valued part of a roster. He might not have the ceiling of other players on the draft, but the floor is rather solid. Comparison: I see a little of Trey Flowers in his game, a player who might rely on technique and need a bit of scheme help to produce at the next level.

47. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ Weight: 251 pounds 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A 60-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: When you are growing up in the New England area during the 2010s and play tight end, the nickname is easy: “Baby Gronk.” Pat Freiermuth was considered a four-star recruit at tight end coming out of the Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts and had no shortage of scholarship offers, including from Boston College, Duke, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Freiermuth chose to play at Penn State, and was an immediate contributor. He started nine games as a true freshman and played in 13, catching 26 passes for 368 yards and eight touchdowns. There were rumors that Freiermuth would opt-out in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19 but he did suit up for the Nittany Lions, appearing in four games before a shoulder injury ended his season. In those four contests he caught 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown. Even with that limited action he was named a First-Team All-Big Ten player, and earned the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year award, given to the top player in the Big Ten at that position. Stat to Know: When healthy this past season he was the Penn State offense. Pro Football Focus pointed out that 27.8% of the team’s passing targets went in his direction, a big number. Strengths: If a team covets the more traditional tight end, Freiermuth will stack highly on their board. He offers some fight as an in-line blocker with good awareness in both zone and gap/power schemes. He can get to the second level on zone designs quickly and handle linebackers and adjusts well to late blitzers in pass protection, or defenders running the alley in the run game. When tasked with blocking responsibilities his hand usage is solid and he is definitely someone who plays until the whistle. He was also asked to chip and release off the edge and you can find him loading up in those moments to truly attack the edge defender. In the passing game, Freiermuth can run a complete route tree but a lot of his success comes working up the seams or on quick-game concepts, such as slants, outs and stick routes. He offers some ability after the catch, and a good example of this came on a shallow crossing route against Ohio State from this past season. He has solid hands and good strength at the catch point. He is also willing to make some tough catches in traffic and work over the middle of the field, and if you are looking for a matchup player, there are more than enough examples of him getting separation against defensive backs in man coverage situations. Against Minnesota in 2019 there is a great example of him beating a man coverage cornerback on a slant route and then holding on when he takes a shot from the underneath hole defender. He also shows good awareness and feel in scramble drill situations, working to mirror his quarterback and find soft spots in the coverage. Finally, Freiermuth offers more than a little something after the catch. He might not outrun defenders for his YAC, but he will run through them. Weaknesses: There are moments when Freiermuth loses blocking matchups, particularly in pass protection. Against Ohio State this season Jonathan Cooper got the better of him by using a bull rush. Still, if you are using a player like Freiermuth more than a few times a game in pass protection, that is…an interesting coaching decision. Freiermuth might not have the pure athleticism that Pitts offers, and could struggle to separate consistently from NFL defenders, but his size, strength and catch radius should enable him to be a very effective receiver at the NFL level. Conclusion: In almost any other draft class, Freiermuth would be the top option at the position. Still, he presents a great option for teams that have a pressing need at tight end and are looking for someone who can contribute early. His ability as a blocker is good enough that you can see an easy path to a heavy workload as a rookie, and Freiermuth’s ability in the passing game fits most NFL offenses schematically. The Jacksonville Jaguars at the top of the second round might be a perfect landing spot. Comparison: His nickname is “Baby Gronk,” he wears number 87, and PFF described him as a “poor man’s Rob Gronkowski.” He has a long, long way to go before living up to such a moniker but his play style certainly mirrors what we saw from Gronkowski early in his career.

46. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

(Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Height: 6’2″ (93rd) Weight: 205 (54th) Arm Length: 30 1/8 inches (10th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds (31st) Bench Press: 17 reps (60th) Vertical Jump: 35 inches (43rd) Broad Jump: 122 inches (57th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.22 seconds (10th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds (11th) Bio: A three-star DB recruit out of Florida’s Riverview High School, Johnson chose Indiana over Akron, Buffalo and Central Michigan, among other offering schools. Johnson had just 15 snaps in 2019 and 305 in 2019, but had to assume more of a role in the defense in 2020 after safety Marcelino Ball suffered a torn ACL. Johnson upped his snaps to 476 in just eight games last season, giving up 11 catches on 23 targets for 139 yards, 34 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, four interceptions and a preposterous opponent passer rating allowed of 27.5. He had 334 snaps in the slot, 242 at free safety, 173 in the box, 35 on the defensive line, and 11 at outside cornerback. Stat to Know: Johnson had just 406 coverage snaps through three seasons for Indiana, but his stats are kind of crazy — 23 receptions allowed on 44 targets for 276 yards, 110 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 32.2. Strengths: The first thing that pops off the tape with Johnson is how he’s able to use a seamless backpedal and short-area speed to disguise his intentions from the deep third to make big plays. Ohio State’s Justin Fields would probably agree with that.

Johnson turns to run with the receiver with minimal extra steps — hip flexibility is NFL-ready. Movement skills also pay off in the slot, where he’s able to match with smaller, quicker receivers. Excellent blitzer who moves to the quarterback with his hair on fire. Keeps everything in front of him very well from an awareness perspective as a deep-third defender. Weaknesses: Tackling is a problem — Johnson missed 18 tackles in his collegiate career, and while he’s aggressive in space, he’s not particularly physical when it’s time to put his nose in there. There is an “innocent bystander” element to his tackling style. Johnson needs his anticipatory abilities to be top-notch (which they generally are), because his closing speed isn’t. Conclusion: Johnson could well be the best safety in this class in 3-5 years. There’s no question that his coverage skills at multiple positions make him an ideal defender at the next level. He’s going to get dinged for his tackling ability, and justifiably so, and his open-field speed leaves little margin for error. But when he’s on point and able to use his attributes, Johnson projects as a top-tier slot and deep defensive back with Pro Bowl potential. You’re just going to have to get over it if you want a glass-eater. NFL Comparison: Darnell Savage. Johnson is a bigger player than Savage, who came out of Maryland at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds. But the two players share the ability to cover well and consistently from the slot and the deep third, outstanding physical characteristics, and the potential to drive some personnel guys crazy if they’re looking for more physical tacklers.

45. Daviyon Nixon, IDL, Iowa

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (51st) Weight: 313 (79th) Arm Length: N/A 40-Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds (78th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches (34th) Broad Jump: 106 inches (46th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.68 seconds (40th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.70 seconds (33rd) Bio: A three-star recruit out of Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Nixon spent a year at Iowa Western Community College after signing with Iowa and having to clear up some academic issues. When he finally found the field for the Hawkeyes in 2019, Nixon hit the ground running with three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, following that up with 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2020. Stat to Know: Nixon produced 42 total pressures and 47 stops in 503 pass-rushing snaps over two seasons with the Hawkeyes. Strengths: At his best, Nixon presents a nice combination of diagnosis and attack — he’ll use his eyes to read the backfield, and has the confidence in his findings to head through the pocket with total aggression. Uses a constant motor to get through double-teams, as shown here. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368552648404828164

Frequently the object of those double-teams. Has the wherewithal to move to a blocker’s side either way with hand movement and penetrate through to the pocket. Works from snap to whistle, whether he gets free or not. Can also win as a tilted nose tackle in the old Steelers “Stunt 4-3” angle. Weaknesses: Nixon gets lost at times in slide protection and against single blocks because he’s so fixated on getting free from blocks when he could bounce off and make a tackle. Shorter arms can create issues when he’s up against bigger blockers with longer arms, and they gets those longer arms extended first. More an active aggressor than a power player; Nixon gets through blocks more with speed and technique than bull-strength. Conclusion: I’ve seen scouting reports indicating that Nixon is a “hot-and-cold” player, but I’m not of that opinion. If he’s free to use his Tasmanian Devil athletic demeanor to burst through blockers, Nixon has outstanding NFL potential. If you want him as a power guy who will unlock things for other people, you may be left wanting. NFL Comparison: Javon Hargrave. The Steelers took Hargrave out of South Carolina State with the 89th overall pick in the 2016 draft based on his quickness and aggression at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds. Hargrave has been a plus pass-rusher for both the Steelers and Eagles in his NFL career, and Nixon, who brings a similar combination of speed and aggression, projects well as a rotational tackle with a lot of rocket sauce.

44. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’0″ (66th percentile) Weight: 195 (59th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.34 seconds (95th) Bench Press: 14 reps (51st) Vertical Jump: 39 inches (80th) Broad Jump: 128 inches (84th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.96 seconds (45th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds (17th) Bio: ESPN graded Eric Stokes as a three-star prospect coming out of Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia, as a running back/defensive back. Stokes considered a number of different schools and fielded 19 scholarship offers, but chose Georgia over other SEC schools such as Florida and Mississippi. He redshirted as a freshman but in the 2018 season he appeared in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games with three starts, and was named the co-winner of the Bulldogs’ Defensive Most Improved Player Award. 2019 was Stokes’ big breakout as a cornerback. He was named an Second-Team All-SEC player after starting 13 games and leading Georgia with nine pass breakups. 2020 was even better for him, as he was named a First-Team All-ACC player and finished second in the conference with four interceptions. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Stokes with five games this past season with less than ten yards allowed. Strengths: If an experienced cornerback who played at a high level in the SEC and is ready to handle a variety of coverage responsibilities in the NFL sounds like your cup of tea, then Stokes might be the player for you. He is a schematically-diverse cornerback with man coverage skills, including from press alignments, as well as the ability to handle zone coverages without panicking or bailing out of his drop early in the down. He is very patient in press alignment, waiting for the receiver to make his move before firing out his hands to get into the receiver’s body. A perfect example of this comes from his game against Florida, where he was aligned in press down near the goal line and prevented a touchdown on a slant route. He is physical off the line, and if you remember Malcolm Butler’s interception at the end of Super Bowl XLIX you might also remember what Brandon Browner did on that play, driving into the receiver off the snap. Stokes did the exact same thing on a similar design against the Gators this year. Stokes also has good feel for the position, and will jump routes and peel off his responsibility if the QB’s eyes lead him elsewhere. He moves well and can flip his hips in an instant, as he did covering a corner route early in Georgia’s game against Mississippi State. In all, he is an experienced corner with schematic versatility. He also tested very well, particularly with his long speed. Weaknesses: Stokes does get physical at times, and that could lead to flags at the next level. There are also moments where he could be more physical, particularly against the run or against the screen game. There are moments on film where he looked tentative, and that allowed blockers to get into him and erase him from the play. Change-of-direction skills are a mixed bag, as illustrated by his agility testing numbers. There are moments when he moves well, such as that corner route previously mentioned. Then there are moments where he looks more stiff, an struggles to match shiftier receivers. Conclusion: Despite that, I remind you that if you want a scheme-diverse CB with extensive experience in the SEC going up against some of the best receivers in college football, then Stokes is the kind of player you want on your board. I might be higher on him than consensus, but I think his background, press coverage experience and his long speed make him a very solid option early in the draft. Comparison: I see a little J.C. Jackson to his game, and Stokes does also compare athletically to Kyle Fuller when he was coming out of Virginia Tech.

43. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (89th) Weight: 232 (29th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: There might be some recruiting directions, and recruting services, kicking themselves over Jabril Cox. The linebacker was graded as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com out of Kansas City where he played at Raytown South High School. That might have been due to the fact that he was a quarterback first, who also saw time at linebacker, safety and wide receiver. While Cox took visits to schools like Nebraska and Arkansas, the bulk of his offers came from FCS schools. He enrolled at North Dakota State, and did not see the field until his redshirt freshman season after the switch to linebacker. It did not take long for him to make an impact, as he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2017. For the 2018 season Cox earned MVFC Defensive Player of the Year honors thanks to his 91 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss. Cox had another solid year for the Bison in 2019, as he recorded 92 total tackles and was named a First-Team All-MVFC player for the second-straight season in 2019. Cox wanted to prove he could play at a higher level, and as a graduate he transferred to LSU for his final year of eligibility. He immediately stepped into a starting role for the Tigers, and notched 58 tackles (6.5 for a loss) a sack and eight passes broken up. Cox also got on the board with a Pick Six in his first SEC game against Mississippi State. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus graded Cox with five forced incompletions, ranking him fourth among linebackers in 2020. Strengths: If the passing game truly is king, then Cox is going to be highly coveted in the upcoming draft. He is more a cornerback in the middle of the field than a stack linebacker, with smooth change-of-direction skills and the ability to cut or flip his hips on a dime. His pick-six against Mississippi State is a prime example, as he cut back to the middle of the field after opening his hips to the outside to stick on an underneath crosser, and then cut under the throw for the easy pick and score. He handles man coverage responsibilities extremely well, whether from a linebacker’s alignment against running backs or playing in space against slot receivers. Even if he allows the reception, Cox is a sure tackler in space who often minimizes — or outright eliminates — yardage after the catch. He shows a good understanding of zone coverage rules, knowing when to pass off options and when to match to routes in space. He can match with receivers or tight ends in coverage, and runs the seam with TEs quite well. It is a shame that Kyle Pitts was not healthy for LSU’s game against Florida, as that would have been a matchup to see. Against the run Cox wins with athleticism, as he can chase plays down and evade blockers well as he works to the football. He can close on plays to the edges with quickness and play speed, and there are moments on film where you can see him fighting to get into the right fit, or even adjusting his fit based on what his teammates do around him. Weaknesses: Cox is more of an athlete against the run than a physical, stack-and-shed linebacker. He will rely on athleticism to get around blocks more than taking them on and working through them. His strength comes in what he offers in coverage, and teams looking for a run stuffer and going to keep looking. He is a player I would characterize as more of a “helper” against the run than anything else. Conclusion: When Tony Dungy and Monte Kiffin invented the Tampa 2, I think Cox was the kind of player they had in mind for that middle linebacker role. An athletic player who can excel in coverage and has the speed to match with tight ends, running backs and even slot receivers. That looks and sounds a lot like Cox to me. As two-high safety coverage are coming back into favor, a player with Cox’s abilities and skill-set could be extremely valuable. Comparison: Cox harkens one’s mind to Cory Littleton, an athletic linebacker known for his coverage skills in the middle of defenses.

42. Alim McNeill, IDL, North Carolina State

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’1″ (10th) Weight: 317 (84th) Arm Length: 32 5/8 inches (29th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.94 (71st) Bench Press: 27 reps (60th) Vertical Jump: 31 inches (59th) Broad Jump: 108 inches (56th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.71 seconds (36th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.59 seconds (54th) Bio: A linebacker and running back at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, McNeill recorded more than 200 tackles and scored more than 30 touchdowns as a 6-foot-2, 272-pound “rolling ball of butcher knives.” He was also a three-time All-Conference right fielder, but imagine trying to tackle this guy when he’s playing running back… He chose NC State to stay close to home and do double duty athletically, though he gave up baseball after his his freshman football season. McNeill was named a Freshman All-American in 2018, and was named First Team All-ACC in 2020. Over three seasons with the Wolfpack, McNeill totaled 36 solo tackles, 41 assists, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one 18-yard interception for a touchdown, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He had 50 total pressures and 52 stops, as well. The interception return for a touchdown deserves its own highlight, because, of course, BIG MAN WITH FOOTBALL. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368551223826202628 Stat to Know: McNeill’s gap usage was exactly consistent from 2019 to 2020 — at nose tackle on 91% of his snaps, other tackle positions 7% of the time, and at end 1% of the time. Strengths: Absolute power pig of a nose tackle with quick movement off the snap, and a natural stack-and-shed technique that can leave centers reeling. Won frequently as the head-over nose tackle in three-man fronts with no additional blitz. Very agile off the snap if he’s not attacking the center right away — McNeill can use foot movement to win to one wide or the other. Uses natural low center of gravity and an aggressive attitude to create gaps and knife through double-teams. Has the lateral quickness to get to the pocket by moving through gaps to open space. Weaknesses: While he gives great effort with his hands, McNeill’s obviously short arms get him into trouble when his blocker extends his arms first — McNeill can get pushed back and lost in the wash when this happens. Stamina issues show up late in games. McNeill could use a more refined pass-rush palate, but one assumes NFL coaching will take care of that. Conclusion: Not every team is going to want a 6-foot-1, 317-pound nose tackle. But the teams that find McNeill interesting might find him even more interesting in four-man fronts, as an occasional nose shade to take advantage of his quick aggression, and as a gap mover based on scheme. He’s likely to find himself undervalued due to size and arm length concerns, but in the right scheme, McNeill has the look of a Day 1 starter. NFL Comparison: Grady Jarrett. I had a second-round grade on Jarrett when he came out of Clemson in 2015, so I was shocked when he lasted until the 137th overall pick in the fifth round of that draft. Jarrett has proven to be at least a second-round talent if not more (had the Falcons held on to win Super Bowl LI, Jarrett had an outside shot at MVP with his three sacks), and though he wasn’t for everybody at 6-foot-0 and about 300 pounds, he fit quite naturally into Atlanta’s defense as a nose and nose shade tackle, with occasional three-tech work. McNeill has many of Jarrett’s attributes, and should benefit his NFL line sooner than later.

41. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

(Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 5’10” (39th) Weight: 215 (54th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds (87th) Bench Press: 18 reps (42nd) Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches (33rd) Broad Jump: 128 inches (93rd) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Clemson was the last of 34 schools to offer Etienne out of Louisiana, and Clemson was the school that got him. That may have been the last deliberate football-related decision Etienne made. He put up 823 yards from scrimmage as a true freshman in 2017, maxed out with 2,046 yards from scrimmage in 2019, and came back for 2020 with 1,502 yards from scrimmage. In his career for the Tigers, Etienne ran 686 times for 4952 yards and 70 touchdowns, adding 102 catches for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns. His career 7.2 yards per carry average ranks first all-time in ACC history, and 11th all-time in NCAA history — just behind Reggie Bush’s 7.3. Stat to Know: In 2020, Etienne’s 576 yards after contact ranked 12th in the NCAA, and represented 63% of his 914 rushing yards in total. Also, no back in the 2021 class had more receiving targets (58), receptions (48), or receiving yards (588). Strengths: Home-run hitter who is a threat to house it at any time — Etienne had 85 carries of 15 or more yards on 684 career attempts. Has scary speed when he’s bouncing outside and right up the middle; there are more than enough examples of him embarrassing defenders doing this. Clearly a tougher runner against contact in the 2020 season — though that will never be his primary attribute, improvement in this area will improve his prospects. Kept that together even after Clemson’s offensive line experienced massive turnover following the 2019 season. Can back out of brick walls up the middle very quickly and make gains outside the tackles. As a screen receiver, follows his blockers patiently, and can turn on the jets in a split second. Had just 12 snaps from the slot and 12 lined up wide last season, but can add this to his repertoire in the NFL. Weaknesses: Though Etienne has improved his power and contact balance throughout his career, he’s never going to be a power back. Not that this was ever his ideal prototype. Is just as likely to get stopped up at or near the line of scrimmage as he is to break a big play. Created 51 first downs as a runner in 2020, but he’s not a guy who’s going to give you three yards and a cloud of whatever. Had 20 or more carries in a game just three times in his collegiate career, though of his 20 100-yard games, five came with 10 or fewer carries. That’s pretty much who he is. More straight-line speedy than elusive in a side-to-side sense. Conclusion: The team that selects Travis Etienne will have to understand exactly what he is — and what he isn’t. Though he does present more power at times than you may think for his size, he’s not a sustaining, grind-it-out runner. The upside is that players with Etienne’s explosive potential don’t exactly grow on trees. If he’s in an NFL offense where backs are used creatively in a multi-purpose sense, he has the potential to be a foundation back with as many receptions as carries; think of a super-charged Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey. NFL Comparison: Jamaal Charles. When Charles was healthy with the Chiefs, he was the league’s biggest threat to take any play for a long touchdown, and Etienne reminds me very much of Charles in his receiver-ish build, scary straight-line speed, and slightly upright running style. Charles’ 2013 season, with 329 touches for 1,980 yards and a league-high 19 touchdowns, would be Etienne’s ultimate potential in the right offense.

40. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’0″ (75th) Weight: 207 (93rd) Arm Length: 31 1/3 inches (52nd) 40-Yard Dash:4.46 seconds (58th) Bench Press:19 reps (89th) Vertical Jump:35.5 inches (43rd) Broad Jump:126 inches (75th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.14 seconds (69th) Bio: A four-star receiver and defensive back at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High School where he was the 2017San Francisco Chronicle East Bay Player of the Year, Holland was coached in high school by former NFL running back Napoleon Kaufman, and Holland’s father Robert had a long career in the CFL. The younger Holland signed with the Ducks over offers from Washington, Notre Dame, and UCLA. He picked off five passes as a true freshman in 2018, followed that up with a four-pick season in 2019, and opted out of the 2020 season. In his collegiate career, in addition to those nine picks, Holland racked up 71 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 10 passes defensed. In 925 career pass-coverage snaps, Holland allowed 68 receptions on 109 targets for 765 yards, 290 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, and an opponent passer rating of 61.1. He had 804 total snaps in the slot, 304 at free safety, 300 in the box, 29 at outside cornerback, and 63 on the defensive line. Stat to Know: In 399 slot coverage snaps in 2019, Holland allowed 36 catches on 59 targets for 394 yards, 153 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 65.2. Strengths: Shot-caller in Oregon’s secondary in 2019, frequently responsible for DB placement. For the most part, has the match/mirror ability to follow receivers all over the field. As a a slot defender, moves and adjusts quickly to the route to work with his landmarks and stay sticky to the receiver. Reads the backfield quickly in run fits to snuff out plays close to the line of scrimmage. Receiver background shows up when he goes for the ball. Feisty competitor who will miss a few tackles in space, but doesn’t mind mixing it up. Weaknesses: Long-legged build with choppy footwork at times. Holland can be late to the party as a tackler at times and will get washed out on late-developing blocks. Has potential as a blitzer if he can be more controlled in his forward movement — he’ll run himself out of place at times. Not a sideline-to-sideline mover; Holland needs a solid second to get rolling to top speed in space. Conclusion: If Holland had a bit more long and sideline speed, we’d probably be talking about him as an automatic first-round pick. But there’s enough on the ball here to make him a highly valuable NFL defender, especially in any defense where a high-rep slot defender needs to transition quickly to deep-third coverage. NFL Comparison: John Johnson III. Through four seasons with the Rams, Johnson turned himself into an outstanding deep safety and slot defender with awareness, quick movement skills, aggressive tackling, and the ability to move with a receiver in space. Johnson recently signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract with the Browns because he can run the defense and erase receivers from multiple positions.

39. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ (98th) Weight: 259 (96th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.67 seconds (49th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 35 inches (61st) Broad Jump: 122 inches (78th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Zaven Collins did a little bit of everything for the football team at Hominy High School in Hominy, Oklahoma. He played quarterback on offense and both linebacker and safety on the defensive side of the football. He ran for over 4,000 yards and 54 touchdowns while passing for 3,056 yards and 32 touchdowns during his high school career, and he led Hominy to a state title and a 14-0 record as a senior. A three-star recruit as an outside linebacker according to 247sports.com, he took the first offer that came his way, to play at Tulsa. Collins redshirted as a freshman but was unleashed on the AAC as a redshirt freshman in 2018, when he recorded 85 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. In 2019 he improved on those numbers, notching 97 total tackles and two sacks. Last year in just eight games Collins posted 54 total tackles, four sacks and four interceptions. He earned a number of post-season awards, including the Lombardi Award (given to the best player in college football), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (given to the best defensive player), the Chuck Bednarik Award (given to the best defensive player by the Maxwell Football Club) and he was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Collins with one snap at free safety and I have to say, that might be the most terrifying thing I have ever contemplated. Strengths: In the words of the sage Emory Hunt, “size is not a skill.” However, Collins’ rare size for the position makes everything else he can do so pronounced. Usually when studying non-quarterbacks you spend the first five minutes of each game trying to figure out who they are, and identifying factors such as towels, wrist bands, the height of their socks and more are helpful. That…was not the case with Collins: https://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1381038675769745408

Collins jumps off the film the second you turn it on, but that is just where the fun begins. He is athletic with the ability to work sideline-to-sideline, and you can see him flash impressive change of direction skills working against the run. He had an impressive run stop against Oklahoma State when he cut on a dime to mirror the cutback attempt from the running back. He fights like hell to get to the spot, and if he is required to force a play to the middle of the field, by god he is going to get there and do just that. Collins can track ball carriers down the line of scrimmage very well, and he can play bullyball when he wants to, blowing up blockers and spilling plays. He is also a weapon in underneath zones due to his size and frame. Throwing over him is a challenge, and a prime example of this came in the Oklahoma State game when he was in the curl/flat zone and the QB tried to get a comeback route over his head. Collins was able to get his hands on the ball, tipping the pass and changing the trajectory. The pass was still completed, but in most instances that is an incompletion, or an interception. He can be an eliminator in underneath zone coverage and using him as a rat in the low hole could be a perfect role for him. Perhaps my favorite play of his came against Navy, when he sniffed out a screen, exploded downhill and chopped it down for a near-safety. Just let him be a game-wrecker and get out of his way. Weaknesses: There are moments when Collins could be more physical, as he tries to evade blocks more often than simply running through them. But there are instances when he plays more of a bullyball style, such as against Navy and their option offense. He could also stand to get better with his hands against cut block attempts, as Navy’s offense is built around athleticism and cut blocks up front and he let himself get chopped down a few too many times in that game. He also plays high, perhaps due to his size, and that led to some missed tackles in space. Of course with any off-ball linebacker there is a question about role and value, but a player with his size and skills can always find a home at the next level. Conclusion: My advice for NFL teams is simple: Draft him and get out of his way. He might be more of a traditional linebacker than Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but he still offers some flexibility in terms of scheme and usage. He can play in the more stack linebacker role, but you can put him down on the edge, he is athletic enough to play in space, and you can use him to matchup against tight ends in the passing game. Smart defensive coaches are going to see what he offers and find a home for him right out of the gate. Comparison: I watch Collins and immediately think of another player with that last name, Jamie Collins. Just let him fly around the field and be thankful he’s doing it for you, not against you.

38. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ Weight: 230 (unofficial) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Everyone wanted Harris as he came out of Antioch High School in California — he was the No. 1 running back in the 2017 recruiting class per 247Sports, so it’s no surprise that he wound up at Alabama to become the next in a line of NFL-ready running backs. 2019 was Harris’ first season as the main man in the run game for the Crimson Tide with 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries, along with 27 receptions for 304 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed that up in 2020 with 1,466 yards and 26 (!) touchdowns on 251 carries, adding 43 catches for 452 yards and four touchdowns. For his Alabama career, Harris gained 3,843 yards and scored 46 rushing touchdowns on 638 carries, adding 80 catches for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns. Harris’ 4,624 career yards from scrimmage ranks eighth in SEC history, just ahead of the 4,575 gained by some guy from Auburn named Bo Jackson from 1982 through 1985. Stat to Know: Harris was perhaps the most balanced runner behind both zone and gap blocking schemes last season, with 123 carries in zone and 128 in gap. Harris also led all the backs in his draft class with 81 rushing first downs. Strengths: Harris has a sustaining running style in which he will assess the gaps, get to the hole, and move through with impressive power. Has the lateral movement skills to bounce outside and make gains after contact. Harris isn’t going to make anyone miss Barry Sanders in the open field, but his footwork is good enough to confuse defenders, and he will then use his power to take extra yards out of the play. His ability to jump over defenders is pretty interesting and original — there’s a four-minute highlight reel of him doing so, and you can’t say that about most backs. Smooth, natural receiver who helps his quarterback present play-fakes very well and releases into the flat quickly. Ran a fairly diverse route tree, especially in Steve Sarkisian’s expansive system. Weaknesses: While most everything about Harris’ playing style is smooth and professional, there isn’t a lot of “bust-out” potential — he had just 18 rushes of 15 or more yards last season on 251 attempts. You will often see defenders catching up to him on longer runs; Harris’ second- and third-level acceleration is nothing special. Less a blocker and more an innocent bystander in pass protection, with more whiffs than you would like to see. Did his thing behind dominant offensive lines, and there may not be enough in his improvisational athletic profile to rack up huge numbers if his NFL front five is less impressive. Conclusion: Let the 81 first downs last season be your ultimate guide to Najee Harris. He is a table-setter for an offense in the run game, and I believe he has the potential to do so at the next level. There are still NFL offensive coordinators who want to build their systems around backs who brick-wall their way through defenders to keep drives going, and that might be Harris’ superpower. NFL Comparison: Steven Jackson. Like the former Rams, Falcons, and Patriots running back, who played in the NFL from 2004 through 2015 and gained 11,438 rushing yards and scored 69 touchdowns on 2,764 carries, adding 461 receptions for 3,683 yards and nine touchdowns, Harris is a powerful, sustaining, versatile back who can be the epicenter of an offense. What you will get with him is a back who does just about everything at a plus level… but if you’re looking for consistent explosive plays, he may not be your ideal.

37. Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Height: 6’6″ (56th) Weight: 317 (69th) Arm Length: 33 1/2 inches (30th) 40-Yard Dash: 5.03 (85th) Bench Press: 36 reps (98th) Vertical Jump: 33 inches (90th) Broad Jump: 106 inches (60th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.72 seconds (59th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.66 seconds (67th) Bio: A three-sport star (baseball, basketball, football) at Topeka High in Kansas, Jenkins received a few offers as a three-star recruit — Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma State, his ultimate choice. With 2,672 collegiate snaps at both right and left tackle, Jenkins has worked hard to improve at both positions from a technical standpoint while maintaining his aggressive (and at times dominant) playing style. Voted first-team all-conference in 2020, Jenkins opted out of the final month of the season. Stat to Know: In his collegiate career, Jenkins allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, and nine quarterback hurries in 236 true pass sets. In 2020, runners going to his gap averaged 5.6 yards per carry, and 2.6 yards per carry before contact. Strengths: Jenkins is a frighteningly strong player — he’s got more pancakes on his tape then your average IHOP, and when he gets his hands latched onto your frame, you’re done for that rep — if his hands stay there. Will engage with a defender for a while, and then, out of nowhere, he’ll just bury the poor guy. It happens a lot. Plays with an angry athlete personality (in a positive sense) but stays under control in short spaces. Has the awareness and lateral mobility to move from one defender to another on stunts and second assignments. Weaknesses: As a pass-protector on the edge, Jenkins has some work to do. Lunges precipitously when he gets beaten by speed around the arc, and while he’s able to recover at times because of his size and aggression, this could be a major issue in the NFL against more advanced speed-rushers. Doesn’t mirror well at all, and is susceptible to rushers slipping off from side to side as a result. Has the quickness to get to the second level in the timing of the down, but it’s not always clear what he’s doing when he gets there — has as many whiffs as hits in space. At times, becomes so fixated on sheer physical dominance that he’ll lose control of the rep. Short arms show up when he’s late with his punch, and defenders can get inside his personal space. Conclusion: When transitioning college tackles to NFL guards, it’s important to remember that there’s a fundamental difference between tackles with outstanding guard qualities, and sloppy tackles who probably won’t make it at any NFL position. There are people who think that Jenkins has a future as an NFL tackle, and more power to them. But to my eye, he’d be an absolutely dominant guard with his ability to dominate in short areas, his quickness in space, and his overall awareness. I do think the spatial requirements of the tackle position leave him in the lurch at times, while a move to guard would be just the ticket for his professional future. NFL Comparison: Kevin Gogan. I love throwback comparisons, and Jenkins reminds me of Gogan, the highly athletic and animalistic guard who played in the NFL from 1987 through 2000 and made three Pro Bowls. Like Gogan, Jenkins would provide an impressive combination of aggressiveness, short-area quickness, and the ability to physically dominate as an interior blocker. And like Gogan, Jenkins may start out as an NFL right tackle, and find his true home inside.

36. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’6″ (62nd) Weight: 314 (58th) Arm Length: 33 inches (13th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.84 seconds (98th) Bench Press: 36 reps (98th) Vertical Jump: 30 inches (69th) Broad Jump: 117 inches (98th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.35 seconds (94th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 seconds (98th) Bio: Cosmi received just two offers out of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas — Houston and Memphis. He originally committed to Houston, but switched to the Longhorns when they finally showed interest. He put himself on the map with a redshirt freshman season,053 in 2018 in which he had 1,053 snaps at right tackle, and he then switched to the left side for 2019 and 2020. Stat to Know: In 495 true pass sets (a comparatively high number in this class) over three seasons, Cosmi allowed just three sacks and 23 total pressures. Strengths: Natural movement skills allow Cosmi to rumble through his kick-slide in a smooth, refined fashion that doesn’t allow for lost placement when he’s doing everything right. Resembles a tight end more than a tackle in his lower body, but maintains power when he keeps his base low and engaged. Ideally will work his hands to the numbers and keep a solid push through the rep. Has the awareness and “swivel” to read and handle stunts and games. Has the range and athleticism to excel in space, both with pulls and second-level blocks. Weaknesses: Slips off blocks too easily; Cosmi will use movement and technique to engage a defender and then inexplicably lose contain just as quickly. When his awareness is off, he’ll have inexcusable whiffs in which a defender just flies right by him. Cosmi has to have his leverage in an ideal point via his base or he’ll get physically overwhelmed at times. Not a natural drive-blocker. Conclusion: Of all the tackles in the 2021 class, I think Cosmi will benefit most from a solid NFL coaching staff. That’s not to malign the guys who handled that for him in college; it’s just that some players come to the NFL with a lot of natural gifts and a desperate need for refining work. Put that with some squats in the weightroom to give him a bit more margin for error, and Cosmi has the look of a first-round talent. Until then, he’s a developmental prospect who might impress at times in the NFL, and could resemble a turnstile at other times. NFL Comparison: Kolton Miller. When Miller came out of UCLA in the 2018 draft, the Raiders took him with the 15th overall pick, and it had the look of a major reach. Miller allowed 19 sacks and 86 total pressures in his first two seasons, as his athletic traits were overwhelmed by his rudimentary fundamentals. But in 2020, the light went on (two sacks and 23 pressures allowed), and Miller might have been the league’s most-improved player outside of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Cosmi might experience a similar developmental ride in which he gets owned for a while, and then figures it all out.

35. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

(Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5 7/8″ (78th) Weight: 257 (46th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (100th) Bench Press: 21 reps (39th) Vertical Jump: 40 inches (96th) Broad Jump: 134 inches (100th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.84 seconds (96th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds (95th) Bio: Jayson Oweh played his high school football at Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey. Considered a four-star recruit by ESPN, who also graded him as the second-best player in the state and 94th overall, Oweh had offers from a number of Big Ten schools including Ohio State and Michigan. He went to Penn State and was a rotational player as a true freshman, notching a pair of sacks. That continued in 2019, where he made one start and added five sacks to his resume. The production was not there in 2020, as Oweh was held without a sack for the first time in his career. As we will see, that does not tell the whole story… Stat to Know: While Joseph Ossai was the clubhouse leader for “best pro day from an EDGE prospect” Oweh took that — unofficial — title from him after his performance a few weeks ago. Both his broad jump and 40-yard dash placed him in the 100th percentile among players at his position. He was named to Bruce Feldman’s “freaks” list two seasons in a row for a good reason. Strengths: Athleticism is the trait that simply jumps off the film. Some might not know this about me but for a few seasons I covered the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the Rivals network. Part of my job was to write about the upcoming opponent in a “Scouting Notebook” series, where I would study the upcoming offense and defense and break down each player the Golden Gophers would face. Here is what I wrote about Oweh two years ago when discussing their pass rush: “The only one who really stands out is Oweh. He had a very good pass rush rep late in the game against Michigan State with impressive speed off the edge. He runs the arc and then rips to the inside to get a sack/fumble.” That remains true to this day. His athleticism and speed off the edge is great, almost elite. But he also has some power to his game, and can pack a punch with his hands. On one play against Ohio State this past season he drove the guard back in to the lap of the quarterback, so he is not just a finesse/speed player. Against the run he shows good vision and does a good job of stacking and shedding blockers. He is also disciplined against zone read designs. He can be a weapon on stunts to the inside. When Penn State tasked him with slicing inside he was often able to get immediate pressure on the opposing passer. Oweh can also chase down plays from behind due to his impressive speed and the effort he puts into each snap. Weaknesses: The first question is the production element. How could a player with these tools and traits not record a single sack? Some if it was scheme, as he did see his share of double-teams and chips from tight ends. But there were also moments when the pressure did not result in a sack, due to elusive quarterbacks. For those who believe pressure is production, however, you can make the case that despite the lack of sacks Oweh’s 2020 season was still production. Oweh also relies on his athleticism more as a pass rusher, rather than technique. I did not see a lot of evidence that he can string together moves, counter blocks and pass sets, and win in the technical game. Conclusion: With athleticism like this, however, who cares about the technical side? Of course that is a rather glib statement but when you see Oweh and what he can do athletically, you can talk yourself into draft him early and molding him into a more complete player. You can refine pass rushing technique over time, you cannot teach his athleticism and explosiveness off the edge. Comparison: PFF’s Mike Renner went with Montez Sweat, which might be a perfect comp.

34. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

(Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 5’10” (26th percentile) Weight: 180 (8th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds (62nd) Bench Press: 12 reps (33rd) Vertical Jump: 35 inches (35th) Broad Jump: 124 inches (62nd) 3-Cone Drill: 6.95 seconds (46th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds (71st) Bio: We return to the realm of NFL families, as Asante Samuel Jr. watched his father play for years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons. Samuel Jr. was a four-star recruit with multiple scholarship offers who chose to play his football at Florida State for the Seminoles. He was a Third-Team All-ACC selection in 2019, and a First-Team selection this past season. Stat to Know: You can see the improvement from him over the past three seasons as reflected in his passer rating allowed. After surrendering a passer rating of 109.1 in 2018, that dropped to 75.0 in 2019 nd 46.2 this past campaign. Strengths: Samuel has great feel, balance and change-of-direction skills. He displays good zone eyes when spot-dropping, and often “runs the route” for the receiver, beating him to the break or the spot on the play. Florida State put him in a lot of press-man alignments and you can see his press technique on film, from the patience with his upper body and feet, and his ability to stick on routes with ease. He, like Caleb Farely, has great closing speed and when you couple that with his feel for the game, you get a cornerback who can drive on the football and prevent completions. Pro Football Focus noted that his “forced incompletion rate” of 19.7% in 2019 was actually his worst single-season mark in that statistic. Samuel offers what I like to call “micro moves” at the position with his feet, as he stays balanced, does not over-react to breaks or double-moves, and stays patient from head-to-toe. Two of my favorite plays from him came against Miami this past season, first when he jumped a smoke-screen design that would have been an easy Pick Six if the QB did not pull the football down, and later in the game when he jammed the receiver off the line in the red zone, got his eyes inside to the slot receiver who was releasing to the flat, and broke downhill to notch a tackle for a loss. Weaknesses: Teams will have questions about his size and whether he can play on the outside in the NFL, or if he will be a slot defender only due to his frame. I think his feel and press-man ability gives him a chance at sticking outside, but that might not be a universal opinion. You can see him get handled easily by blockers both in the screen game or when running plays head to his side of the field. Conclusion: In my opinion Samuel Jr. has the ability to play outside and his combination of footwork, technique and experience makes him a boundary option at the next level. That is just one opinion, and teams might view him as more of a pure slot defender which could impact his draft stock. Still, it does just take one team, and the organization that gives him a chance outside might be glad they did. Comparison: Comparing him to his father is low-hanging fruit, but it does fit. You could also go with Brandon Flowers, as Joe Marino of The Draft Network did.

33. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (78th) Weight: 205 (58th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds (89th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 39 inches (87th) Broad Jump: 125 inches (76th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Terrace Marshall Jr. was one of the top-ranked prospects in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247sports.com. They graded him as a five-star recruit, the top player out of Louisiana (and the third-ranked receiver) and the 13th player nationally. As you might expect, that led to a bevy of scholarship offers. Marshall stayed close to his hometown of Bossier City, Louisiana and picked LSU over schools like Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama and Florida State. Marshall saw limited action as a true freshman but was part of LSU’s prolific offense in 2019. While he missed three games with an injury, Marshall still caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. When you remember that he was playing alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, those numbers are even more impressive. Marshall’s Tigers struggled this past season but his numbers took a big step forward. In just seven games he caught 48 passes for 732 yards (both career-high numbers) and ten touchdowns. Stat to Know: “50/50” balls are more of a sure thing when it comes to Marshall. Pro Football Focus graded him with 25 catches on 41 contested catch opportunities. Strengths: Marshall has a solid set of release moves off the line, and as such he is pretty adept at beating press coverage. He relies on a skip release/hesitation step for the most part, but you can see him use play strength or foot quickness to beat the press as well. He is able to attack leverage regardless of alignment from the defender: If he needs to get inside he will, even if the defender is trying to take that away by his own leverage before the play. A good against of that came against Mississippi State this season when he worked across the face of the cornerback on a post route, with the defender aligned inside before the snap. Play strength, particularly at the catch point, shows up both on the film and in the numbers. He will make tough catches in traffic working across the field or into coverage, and he will absorb the blow from defenders and hang onto the football. We will talk about his hands in a second, but I found more than a few examples of him making tough catches with the hands extended from the body, erasing what might have been incompletions due to poorly thrown passes. There was a post route against Missouri, a vertical route against Mississippi State, a blaze-out against Missouri and a slant route against South Carolina that all required tough adjustments that he made with ease. Marshall might also be a player that draws his share of pass interference penalties in the NFL, and he drew a few flags against South Carolina if you want to see for yourself. Marshall also displays solid body control from head to toe, and his touchdown against Missouri on a corner route in the red zone is a prime example. Then later in the game he shows the long speed and simply runs by the coverage. Just like Jaylen Waddle, Marshall’s game against Missouri is worth a peek:

Weaknesses: Marshall does suffer some concentration drops, and that shows up early in his game against Mississippi State. He dropped an open slant route when he started to run before the catch. But as with other players — such as Amon-Ra St. Brown — Marshall is able to shake those moments off quickly. He remains very confident in his hands, and given some of the other things he did on film, I am not worried about him from a “drops” standpoint. Marshall also struggles against bigger, stronger defenders, both at the catch point and off the line. He is young and has room to grow and add strength, so this should get corrected over time, but it is something to note. Marshall could also stand to improve his route-running. He is good in this area, but he could gain by using his lower-half better and sinking into routes more efficiently, allowing him to maintain speed through breaks and accelerating out of them better. Conclusion: Given his youth — Marshall will not turn 21 until just before his rookie training camp — there is potential that he could develop into a tremendous NFL receiver. The foundation is there, but some refinement to his game could turn him into a true WR1, X receiver at the next level. In a class that might not offer a pure X receiver option, teams might be willing to bet on his development. PFF pointed out that he’ll be two years younger than Julio Jones when the current Atlanta Falcons star was drafted, so there is potential for growth. Comparison: Joe Marino of The Draft Network went with DeVante Parker and the more I think about that comparison, the more I like it.

32. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

(Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Height: 6’3 5/8″ (58th) Weight: 256 (44th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds (80th) Bench Press: 19 reps (21st) Vertical Jump: 41.5 inches (99th) Broad Jump: 131.5 inches (99th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Joseph Ossai was born in Nigeria, and moved to Texas with his family when he was ten years old. He was graded as a four-star recruit by 247sports.com, choosing to play for the University of Texas over schools like Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M. He was a contributor immediately on campus, playing in every game as a true freshman and recording a sack and a forced fumble. As a sophomore in 2019 he played in 13 games, tallying 90 total tackles (13.5 for a loss) and five sacks. He also added a pair of interceptions. He was named the MVP of the 2019 Alamo Bowl after his three-sack performance. In the nine games of his junior season he added another 5.5 sacks, including three in a win over Oklahoma State. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted him with three-plus pressures in seven of Texas’ nine games this season. Strengths: At the outset you should understand that I might be higher on Ossai than consensus. PFF graded him as a third-round prospect, and Jon Ledyard — whose opinion I value particularly when it comes to EDGE players — has him as the sixth-best EDGE in the class. This is part of what he wrote: “Ossai might be the ultimate boom-or-bust edge prospect in this class, so like a true coward I’ve planted my flag right between the polarizing grades on him.” I am going to plant that flag, and here is why. I think Ossai is just scratching the surface of what he can be at the next level, and you cannot match his athleticism and his effort. He is explosive off the line — and can improve in this area as we will discuss — and is adept at cornering of the edge. He is building out a complete set of pass rushing moves, but you can see examples of rip/dips, push/pulls, swim moves and even a bull rush or two. His first step is impressive, particularly when he can cut inside off the snap. You also will not outwork him. His motor runs hot on every play from snap to whistle, and whether double- or even triple-teamed, he is going to fight to the football. Against the run he will stack and shed and use his hands to keep fighting while getting his eyes on the football. Ossai started in more of an off-ball role before transitioning to a defensive end this past season, but Texas still found times to drop him into coverage in both zone and man coverage schemes. That versatility is going to be a plus for him as teams could use him in a few different roles Weaknesses: Ossai is still learning it seems, given the position switch this past season, and that has led to some snap hesitation on plays. This is something that Benjamin Solak has explored, and I have done work on as well. Here is what Solak put together: https://twitter.com/BenjaminSolak/status/1370199793331503104

If he cleans this up, you are talking about a potential home run pick. The problem? The phenomenon of “coach-it-up-itis,” which is a term I’ve come up with to outline the belief that everything can get fixed with coaching. Is it possible? Sure. Is it a safe bet? Maybe not. In addition to the above, Ossai could use his hands better, particularly when facing cut block attempts. I would love to see him flare out the hands and drive would-be blockers to the turf to keep his legs and ankles clear. Conclusion: Ultimately, Ossai is one of my favorite prospects in the draft because you can see the potential. Maybe the allure of what he can be, and the phenomenon of “coach-it-up-itis,” is clouding my judgement. But I look at what he is now, where he is athletically, and think with just a bit of refinement to his approach you are talking about a double-digit sack player in the NFL. Can it happen? Maybe, maybe not. But sometimes in the draft you have to roll the dice and this is a bet I’m willing to make. Comparison: In a recent mock draft I had the Baltimore Ravens drafting him as a potential Matthew Judon replacement, and there is a reason… Resources: After Ossai’s incredible pro day I put together this piece on him, that dives into that snap hesitation and his upside.

31. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ (OT 17th/OG 57th) Weight: 308 (OT 34th/OG 40th) Arm Length: 32 1/8 inches (OT 3rd/OG 11th) 40-Yard Dash: 5.10 (OT 73rd/OG 77th) Bench Press: 36 reps (OT 98th/OG 96th) Vertical Jump: 32 inches (OT 87th/OG 90th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.65 seconds (OT 66th/OG 65th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.61 (OT 76th/OG 74th) Bio: A defensive end and offensive tackle at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High, Vera-Tucker received a bevy of offers from major programs as a four-star recruit, choosing the Trojans over Colorado, Arizona, Michigan and Texas A&M. He started his collegiate career with 139 snaps at right guard in 2018, switching to left guard in 2019 (926 snaps there), and finally, to left tackle in 2020 with 476 snaps. Stat to Know: Remove the two sacks, two hits, and two hurries he allowed in his final college game against Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (who may be a top-five prospect in 2022), and Vera-Tucker allowed just two sacks and no other pressures in 305 pass-blocking snaps in 2020 — his first season as an NCAA offensive tackle. Strengths: Even in his “nightmare game” against Thibodeaux, Vera-Tucker wasn’t always overwhelmed; he managed to pump out some competitive reps against Thibodeaux, which speaks to his temperament. Overall, Vera-Tucker presents as a functional tackle prospect with outstanding and aggressive hand placement and recovery abilities. Mirrors well through the arc, and he punches to and through the pocket to eliminate the defender. Has the athleticism to pull and find his targets at linebacker depth. Has the base and upper-body strength to counter bull-rushers. Guard mentality shows up in the run game, where Vera-Tucker looks to bury defenders at the line of scrimmage and at the second level. Weaknesses: Awareness issues come up from time to time; Vera-Tucker can become so focused on the defender in front of him that he misses threats around him. Needs to be more cognizant of repeat pressure on unscheduled movement plays from his quarterback. Not the most natural mover, though this won’t be a major issue if he’s not asked to be what he isn’t. Conclusion: Vera-Tucker probably won’t be an ideal tackle for every NFL team, but if you have a quick passing game with the intent to run power, he would be an asset on your offensive line, and given the progress he showed at the position in 2020, he should be seen more as a tackle than as a guard prospect. NFL Comparison: Isaiah Wynn. Like the Georgia alum, Vera-Tucker played multiple positions in college, and his physical shortcomings had most people sliding him to NFL guard in their heads. But Wynn was able to move past that, and given the right environment (personally, I think he has Pittsburgh Steelers Left Tackle written all over him). Vera-Tucker could, as well.

30. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

(Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Height: 5’7″ (1st) Weight: 180 (9th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.29 seconds (98th) Bench Press: 24 reps (99th) (Note: done outside of Purdue’s pro day) Vertical Jump: 42.5 inches (99th) Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: 6.68 seconds (92nd) 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Rondale Moore was a four-star recruit coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky according to ESPN’s recruiting services, and the second-ranked player in the state. Schools such as Texas, Ohio State and Penn State came calling and he originally committed to play for the Longhorns. but after helping lead Trinity to a second-straight state championship — in a game he was named MVP — Moore reevaluated his recruitment, ultimately deciding to play at Purdue. He did not wait long to make a mark, as he racked up 313 all-purpose yards in his first college game. As a freshman he gained 1,258 receiving yards and 213 yards on the ground, second-most in Purdue history. Moore was named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection, as well as winning the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most “versatile” player in all of college football. Unfortunately, he missed most of the 2019 season due to a hamstring injury and even in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Moore appeared in just three games due to a “lower-body” injury. Stat to Know: Back in his legendary freshman season Moore averaged 10.9 yards from scrimmage, including 11.0 yards per reception and 10.1 yards per rushing attempt. Strengths: I have often talked about games that become scouting lore. LSU-Alabama from 2019 is one, given all the future NFL players who stepped on the field that day. Jaylen Waddle versus Missouri in 2018, or Justin Fields versus Clemson in 2020 are others. Moore’s 2018 game against Ohio State is also in that rarified air. On that night against the Buckeyes Moore caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball twice for 24 yards. He also returned three kicks for 49 yards and a punt for nine more yards. He did this against one of the top teams in the country, leading the Boilermakers to a huge upset of Ohio State. But beyond the production there is how he did it. Take a 3rd and 20 conversion where Ohio State walked a linebacker outside to jam him and also had Shaun Wade over him. Still Moore wriggled free on a dig, maintained his speed through the catch and picked up the conversion. Legendary stuff. Moore’s ability to contribute on designed plays is impressive, such as slants, swings and end arounds. He is dangerous and explosive with the football in his hands, and can separate from most man coverage cornerbacks. He shows great change-of-direction skills on his routes, such as pivot routes and speed outs, and also has great great play strength for a receiver. If you want to distill what he offers as a prospect — beyond just turning on the Ohio State game from 2018 — then watch the slant route touchdown against Boston College from the same season, when he just runs through a safety who is trying to unload on him after the reception. Powerful, electrifying and dangerous both on his routes and after the catch, Moore is a dynamic player and prospect. Weaknesses: First, however, is the injury history. That prevented him from duplicating the heroics of his freshman season, and given his style of play you cannot help but wonder if more injuries are in his future. Second is the fact that a lot of his production and touches were the result of scheme, and a simplified one at that. Still, I think he can transcend what he was asked to do at Purdue and his route-running skills mean that he can offer a full route tree out of the slot, he was just asked to deliver one in college. Finally, teams will look at him as a pure slot player, and despite his change-of-direction skills and his play strength — two components to beating the press — Moore is probably a slot-only option at the NFL. Conclusion: Players that tend to make something out of nothing, as Moore did at Purdue, tend to find homes in the NFL. He might be more offensive weapon than pure receiver, but you can use him out of the backfield, in the slot and probably even as a quarterback in some short yardage, Wildcat type of packages. Creative offensive minds are going to bang the table for him early in the draft, and with good reason. Comparison: Moore reminds me of a similar player from last season, Laviska Shenault Jr. I’m yet to give up on Shenault — who could be in position for a big year with Trevor Lawrence coming to town — and I won’t give up on Moore. Players with his ability can contribute early and often.

29. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ (37th) Weight: 304 (18th) Arm Length: N/A 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 seconds (72nd) Bench Press: 24 reps (58th) Vertical Jump: 32 inches (87th) Broad Jump: 113 inches (92nd) 3-Cone Drill: 7.27 seconds (97th) 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Despite his status as a two-time Minnesota Class 4A state champion at Becker High, Radunz was not considered to be a high-falutin’ recruit — the two-star prospect received precious little interest from FBS programs, and chose North Dakota State based on the coaching staff. It worked out for the best, as the Bison’s high-powered offense with quarterback Trey Lance was the perfect spotlight for Radunz’s abilities. Stat to Know: In 205 career true pass sets, Radunz gave up one sack (in 2018), one quarterback hit (also in 2018), and 10 total quarterback hurries. Radunz also didn’t allow a single sack in 349 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, and he didn’t allow a pressure of any kind in 2020 against a Central Arkansas team that blitzed on 14 of quarterback Trey Lance’s 34 dropbacks. Strengths: Radunz has light feet and good body control through the arc; he doesn’t generally overextend, and he uses his hands well both when he needs to extend them fully, and when he has to recover with shorter movements. Has the natural movement ability to avoid getting his feet out of kilter when working his kick-slide. Has a functional bucket-step technique when he’s asked to “catch” the defender straight on. Scrappy competitor who will work all the way to the back of the pocket. If you get past him to the quarterback, it won’t be because he isn’t trying to stop you. Lateral quickness also shows up when he needs to pull or move more than one gap inside. Good run-blocker who fires out with leverage and can operate with accuracy at the second level. Won Practice Player of the Week at the Senior Bowl when it was time to deal with stronger competition than he faced at North Dakota State. Weaknesses: Looks like a tight end on the field. Radunz’s strength issues show up whenever his technique is off-point. He isn’t powerful enough to recover consistently if a defender gets inside his arms, and if he doesn’t strike first with his hands, that can be a problem. Can get worked to either side against stronger defenders. May have trouble with more advanced games and stunts at the next level. Will work a half-step late off the snap at times, which could lead to further trouble at the next level. Strength of competition is an issue; though both the positives and negatives of Radunz’s game are pretty easily transferable when evaluating him as an NFL prospect. Conclusion: Whatever momentum Radunz may have lost with his one-game season in 2020, he was able to get it back with a very strong Senior Bowl performance in which he proved his mettle against better players than he faced in college. Radunz will have a similar climb ahead of him when he hits the NFL, he may not be a day-one mauler, and there’s some work in the weightroom to be done, but if you’re in charge of a pass-heavy team and you need a tackle who can run the arc and has the potential to be a plus athlete in all respects, Radunz might be worth the developmental effort. NFL Comparison: Joe Staley. During his virtual pro day media session, Radunz revealed that he’s working with the former 49ers standout and six-time Pro Bowler in his pre-draft process. Like Staley when he came out of Central Michigan in 2007, Radunz has all the athleticism you want at the position, with some concerns regarding his core strength. Staley was able to overcome those issues in a decisive fashion, and Radunz can, too. It’ll be a process, but the potential is there.

28. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (18th) Weight: 261 (54th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (97th) Bench Press: 36 reps (99th) Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches (76th) Broad Jump: 118 inches (61st) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Kwity Pay was born in a refugee camp following the First Liberian Civil War. He was named after his father, who died in the conflict, and his mother brought him and Kwity’s brother Komotay to Rhode Island when Kwity was just six months old. He developed a passion for football and played both running back and defensive end in high school, and was named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2016. Considered a three-star recruit he turned down offers from northeast schools such as Boston College, Rutgers and Syracuse to play for the Michigan Wolverines. Paye was an immediate contributor for Michigan as a true freshman, playing in nine game and recording a sack. His breakout season was as a junior in 2019, where he notched a career-high 6.5 sacks. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season Paye still managed to record a pair of sacks. Stat to Know: Paye made Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” list prior to this past season, and with 36 bench reps (99th percentile) and a 4.52 40-yard dash (97th percentile) you can see why. Strengths: For the most part, that freakish athleticism translates to film. He is powerful off the edge or even in the interior, with hands and upper-body strength to rock defenders off the snap and control them if necessary. He can also convert speed-to-power off the edge, and has a bull rush move that can drive even the best blockers back into the pocket. On film Paye did some of his best work against the run, with the ability to stack/shed blockers and identify the target in the backfield. That is where those 36 reps on the bench show up, as he can lock out and control blockers while finding the ball-carrier behind them. He also shows good discipline against traps and can scrape off blockers well to get the to running back. He also works on the outside to set the edge against the run, and knows where his help is coming from in those situations. I also love what he did against zone read teams, as he remained assignment sound and if the play went away from him, you cannot question his effort. His film is filled with effort plays both against the run and when rushing the passer. He is building out his toolkit as a pass rusher, but you can see a variety of moves being developed. His bull rush is perhaps his best move — due to his power — but you can find examples of him using a push/pull, a rip/dip, a long-arm or even the occasional swim move. Weaknesses: There are moments when his hands are a bit slow off the line, which enabled some tackles to get into him and control him through the play. Some have questioned his ability to put together a plan, or to come up with counters, but there are some examples. Against Michigan State this past season he flashed a long-arm at the start of one play before immediately changing into a rip/dip move based on how the tackle set against him. There is another example of him flashing a cross-chop and again turning to the rip/dip move as a counter attack. Still, there is room for growth here. Despite his strength and ability to kick inside, there were moments when he got swallowed up by interior offensive lines. Keeping him on the edge might be a better course of action at the next level. Conclusion: Ultimately, Paye might offer a better floor than the two prospects above him, and teams might find that enticing at the next level. He does not have the medical concerns that you find with Jaelan Phillips, and he is already built for the NFL game unlike Azeez Ojulari who still needs to add some strength and power to his arsenal. He has played on the interior so he offers some versatility, and while I do think he is better off the edge teams are going to value that from him. Comparison: Jordan Reid of The Draft Network sees some Brandon Graham in Paye’s game and profile, and that does make sense. Paye, however, goes with a different comparison and tries to model his game after Yannick Ngakoue.

27. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

(Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 5’10” (29th) Weight: 212 (45th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.55 (45th) Bench Press: 22 reps (76th) Vertical Jump: 36 inches (68th) Broad Jump: 123 inches (78th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.97 seconds (64th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.09 seconds (91st) Bio: A star at North Carolina’s Wallace-Rose Hill High School, Williams gained 2,271 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior season and won a state title in the 4 x 100 relay. Recruited lightly, he accepted an offer from North Carolina, played decently his first two seasons, and went off in 2020 with 1,140 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns on just 157 carries, adding 305 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches. Overall, Williams gained 2,297 rushing yards and scored 29 touchdowns on 366 carries, with 50 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns. His career 6.3 yards per carry ranks eighth all-time in ACC history. Stat to Know: Per Pro Football Focus, Williams forced 85 missed tackles in 2020 — 76 as a runner (the highest total in the country), and nine more as a receiver. And of all NCAA running backs in 2020, only Michael Carter — Williams’ backfield partner — had more rushing attempts of 15 or more yards than Williams’ 27 for 660 yards. Strengths: Blunt-force runner with the ability to create after contact at all times — in fact, he seems to be energized by contact. Starts his runs with a bit of patience, reading his blocks, and then gains short-area acceleration with a collision in mind. Uses forward lean and nasty intentions to consistently bull through tacklers. If you’re arm-tackling him, prepare to see the back of Williams’ jersey in a big hurry. Presents the ability to put his shoulder in a defender’s numbers and start a push the defender can’t match. Outstanding contact balance allows him to reset quickly after a hit and keep running at a high speed. Decisive runner who can bounce outside when the need arises — he isn’t limited to bullying between the tackles. Has a great sense of how to get skinny in open spaces when they’re there. Has a third-level next gear that makes him very tough to deal with in open space. Shows the same after-contact potential as a receiver in swing passes and simple screens; he’s looking for a fight, and your average cornerback or safety isn’t going to like it. Excelled on offset handoffs when he had to get to the edge quickly. Has the ability to win on leak and release routes after the block. Willing and aggressive blocker with a linebacker’s mentality. Weaknesses: Williams isn’t as diverse from a route perspective as some other rushers in this class, but that’s most likely a matter of reps in a more interesting offensive system. He did get bottled up to a point by Notre Dame’s frequent stacked boxes last season (11 carries for 28 yards). And you wonder just how long he’ll be able to hold up with his violent, frenetic playing style. Perhaps he’s best suited as a member of a committee as he was in college, where he never had more than 166 carries in a season. Other than that, not a lot of dings here. Conclusion: I’ve probably watched Williams’ tape more than I needed to in order to determine whether he had the potential to be a big-time NFL back. That came pretty quickly. But when a player is this much fun to watch, that tends to happen. Williams would be a plus-level back with his speed and acceleration alone; what makes him special at an allegedly fungible position is the power and violence he brings to the field. You just don’t see everything in one package at any position as you do with Williams at his. He’s as close to scheme-transcendent as any back in this class, and in any class in the last few years. NFL Comparison: An unholy combination of Marshawn Lynch and Nick Chubb. Like Lynch at his peak, Williams has the obvious ability to blast through multiple opponents for serious gains, and like Chubb, he has a fabulous combination of sudden quickness and sustaining power. When every play has the potential to be a highlight play, that’s a great way wind up as RB1 in a draft class.

26. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

(Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 5’9″ (9th) Weight: 178 (7th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.35 seconds (93rd) Bench Press: 17 reps (77th) Vertical Jump: 36 inches (56th) Broad Jump: 120 inches (40th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.66 seconds (93rd) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.00 seconds (96th) Bio: Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Elijah Moore was graded as a four-star recruit at wide receiver. Moore originally committed to Georgia, but later changed his mind and decided to play at Mississippi. He has been a productive player since his freshman season, where he caught 36 passes for 398 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but that production exploded this past year under Lane Kiffin. In his final collegiate season Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns, over just an eight-game season. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Moore with just ten drops on 200 catchable targets over his Mississippi career. Strengths: Last year I argued that books would one day be written about Denzel Mims and his pre-draft process. Under that same standard Moore might one day see a book about his own work prior to the draft. Moore’s pro day immediately became the stuff of legend, but it largely backed up what was available to see on film. His impressive three-cone drill? You could see that from his releases off the line, his cuts on his routes, and his ability after the catch. His impressive 40-yard dash time? That also showed up when he was running vertical routes right by defenders like he did twice against Vanderbilt this past season. Moore’s ability after the reception stands out. His combination of athleticism, play strength and contact balance allows him to turn three-yard throws into ten-yard gains. He had one of the more impressive one-yard receptions I have ever seen against Alabama this past season, when he caught a quick throw on an orbit/swing route and made multiple defenders miss. Sure it went for just a single yard but the COD skills and the ability to make people miss in space jumped off the film. Moore offers a solid route tree from both inside and outside alignments, with a good mix of vertical routes, over routes, skinny post/glance routes, slant routes and double-moves. While the bulk of his routes came in the hitch/slant/glance family, I think his ability, footwork and limited usage in other roles means he can offer close to a complete route tree on day one. Creative offensive minds are going to see how Kiffin used him and implement some of the same designs in the NFL, and the first three plays against South Carolina could be a guide. On the first snap he aligned at running back and took a pitch from the quarterback to the outside. On the second snap he again aligned at running back and Mississippi ran him on outside zone. On the third snap he aligned in the backfield, motioned towards the outside nd ran a hitch route along the outside. A player that you can run on gap/power, outside zone and then on a go route on three different plays is something special. (The South Carolina game is also a good watch because he saw a lot of Jaycee Horn in that meeting). Weaknesses: When I think about Moore I think his weaknesses are more akin to when you first start playing a role-playing game like Elder Scrolls. You just have not leveled up those skills yet. Moore saw limited snaps against press, but I think he can handle press well given his athleticism, footwork and COD skills. Moore might be viewed as a slot-only option in the NFL, but I think that is just a failure of imagination. I think he can operate on the outside early and often. Moore might not offer a full route tree on day one, but that is largely due to the fact that he was so good on what they asked him to run, they did not need more from him. Teams may also look at his size and wonder about surviving an NFL season, but I do not have any concerns on him from a play strength standpoint. Finally yes, some of his production was schemed this past season due to the influence of Kiffin, but isn’t that the job of an offensive staff? Conclusion: After the “Big Four” tier, and the “Unicorn” tier of Kyle Pitts, Toney, Moore and Rondale Moore are the three next players who might all find a home in the first round. And with reason. These three players are offensive weapons much like Pitts, but in a different mold. These are more slot-type receivers who could also see snaps in the backfield, and in the right hands could produce at an alarming rate as rookies. What I love about Moore is the potential, some of which we saw in Kiffin’s creative hands. Imagine him with coaches like Joe Brady, or Sean McVay, or Kyle Shanahan, or Matt LaFleur? The potential is off the charts. Comparison: PFF's Mike Renner went with a “faster Cole Beasley” which, I get. Dating back to the old Bleacher Report NFL1000 days, when I would tell anyone who would listen that “all Beasley does is get open” — and yes, his recent play has me taking some victory laps on that proclamation — I think very highly of Beasley. So when I buy into this comparison, you should know it is a bullish stance.

25. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

(Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’6″ (56th) Weight: 317 (69th) Arm Length: 33 1/2 inches (30th) 40-Yard Dash: 5.03 (85th) Bench Press: 36 reps (98th) Vertical Jump: 33 inches (90th) Broad Jump: 106 inches (60th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.72 seconds (59th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.66 seconds (67th) Bio: A four-star recruit out of Hickory High School, Dickerson was the second-ranked recruit out of North Carolina in his class, behind current Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. He chose Florida State over a host of other possibilities graduated cum laude with a degree in sports management in three years, and entered the transfer portal, choosing Alabama. Dickerson’s college career was unfortunately marred by injuries — all three of his seasons with the Seminoles were cut short, and he was unable to participate in the 2021 Senior Bowl due to a torn ACL. But when healthy, he provides outstanding multi-position flexibility, and top-tier center potential. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368654368048902144 Stat to Know: Dickerson didn’t allow a single sack in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He gave up a sack in his first game of the 2020 season against Missouri, and gave up no sacks and two total pressures through the rest of the season. Strengths: Multi-system blocker (56% zone and 43% gap in 2020) who played all five positions at one point or another in Alabama’s dominant (and shape-shifting) offense. Dickerson presents serious problems for defensive tackles playing head-over or shade, because he snaps the ball very quickly and explodes out of his stance with a wide base and quick, aggressive hands. Latches on to seal in the RPO and run games, and can do it against tackles who outweigh him by 20-30 pounds. Weaknesses: Injury history is long and disconcerting, especially given Dickerson’s physical nature. Better in a phone booth than on the move; Dickerson isn’t the first guy you’re looking at if second-level blocking from your center is a high priority. Target accuracy and functional strength can be an issue in space. Decent puller, but it’s not an obvious strength. Conclusion: Were it not for his injury history, Dickerson would probably be a slam-dunk first-round pick, and an NFL team might surprise and take him in the first half of the first round because of his positional flexibility. The team that eventually does take Dickerson will get a Day 1 plug-and-play guy from a physical and mental standpoint, and if he’s able to transcend his medicals, Dickerson looks like a player with a Pro Bowl future. NFL Comparison: Damien Woody. You don’t see a lot of centers at 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds, and Dickerson’s positional flexibility in college makes me think that his NFL team might want to move him around as well. Woody played from 1999 through 2010 with the Patriots, Lions, and Jets, switching from center to guard to tackle along the way, always at a high level, and at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds. Dickerson has absolute top-tier potential as an NFL center, but he may be capable of even more.

24. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’0″ (31st) Weight: 193 (31st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds (81st) Bench Press: 9 reps (11th) Vertical Jump: 40 inches (90th) Broad Jump: 136 inches (99th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds (64th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.25 seconds (49th) Bio: Kadarius Toney was a quarterback at Blount High School in Eight Mile, Alabama, graded as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. He entertained offers from a number of SEC schools including Alabama and Auburn, but decided to play football for the Florida Gators. Toney contributed immediately for the Gators, catching 15 passes for 152 yards as a true freshman in 2017. But it was not until his senior year where the breakout truly came. Last season Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards and ten touchdowns, and also ran for 161 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. That earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus graded him with just three career drops on over 120 catchable passes during his time at Florida. Strengths: Toney is an absolute human joystick. He can stop and start on a dime, and his change-of-direction (COD) skills are among the best in the class. Elsewhere in these rankings I talk about the best one-yard gain I have seen, well Toney provided me with the best two-yard loss I have ever seen, which came on a bubble screen against Vanderbilt. The initial play was blown up by the defense, but due to a combination of play strength, COD and contact balance Toney manages to fight back near the line of scrimmage. He has great feel for his routes, particularly against zone coverage, and does a good spot settling down in soft spots and finding holes. Florida used him on a variety of routes and he offers a solid route tree. He was at his best on routes that emphasized his COD skills such as slants, pivots and speed outs, but you can also get an array of vertical routes from him such as posts, fades and double-moves. He has solid hands and a decent catch radius for a player of his size. He was able to go up and make a good catch on a crossing route against Texas A&M when the throw was high. Toney is also a very feisty, willing blocker who you would be wise to keep tabs on as a defender:

In the end, however, these are the kinds of plays where he flashes what he does best:

Vision, COD, explosiveness, contact balance and more. This is Toney doing what he does best. Weaknesses: A lot of Toney’s evaluation is projection. The bulk of his production was due to scheme, as well as having talent like Kyle Pitts and Trevon Grimes around him. He is very much a slot receiver with a limited route tree, but what he does he does extremely well. The question might become how the NFL values that skill-set and where it leads a team in the draft. If you can select him in the first round, or potentially an Amon-Ra St. Brown or D’Wayne Eskridge later in the draft, what would you do? There are also concerns about how he will handle contested catch situations, as that is a trait that did not show up much on film. How he will fare against press coverage is a bit of an uncertainty, although he fared well in those moments at the Senior Bowl. Also Toney did seem to have a bit of an extra gear when the ball was coming is way when contrasted with those moments when the concept would take him out of the play or progression. Something to monitor. Conclusion: Teams that run a lot of option routes through the slot receiver might have him as the fourth or fifth WR in the draft. Teams that run a more vertical-based offense or more 12 personnel might grade him a bit lower on their boards. I look at what he offers out of the slot, and how he could step right into New England’s huddle and give them the “juke” route on their Hoss Z-Juke design, a staple of their playbook, and think that you’re gonna have to draft him in the first if you want him on your roster. His human joystick qualities are too good to wait for, and those kinds of skills make magic happen on Sundays. Comparison: Dante Hall was the original human joystick if memory serves me well — which it may not — and Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner calls Toney a “bigger Dante Hall.” Hard to disagree.

23. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ (75th) Weight: 310 (73rd) Arm Length: 34 5/8 (91st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.93 seconds (73rd) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Barmore was a four-star recruit out of Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School in Philadelphia after the charter school he attended, Delaware Valley Charter High, closed due to financial issues. The tape he put up at his last high school had colleges highly interested in the football and basketball star, and he chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Georgia, and Florida, among others. He redshirted in 2018 and was named Freshman All-SEC in 2019. 2020 was Barmore’s breakout season, as he led Alabama in both sacks (9.5) and forced fumbles (three). Over two seasons, Barmore totaled 34 solo tackle, 29 assists, 15.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. No defensive tackle in the 2021 draft class had more total pressures in 2020 than Barmore’s 39. Stat to Know: In his last two collegiate games — the Rose Bowl against Notre Dame, and the national championship game against Ohio State — Barmore totaled two sacks, one quarterback hit, nine quarterback hurries, and 10 stops. In 2020, he racked up eight sacks, four quarterback hits, 27 quarterback hurries, and 30 stops on 478 snaps. Strengths: Has really a nice push through for his frame when he uses his hands to swipe his way through initial blocks. Gets through the pocket in a hurry when he does get free. Bull-rush is a work in progress, but there’s a lot of potential there — when he gets rolling and has his hands placed correctly, it’s not fun for the opposing blocker. Covers ground well with short-area quickness when he does get free. Frequently double-teamed when he’s on the line — it’s clear who Alabama’s opponents think is the problem there. Has excellent lateral quickness to work gaps and stunts. Weaknesses: Needs more of a plan when he’s originally stopped at or around the line of scrimmage — you can see Barmore trying to figure out what to do, but he doesn’t yet have the pass-rush strategy to consistently recover after he’s stoned by double-teams at the line of scrimmage, or by tackles around the arc. More prone to engage and wrestle than he is to attack when he should. You’d like to see him make more of an effort when the play’s going away from him. Conclusion: Every year, when I study collegiate defensive linemen, one of the first things that happens is that I start to catalogue a list of players who will be so much more effective when they get into the NFL and have the time and coaching to learn how to use multiple hand techniques to made themselves more effective penetrators. Barmore is just such a player — he has everything you want in a three-tech base tackle with nose and end potential, but aside from the occasional swipe, there isn’t a lot to go on, and he doesn’t appear to have the techniques required to get free from blockers. When that happens, he should be a top-tier tackle. Until then, he’s equal parts production and potential. NFL Comparison: Corey Liuget. The Chargers took Liuget with the 18th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Illinois, and Liuget used a nice combination of strength and speed, as well as techniques developed over time, to become an above-average tackle. Barmore could get himself into the Gerald McCoy realm at his peak potential, but the Liuget comp seems to be a better fit at this point in time.

22. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (44th) Weight: 217 (33rd) 40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds (78th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 32″ (55th) Broad Jump: 116″ (76th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.04 seconds (67th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 seconds 39th) Bio: Some might try and claim the mantle of the “draft class riser” but Michael McCorkle “Mac” Jones might secure that title if he indeed comes off the board in the top half of the first round, as is expected. A three-star recruit coming out of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Jones originally committed to play at Kentucky, but later switched to Alabama. He waited his turn behind both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, although he saw significant time down the stretch in 2019 when Tagovailoa was lost for the season with a hip injury. Jones took over as the starting QB this past season, and put together a tremendous senior campaign for the Crimson Tide. Jones completed 77.4% of his throws for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, against just four interceptions. He helped the Crimson Tide to a National Championship and for his efforts he was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He lost out on that award to teammate DeVonta Smith, but he did secure some hardware of his own, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm (given to the top upperclassmen quarterback in college football), the Manning Award (given to the top quarterback in the country and including post-season play) and the Davey O’Brien Award (given to the top college quarterback). But even after all that, Jones was still considered likely a Day Two pick. His decision to participate at the Senior Bowl might have finally his draft stock needle towards the first round. Jones was solid throughout practice week, and after a strong Wednesday performance you could feel the tide turn towards the middle of the first round, if not higher. Stat to Know: Again, his name is McCorkle — Mac for short — which is a fact that I think you should know. Beyond that, however, Jones was the best at Pro Football Focus’s Adjusted Completion Percentage last season, positing a whopping number of 84.2% Strengths: That statistic conveniently leads us to the strength of his game: Accuracy. Jones is an extremely accurate passer, with the ability to put the football where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there. Jones does have that ability to “win with his mind,” and you can see examples of him making anticipation throws and attacking coverage rotations that you would want to see from veteran NFL passers, let alone college QBs in their first full season as the starter. Jones does display the ability to “throw receivers open,” something that is often a question with college passers who tend to be more of the “see it, throw it” variety. Jones also has a good understanding of how defensive pressure and pass protections schemes work together. There is a great example from Alabama’s win over Notre Dame where Jones knows a blitz is coming and understands that the guys around him cannot get it protected, so he knew early in the play that he needed to spin away from the pressure. He did just that, making a quick throw while rolling left to move the chains. Jones is not the best athlete of the top five passers, but he has good footwork in the pocket and can create space. He might be the throwback of the bunch, someone who will need to model his game not after Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, but rather Tom Brady. Footwork and pocket feel are going to be where he survives against pressure. He was not pressured a lot behind that offensive line, but you can watch his game against Georgia to get a feel for how he handles it, both good and bad. Weaknesses: The question about athleticism might be the biggest question facing him. In an era where mobility and the ability to create outside the pocket seems to be a necessary trait, can a throwback succeed? Of course, the player he might have to model his game after just won his seventh Super Bowl, so maybe this concern is overblown, but if the game continues to trend towards the mobile quarterbacks, can Jones make it work at the next level? Jones also played with a lot of talent around him, and behind a great offensive line. What will things look like if those are not in place in the NFL for him? Jordan Reid recently described to me how Jones might really need the “three Ps” around him to be great for him to be successful: Playmakers, protection and playbook. Sure, every quarterback can benefit from those, but when you see how infrequently Jones needed to challenge narrow throwing lanes, and wonder how that will work in the NFL — particularly when you consider he does not have the arms the guys above him do — you can see how having those around him will help. Conclusion: Still, there is room in the game for a quarterback that you can “win with,” and that might be Jones. He might not have the ceiling the four players above him offer, but he might have one of the best floors. In a situation like say San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan — more on that in a second — or Washington Jones could be a very good NFL quarterback that helps deliver a team to the playoffs. In a league filled with risk averse decision makers, a QB with Jones’ floor might seem like a nice warm comfortable blanket of a pick. Comparison: I watch Jones and I see Kirk Cousins 2.0, and we all know how Shanahan felt about Cousins… Resources: For more on how Jones handled pressure at Alabama, and how he will need to handle it in the NFL, you can check out this dive into his film.

21. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’0″ (44th) Weight: 190 pounds (25th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (86th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 36″ (56th) Broad Jump: 123 inches (62nd) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Like many of the other receivers in this class Rashod Bateman was a two-sport athlete in high school. But while others starred on the track, Bateman did some of his best prep work on the hardwood. Both Penn State and Virginia Tech offered him basketball scholarships, but Bateman chose to play football for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota. He was an instant contributor to the Golden Gophers offense, catching 51 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2018, with those reception and yardage numbers setting new school records. His most productive season was his sophomore campaign where he caught 57 passes for 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns. For that effort he was named First-Team All-Big Ten and the conference’s receiver of the year. He initially announced that he would enter the NFL draft when it looked like the conference was not going to play in 2020, but when that decision was reversed he returned to the field. In just a handful of games this past season Bateman caught 36 passes for 472 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Stat to Know: Bateman is a danger after the catch. Pro Football Focus charted him with 36 career broken tackles on 147 catches. Strengths: Bateman’s versatility is a strength. Back in 2019 when Minnesota also had Tyler Johnson in the fold Bateman saw more time outside, either as an X receiver isolated to the single side or as the outside receiver in trips formations. This past season, however, Minnesota moved him inside more to scheme him more opportunities, and as such he truly could align as an Z, an X or in the slot. Personally, I think he did his best work outside as an X, but that versatility is nice. Drops have been an issue — as we will discuss — but confidence is not the reason why. Bateman attacks the football away from his frame, and there are examples from both 2019 and 2020 of him coming up with a big catch just a few plays after a drop. That leads into another strength of his, which is his competitive toughness. Bateman delivered in some big moments for the Golden Gophers, such as a tough catch in traffic on a dig route against Wisconsin back in 2019 with the Big Ten West on the line, a catch that came in traffic on a high throw with the snow falling. Bateman is well versed at beating press coverage, particularly with violent footwork off the line of scrimmage. Even on slants, crossers and other quick-game routes Bateman can cross the face of the press defender quickly and get himself open for his quarterback. Bateman also drives back to the football to help his quarterback, and shows great awareness in scramble drill situations. He is not someone to stop when the route is run, but he will keep working to get himself into the QB’s vision. He will also find work as a blocker, driving back to the football or racing downfield to try and throw that last critical block for a teammate. Again, this speaks to his competitive toughness. Weaknesses: As noted, drops are an issue. PFF charted him with 19 drops on 166 career “catchable targets,” which is a concerning number. This is more a concentration issue than anything else. Take for example a drop against Maryland from this season where he was looking to run before securing the pass. Or a drop on a slant route against Iowa where he again shifted his eyes before securing the catch. Increased consistency at the catch point will serve him well. There are also some questions about Bateman from a size and athleticism standpoint. Prior his pro day he faced questions about his long speed, but given his listed size (6’2″ 210 pounds) and ability to separate on film, it was not a huge concern. Then he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash which might have answered the speed question, but when he measured in at 190 pounds and just over six-feet tall, his size started generating some concerns. Bateman indicated that he lost ten pounds due to his own bout with COVID-19, which might explain the weight, and perhaps he gets back to the listed weight. If so, his ability to separate on film might address any lingering concerns about his long speed. Conclusion: His alignment and route diversity makes him one of the better receivers in this class in my mind. However, that is not a universal opinion. Some might have him higher on their boards, and other might have him much lower. For me, I think he is one of the best prospects given his ability to beat press, his ability to run a variety of routes and what he does after the catch. I think he is a divers player both in terms of scheme fit and usage, and I would be banging the table for him in the first round. Comparison: Others such as Mike Renner at PFF have gone with the Keenan Allen comparison, which I understand. I also see a little Allen Robinson to his game, particularly with what he can do at all three levels of the field.

20. Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

(Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Height: 6’0″ (71st percentile) Weight: 192 (51st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds (88th) Bench Press: 18 reps (85th) Vertical Jump: 40 inches (91st) Broad Jump: 123 inches (55th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.94 seconds (49th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seconds (31st) Bio: 247Sports.com graded Greg Newsome II as a three-star recruit at the safety position coming out of IMG Academy. Newsome entertained a number of different scholarship offers from over 20 schools, ultimately choosing the Northwestern Wildcats, close to his home town of Carol Stream, Illinois. He appeared in six games as a true freshman with four starts during the 2018 season and made eight starts back in 2019. He started every game for Northwestern in 2020 and was named First-Team All-Big Ten. Newsome is a younger prospect who will not turn 21 until next month. Stat to Know: Newsome allowed a passer rating of 31.7 this past season, with no touchdowns allowed and an interception. Strengths: Footwork is critical to solid cornerback play and Newsome’s feet are up there with the best in the class. He is a fluid mover who stays patient in his backpedal even when stressed vertically, and he does not panic against switch concepts or double-moves. He pairs his feet and his eyes well, working through reads in zone coverage situations and Newsome has great feel for passing off routes to other defenders and getting to the next threat in his zone. Newsome also drives very well on routes, and a prime example of this came against Wisconsin when he was playing Cover 2 in the flat. He sank vertically when the outside receiver released downfield but kept his eyes on the flat, and when the QB threw the checkdown Newsome exploded downhill to breakup the play. Weaknesses: Northwestern was a heavy zone team this past season, and as such his strengths and experience pair him best with teams relying heavily on zone coverage. You can see examples of him handling man coverage well even from a press alignment, once such coming against Wisconsin when he was in a press alignment pre-snap and stayed right on the hip of a receiver on a post route, so the skills are there. But if you draft him hoping to get a Day One press-man corner, you might be setting the bar too high. Can he give you that part of the game? Sure, but perhaps not immediately. Conclusion: Still, teams that play a lot of zone will love his footwork and his eyes. He might be a more schematically-limited corner out of the box, but there is room for growth and a pretty solid ceiling. Comparison: Newsome reminds me a lot of Carlton Davis when he was coming out of Auburn.

19. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ Weight: 314 (unofficial) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A 60-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: To say that Darrisaw was under the radar coming out of Riverdale Baptist School in Maryland would be an understatement. The three-star recruit got offers from Morgan State, North Carolina Central and Central Connecticut before Virginia Tech kicked in. After a prep season at Fork Union Military Academy in 2017, he jumped right in with the Hokies with 785 snaps at left tackle in 2018. To hit the ground running against ACC edge-rushers is no mean feat, and Darrisaw had his share of struggles early on — he allowed seven total sacks in his first two seasons, but with a massive improvement in 2020, he was able to take it out on the guys who used to push him around. North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, projected as a second-day pick in 2021, could attest to that. https://twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL/status/1315354410151804930 In 2020, on 293 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed no sacks, no hits, and just six hurries. Also in 2020, runners who went to Darrisaw’s gap gained 7.7 yards per carry, and 3.2 yards before contact. Stat to Know: In 291 career true pass sets, Darrisaw allowed three sacks, four quarterback hits, and 17 quarterback hurries. Strengths: Smooth pass-protector with a correct kick-slide that allows him to keep his feet in the right place; Darrisaw doesn’t often get overextended. Works well through the duration of the arc. Presents issues to edge defenders with a “bottom-to-top” skill set — he footwork balances his pass set, which enhances his upper-body strength. When he “catches” edge-rushers, Darrisaw doesn’t get bowled over; he understands his set and how it positively affects his leverage. Locks his arms on defenders and doesn’t let go until he needs to. As a run-blocker, Darrisaw uses outstanding leverage from the line of scrimmage, and he’s one of the best in this class when it comes to hitting the second level and hitting his target. And as the Surratt highlight shows, Darrisaw can lock on and drive a defender right out of the picture. Weaknesses: Darrisaw has a couple of issues as a lateral protector — he doesn’t always keep his head on a swivel, and he will let quicker edge-rushers off to the side. This will leave him open to stunts and games at the next level. He can also leave his openings too early at times, leading to inside counters. Tends to lock onto one defender with a tunnel-vision mentality. Could be more of a consistent finisher with his hands in pass pro to avoid defenders getting to his body. Conclusion: The current NFL is filled with two kinds of offensive tackles — nuanced edge-protectors who have agility and need to build up their functional strength, and pure maulers whose footwork could use… well, a lot of work. Darrisaw is an excellent man in the middle, so to speak. He’s not “generational” as Penei Sewell might be, and he’s not quite the combination of dominator and technician that Rashawn Slater is, but if your NFL team needs a plug-and-play left tackle who will cost you a mid-first-round pick, Darrisaw looks like the kind of player who would give you just that kind of value for a number of consecutive seasons. NFL Comparison: Jake Matthews. The Falcons took Matthews with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft. Obviously, they believed Matthews to be a transcendent talent with that kind of draft capital statement. Matthews hasn’t been all that, but he’s carved himself out a very nice NFL career because he’s far above-average at just about everything, and the dings are few and far between. Like Matthews, Darrisaw checks nearly all the boxes, though not in aggressively spectacular ways. Any NFL line coach would take unspectacular consistency over amazing variance, and that’s what Darrisaw is primed to provide.

18. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (Listed) Weight: 207 (Listed) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Caleb Farley breaks up our streak of cornerbacks with NFL lineage — and we will circle back to that in a moment — but there is a lot to love about this player. Farley was graded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com out of Maiden High School in Maiden, North Carolina, and chose the Virginia Tech Hokies over schools such as South Carolina and Wake Forest. He was a quarterback in high school who threw for 1,776 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior, along with a whopping 2,574 yards and 37 touchdowns, and that rushing yardage set a school record. Farley was recruited to play wide receiver, and redshirted in 2017 after suffering a knee injury during preseason practice. He made the switch to cornerback for the 2018 season and was a contributor all year, including notching an interception in his first college game. But 2019 was his breakout year, as he led the ACC with 16 pass breakups and was named a First-Team All-ACC player. Farley opted-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Stat to Know: Some aspects of his evaluation require some projection, and Farley’s 58 press-man snaps will require a focus on the traits and not the experience. Strengths: It might be odd to start this section of the profile with how well Farley recovers on routes, but that is one of the traits that truly jumps off the screen when you watch him. Even if a receiver gets a step or two on him, Farley is one of the better prospects in recent memory at closing down the separation and getting to the football. One of his two interceptions against Miami in 2019 is a prime example, as he is beaten on a vertical route but he does not panic and makes up the gap, recovering for an interception. That closing speed was put to use in the Hokies’ secondary, as Farley played a lot of off coverage, which allowed him to drive on plays and disrupt at the catch point. He is able to read routes well from that alignment, and his other interception against Miami — down in the end zone — is a great example. Farley starts playing a bit off the receiver and beats him to the ball off the break to the outside. He is adept at getting to the right hip and putting himself in position to make plays. Weaknesses: Again, the press-man part of the game requires a bit more projection. You can see examples of him handling those assignments well, such as early in the game against Miami where he stuck with some receivers on their routes from a press alignment and technique. There are moments on film where the change-of-direction skills are a bit lacking. Routes working back down the vertical stem, such as curls and comebacks, can see Farley a bit slow to sink the hips and drive back to the spot. Still, his recovery skills often put him in position to disrupt the catch and he has a solid rake technique at the catch point. The other thing to consider with Farley is the back injury, as recently underwent a microdiskectomy to help him deal with a herniated disk in his lumbar spine. Conclusion: There are some outlets and/or evaluators that have Farley as high as CB1 on their boards, and when you watch the Miami game you can see why. He has some elite traits at the position, such as that recovery ability, and given his relative inexperience at playing corner, you can see room for growth and a potentially high ceiling. His background as a quarterback also gives him a great feel for the game, and where to get on each route to disrupt the play. He might need time to round out the press-man part of the game, and the medical history requires some further examination, but this is a talented player who can contribute immediately. Comparison: Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner went with Jimmy Smith, and that is a comparison that is worth a second.

17. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (17th) Weight: 249 (26th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.60 seconds (88th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: 124 inches (94th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: ESPN graded Azeez Ojulari as a four-star recruit from Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia, and Ojulari was coveted by a number of SEC schools including Alabama, Forida and Auburn. He chose Georgia, staying in-state to play his college ball. But due to an ACL tear suffered during his final season at Marietta, Ojulari played in just two games in 2018 as a freshman and ultimately redshirted. He returned to the field for 2019 and appeared in all of Georgia’s games, notching 33 tackles and 5.5 sacks. This past season his production exploded, as in just ten games Ojulari recorded 31 total tackles (including 12.5 for a loss, a career-high) and another career-best mark with 9.5 sacks. Stat to Know: Ojulari is a true “EDGE,” as Pro Football Focus charted him with just one snap in the A- or B-Gaps over his three-year career. Strengths: Speed is the name of Ojulari’s game. While some other prospects in this class have more power few — if any — can match what Ojulari offers around the corner. Ojulari has tremendous explosiveness and quickness off the edge, with an impressive first step and the ability to turn the corner and flatten to the quarterback. His hands are very impressive, has he can chop/rip/swat against most tackles and there are some reps where he just leaves the tackle in his wake. He is still filling out his plan as a rusher, and there are moments where you would love to see him come up with a better counter or Plan B, but you can find some good examples of him figuring this out if you look. On one play against Missouri he initially punches with his left hand to attempt a long-arm move, but when the tackle handles that he immediately dips to the inside and is able to put a big hit on the QB. Another example is from his game against Mississippi State where the left tackle does not bite on his Euro step move, so Ojulari immediately tries to counter with a long-arm move. But as he figures out how to effectively counter, his ability to win with speed and quickness will serve him well. That explosive first step gives him an advantage around the outside against most tackles, and also helps him when freed up to slant or stunt to the inside. His athleticism and ability to corner make him a solid prospect at the position. Another solid trait of his is his length. At Georgia’s pro day Ojulari measured in with 34.38 inch arms, placing him in the 84th percentile among EDGE prospects. That shows up when he turns to the long-arm move. Finally, that Mississippi State game is a fascinating study. The Bulldogs used a number of three-man fronts to try and slow down MSU’s Air Raid offense, which led to Ojulari facing a lot of double-teams. Weaknesses: Given his reliance on speed, power is a part of his game that needs to be filled out. His initial plan of attack on almost every play is to try and win with quickness, and while that often worked on Saturdays he’ll need a more complete package to win consistently on Sundays. There are moments when tackles got their hands on him, and the play was over before it began. Ojulari is also a pure EDGE right now, and is not someone you can see kicking inside on sub packages or on passing downs. He was also part of a deep rotation at Georgia at the position, and as PFF noted he never played more than 52 snaps in a game. That led to a number of plays where he had fresh legs, relatively speaking. It also led to the tremendous finish to his college career against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, where he put together a number of sacks in the final half of play including a safety on his final collegiate snap. There could also be questions about whether he is better suited for an off-ball, OLB role rather than as a player with his hand in the dirt. Conclusion: There is always room for a player who can corner, bend and get to the quarterback. Ojulari’s quickness gives him a true trump card that will work at the next level. He might not have the full array of moves under his belt, but you can see him starting to piece it all together. His length will also serve him well on Sundays in the league. He might be a pure outside-only player but his quickness and explosiveness is worth an early pick. Comparison: Ojulari’s size, frame and athleticism remind me a bit of Marcus Davenport, who had a stunning first-round rise and was ultimately drafted by the New Orleans Saints who traded up to do so. Ojulari is seeing a similar rise, building off his Peach Bowl performance.

16. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Height: 6’1″ (50th) Weight: 221 (6th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 37 inches (75th) Broad Jump: 124 inches (87th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.80 seconds (93rd) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds (85th) Bio: A product of Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah graded as a three-star outside linebacker during the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247sports.com. Owusu-Koramoah entertained a number of scholarship offers including Virginia and Michigan State, but enrolled to play college ball at Notre Dame. His career at South Bend got off to a slow start, as he was a reserve player as a freshman and missed the bulk of his sophomore season due to a foot injury. But he became a starter in 2019 and recorded 80 tackles — including 13.5 for a loss — and 5.5 sacks. Last year his numbers dipped a bit but he brought home a ton of hardware for his efforts on the field, including the Butkus Award (given to the top linebacker in college football), ACC Defensive Player of the Year and he was a unanimous All-American. Stat to Know: My favorite stat of his? Owusu-Koramoah notched a 1310 on the SAT. Strengths: In an era where off-ball linebackers are becoming devalued, Owusu-Koramoah might be the perfect player for the moment. He is more “linebacker in name only” than anything else, and he spent a lot of his time in the slot as an overhang defender. There you might see him matching up with players like Amari Rodgers and Dazz Newsome in the slot, and he would match them stride-for-stride on routes downfield, forcing the QB to look elsewhere with the football. Still, Owusu-Koramoah is perhaps described as a “space player with a linebacker’s mentality.” He is athletic, explosive and physical. You might see him fighting through traffic in the box to get the the running back on first down, and then running with a slot receiver on second down. He has a very quick trigger against the run, flying downhill to get into each fit. Despite his penchant to play in the slot, he can still be physical against the run and works hard to get into the right fit. Notre Dame used him a lot on blitzes from the slot, and he has great feel and awareness in those moments, such as his touchdown in Notre Dame’s regular-season win over Clemson which came on one such play. Notre Dame also tasked him with different coverage responsibilities, from pattern matching to spot-dropping coverages and man coverage schemes. He displayed great awareness in pattern matching situations, such as a play against UNC where he needed to carry the out-and-up route from the #3 receiver on the play. Finally, when you combine his athleticism with the effort and intensity he shows on each play, you get one heck of a football player. Weaknesses: Those of us on the outside continue to promote the idea of “positionless football,” and the idea of hybrid players. This is happening on both sides of the football, lest you forget the discussions around Kyle Pitts this season. Another prime example was a year ago, with Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons. Yet the league might not feel the same about these kinds of players, and with Simmons as an example he slid a bit in the draft and has faced a more difficult transition to the NFL than people like me expected. That could be the case with Owusu-Koramoah, who would be one of the smaller linebackers in the NFL if used primarily as a stack LB in a more traditional role. Or if teams do view him as more of an overhang/slot player, is that worthy of an early first-round selection? So one of his biggest weaknesses might stem from finding him the right fit. Owusu-Koramoah’s aggression and play speed can get him into trouble. He flies around the field but there are moments on film where he gets himself to the spot, but fails to finish the play with a missed tackle. There were examples of this in both games against Clemson, as well as his game against UNC where after a well-timed slot blitz, he missed on a chance for a huge sack of Sam Howell and let him escape. Conclusion: Still, I would rather find ways to use a player like this all over my defense than pass on him and see another defensive coordinator find ways to use him to wreck offenses, including my own. A player that can run with some of the best slot receivers in the ACC on first down, explode downhill to stop the run on second down, and then disrupt the pocket with a well-timed blitz on third down, can play for me any day of the week. Comparison: It is hard to find an apt comparison for him given his versatility, but in terms of a role Fred Warner could be a schematic comparison. Both were players used more as overhang defenders in college, and Warner has found ways to contribute all over the field in San Francisco from coverage to blitzing through the interior gaps. That could be a model for Owusu-Koramoah’s transition to the league.

15. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)(

Height: 6’1″ (76th) Weight: 202 (43rd) Arm Length: N/A 40-Yard Dash: 4.50 seconds (57th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 33 inches (17th) Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.19 seconds (58th) Bio: The 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, Moehrig chose TCU over Baylor, Arizona and Georgia as a four-star cornerback recruit out of Smithson Valley High School. Moehrig moved to safety for the Horned Frogs, winning the team’s Special Teams Player of the Year award as a true freshman in 2018 and working his way into a starting spot in 2019 as his snaps increased from 253 to 785. Over three seasons with TCU, Moehrig totaled 85 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions for 90 return yards, 21 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He lined up 796 times in the slot, with 429 snaps at free safety, 493 in the box, one at outside cornerback, and one on the defensive line. Breaks with his receivers well in space to maintain his landmark throughout the route. Stat to Know: In those three seasons, Moehrig allowed 49 receptions on 96 targets for 533 yards, 253 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 54.7. Strengths: Moves seamlessly from the box to the slot to two-high to single-high, sometimes in the same drive. Smooth athlete who doesn’t have blinding speed, but can cover a lot of ground in a hurry. Has the short-area agility to match and mirror in space, and cuts/jumps routes well. Has a smooth backpedal that allows him to respond quickly to what’s in front of him from a single-high or two-high look. Keeps his eyes with his receiver, allowing him to react quickly to double moves. Times his hits well to dislodge the ball and cause incompletions. Has the speed and range to stay with a runner from the deep third to the sideline. Weaknesses: Moehrig isn’t a plus tackler; he’ll give effort, but there are too many whiffs (19 missed tackles over three seasons). At times, Moehrig will look to the ball late, respond late with his hands, and allow an easy catch. Overall, you’d like to see him be more disruptive with his hands in coverage. Can be fooled by two-way goes in the slot. Receivers with quick, angular routes will sometimes lose him at the top of the route. Eyes are good with double moves, but his body struggles to catch up at times. Conclusion: While there are a few things that give you pause about Moehrig’s game — his angular awareness is going to get him into trouble with savvier receivers when he hits the NFL — he is, for the most part, an ideal example of the modern versatile safety with his ability to play at an above-average to plus level all over the field. He played a ton of split-field coverage at TCU, which will lead some to believe that he’ll have to be in that box, but he shows the ability to work well in single-high looks, as well as deep to short slot placement. NFL Comparison: Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins was selected by the Saints with the 14th overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Ohio State, and while he had one season at cornerback, he quickly became a safety, and then, one of the most talented multi-position defensive backs in the NFL as that became a more important construct. Jenkins had some issues with physicality and closing speed that he was eventually able to overcome, and with coaching and time, Moehrig projects with similar positive traits.

14. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (87th percentile) Weight: 246 (82nd) 40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (99th) Bench Press: 19 reps (33rd) Vertical Jump: 34 inches (47th) Broad Jump: 126 inches (93rd) 3-Cone Drill: 6.94 seconds (79th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.40 seconds (25th) Bio: Micah Parsons was one of the top recruits in the entire 2018 recruiting class and had no shortage of offers coming out of Harrisburg High School in Harrisburgh, Pennsylvania. 247Sports.com graded him as a five-star recruit, the fifth-ranked player in the nation and their 64th-ranked prospect of all time. He was recruited by almost every school imaginable but for Ohio State, who agreed not to recruit him after Parsons appeared on the “College Gameday” set and posed for a photo with former Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit. Seriously, NCAA. Figure it out… Parsons ultimately stayed close to home, choosing to play his college football at Penn State. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Parsons with just 11 missed tackles on 188 career attempts. If he gets to you, the play is over. Strengths: Parsons opted-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but the last we saw of him back in 2019 was all we needed to complete the evaluation. Between the lines Parsons is almost as clean as it gets at the linebacker position. Parsons is effective at getting to the edges, and equally effective at shooting gaps working downhill against the run. He often forces running backs to cut or bounce behind the LOS. He is very effective at sifting through traffic in front of him, identifying the hole and making the tackle. Here is a great example of this:

Parsons can flow well sideline to sideline, as he is athletic and quick with good short area burst. He will chase down runners that have a better angle. He is so adept at avoiding blockers, sifting through the chaos and getting to the ball-carrier. As a pass defender he is impressive as well. He is very active with his eyes when working in an underneath zone, and while man coverage is not his strong suit he can hold his own against some tight ends and running backs. He is very aware in zone coverage situations. On a play against Michigan State he has a flat/wheel to his area and he sinks off the flat to get under the wheel route from the tight end, nearly coming down with the interception. Parsons is also very dangerous as a blitzer, whether rushing through the interior or off the edge. A smart NFL defensive coordinator will use him as an EDGE defender in some sub packages or on some blitzes, as he has a complete array of pass rushing moves that some of the EDGE prospects in this class might like to study. Weaknesses: Really, there are not too many. Did Penn State use a lot of zone coverages, leaving the box next to “man coverage ability” unchecked or perhaps as an incomplete? Perhaps. Did he not produce against the pass in terms of interceptions or pass breakups? Sure he is not perfect in that regard. But between the lines Parsons is again as clean as it gets from an evaluation standpoint. He even tested extremely well, which matched the tape. The real concerns likely stem from a hazing incident which has resulted in a lawsuit from a former player against the school and head coach James Franklin. Parsons was never formally charged and the school was cleared of criminal wrongdoing, but teams will look into this for certain. Conclusion: Provided teams are satisfied about the character concerns, Parsons is a top ten talent in this draft class. The other concern might be the position, as off-ball linebackers tend to be devalued in today’s game. But given what he can do off the edge as a pass rusher in spots, the fact Parsons can also contribute in that way makes him a player worth targeting at the top of the first round. Comparison: Parsons combines the feel for the game and pass rushing ability of Dont’a Hightower with the athleticism of Tremaine Edmunds. Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network went with Myles Jack, and that could be a solid comparison for Parsons.

13. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’1″ (79th percentile) Weight: 205 (91st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (85th) Bench Press: 19 reps (89th) Vertical Jump: 42 inches (97th) Broad Jump: 133 inches (96th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Jaycee Horn’s father Joe was a wide receiver for years with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. Jaycee was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com and originally committed to Tennessee over Alabama and South Carolina, but ended up flipping that commitment to play for the Gamecocks. Stat to Know: Horn allowed a passer rating of just 54.9 this past season. Strengths: Competitive toughness is a trait I harp on at the quarterback position but it matters for cornerbacks as well, and Horn aces this part of the evaluation. He does not just want to shut you down, he wants to embarrass you from snap to whistle. Horn is physical off the line, fights through the route as much as he can and is physical at the catch point. His battle against Kyle Pitts in the Florida game has become a bit of scouting lore: [video width="960" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/03/HornVideo4.mp4">[/video]

That is a freak receiver that he is working against with the wingspan of a 737, and Horn fights him step-for-step along the way. Horn can be patient in press and does not panic, nor does he panic and jump out of his backpedal early when stressed quick in the play on a vertical threat. He can drive on the ball well and you saw that on a play against Mississippi where he gave up around ten yards of cushion on a flat route and still drove on the play, stopping it for a loss. In that game you also saw him covering Elijah Moore, and a player that covers Pitts one week and Moore the next is a special kind of athlete. Weaknesses: If you take a spin through “Football Twitter” you might notice that Horn is a bit of a polarizing prospect. Is he as clean an evaluation as Patrick Surtain II? No. Do some have Caleb Farley above him? Absolutely, and that is a common sentiment. Quicker/shiftier players did give him a bit of trouble. DeVonta Smith certainly had a great game against him, but the Heisman Trophy winner had a great game against a lot of players. Will Horn draw some flags in the NFL due to his physical style of play? Probably, but we see flags every Sunday. Is he a perfect tackler? No, but are you drafting a corner to cover, or to tackle in run support? Conclusion: The bottom-line is this: Horn has the experience and the mental makeup to be a top-flight press coverage cornerback in the NFL. If that sounds like something your defense can use, you might want to grab him early because he will not be there next time you are on the clock. His versatility is a huge asset for his next team. Comparison: Schematically, and only schematically, I have compared him to Jalen Ramsey. For more on that comparison and why I think Horn is a sneaky pick for the Los Angeles Chargers you can dive into this piece.

12. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ (92nd) Weight: 260 (51st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds (93rd) Bench Press: 21 reps (39th) Vertical Jump: 36 inches (81st) Broad Jump: 125 inches (90th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.01 seconds (80th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds (96th) Bio: Once upon a time Jaelan Phillips was the top recruit in all of high school football. Graded as a five-star prospect out of Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, California by 247sports, Phillips had no shortage of interested programs knocking down his door. He was considered the top player at his position, and the top overall prospect by 247sports.com. Phillips committed to play at UCLA, and unfortunately his career with the Bruins did not match his potential. He played in seven games as a true freshman in 2017, and the following season he appeared in just four before a concussion ended his sophomore campaign. And his time at UCLA. In December of 2018, following three concussions, Phillips retired from football. Coming from a musical family (his grandfather Jon Robinson is a critically acclaimed pianist and conductor, his mother plays the cello and his father plays the trumpet) Phillips enrolled at Miami and entered the Frost School of Music. But the passion for the game was still there, so he returned to the field for the Hurricanes and this past season looked like the former top-rated recruit. He notched 45 total tackles (15.5 for a loss) and eight sacks in one season, and now stands as perhaps the top prospect at his position yet again. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Phillips with 36 total pressures over his final seven college games. Strengths: Between the lines, Phillips is a rather easy evaluation. It should be no surprise that a former five-star recruit (and once the top prospect in the country) is good at football. Phillips is solid against the run, with good awareness and vision on the edge and the ability to use his hands and upper-body strength to lock out blockers while he identifies the run design and seeks out the ball carrier. He shows good awareness and feel against traps, pulls and zone designs when the slice block from the backside is coming his way. Phillips also displays good discipline on jet sweeps and end arounds, fighting to keep contain. But if you are drafting an EDGE you want a pass rusher, and Phillips certainly delivers in that regard. He has a great compliment of moves off the edge, including cross-chops, swims and spins, as well as the ability to counter the tackle late in the play. He is explosive off the line, particularly when given the green light to slant or stunt to the inside. His film is replete with examples of him cutting inside and beating tackles and even guards to the spot. He even shows the ability to dip and bend, an essential trait for pass rushers. Phillips also has the size and quickness to kick inside on passing downs or in sub packages. There are a number of examples from 2020 of this trait, particularly early against Duke where his quick, violent swim move led to immediate pressure on a number of downs. He also kicked inside to NT on a few snaps (PFF charted him with four snaps in the A-Gap this past season) and you can envision some defensive coordinators using him as the single lineman in some 1-5-5 or 1-4-6 sub packages. Patrick Graham might love to get his hands on Phillips. Weaknesses: As mentioned above, the football part is the easy piece to the evaluation. His main weaknesses stem from the off-the-field portion, which is something that a chucklehead like me cannot answer with any certainty. There is a medical history with Phillips that is hard to ignore. In addition to the three concussions — which led to his medical retirement — there is also a broken wrist suffered during a scooter accident during his time at UCLA. Teams are going to want to drill down on the medical side before making him a first-round pick. There is one small, nitpicky thing with him that shows up on film, mostly when he is in a two-point stance. Phillips will sometimes false step, picking up his lead foot at the snap and dropping it right back down. That costs him a split-second off the line of scrimmage. It did not hurt him at Miami — and he is much more explosive in a three-point stance — but every split-second counts on Sundays. Conclusion: If teams are satisfied from a medical perspective, this is an easy selection. The talent and potential is there for Phillips to be a dominant player off the edge at the NFL level, and he also offers discipline and awareness against the run, making him a complete package. His ability to dominate on the inside with his quickness and array of pass-rushing moves makes him an asset on every down in the league. Comparison: Mike Renner of PFF went with Frank Clark as a comparison, which seems applicable to Phillips and what he offers at the next level. Resources: For more on what Phillips offers off the edge you can check out this piece on Phillips and the “pass rushing plan.”

11. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (95th percentile) Weight: 208 (94th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds (85th) Bench Press: 18 reps (33rd) Vertical Jump: 39 inches (84th) Broad Jump: 131 inches (91st) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: In what will be a theme for this list of players, Patrick Surtain II is the first of a few top prospects at the position who comes from an NFL family. His father was a defensive back with the Miami Dolphins and played 11 seasons in the NFL, making three Pro Bowls. Surtain was a five-star recruit in the 2018 class and graded as the fifth-best prospect in the nation by ESPN, electing to play at Alabama over Clemson, LSU and Miami. It is hard to crack the starting lineup in the Crimson Tide secondary as a true freshman but Surtain did just that, and has been a starter ever since. He was a Unanimous All-American this past season, as well as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Stat to Know: Among the things Surtain offers is press coverage experience. Pro Football Focus charted him with 662 snaps over the past two years in press, 199 more than any other cornerback. Strengths: Surtain is a technically-sound cornerback, to the point that studying him feels more like watching clinic tape than evaluating a player. He is proficient at the line, whether in the slot or on the boundary, with patient hands and quick feet in press alignment. His eyes and vision are tremendous, against flood or switch concepts he does not panic at all when dropping into zone, allowing him to react to throws or break on routes as necessary. The experience shows even when the ball is not thrown in his direction, as you can see Surtain calling out routes and concepts and alerting teammates to crossers, shallows, unders, switches and a variety of designs. Coming from a Nick Saban defense Surtain is ready to handle any coverage responsibility. He is great in zone, but also great in man coverages or matching designs, whether man matching or zone matching. You can see that shows up on his Pick Six against Mississippi State, when he uses a press bail technique, then relates to the curl route and sticks right on the receiver’s hip, and finally drives to the catch point for the interception and the score. Surtain is, in my mind, a pretty easy evaluation. Weaknesses: Some have pointed to his athleticism, wondering if he can handle faster receivers. That is not something that concerned me on film, and when you see the explosiveness as well as the long speed that he displayed at the Alabama pro day, you should put that concern to rest. He is an NFL-ready defensive back with technique and athleticism at his disposal. Try not to overthink this evaluation. Conclusion: If your team needs a cornerback who can start day one and is ready to handle everything the NFL can throw his way, this is your guy. Comparison: Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus compared him to Trumaine Johnson. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network mentioned Byron Jones. You can see both in his game, and even after Surtain’s pro day you can see the athletic side of Jones.

10. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

DeVonta Smith Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: N/A Weight: N/A 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: DeVonta Smith was a four-star recruit according to ESPN, who ranked him the 34th receiver in the 2017 recruiting class. The product of Amite High School received offers from a number of prodigious football institutions including LSU, Florida State and Auburn, but decided to play at Alabama under Nick Saban. He contributed six touchdowns to the Crimson Tide offense as a sophomore in 2018, but his production over the past two seasons exploded. Last year Smith caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard back in 1991 and just the fourth receiver overall. Stat to Know: If you want versatility, Smith offers that and more. Pro Football Focus Charted him with 15 deep catches — tied for first in the NCAA — along with 589 deep yards, also ranking first. Smith also had 35 screen catches — most in the NCAA — along with 304 screen yards. Again, first. That is a diverse receiver. Strengths: Smith is a complete prospect at the receiver position who is a fantastic player to watch from snap to finish. He displays suddenness off the line with the ability to beat press coverage/press alignment. Smith has a quick and well-rounded release game, both with change-of-direction skills and quickness off the line to evade the jam. He is a complete route-runner with “whole body” route-running skills, who will use his shoulders and even his eyes to manipulate defenders on breaks and double-moves. An area where he stands out is his explosiveness working out of breaks, as he drives back towards the football and makes himself an available target for his quarterback. Smith also has solid hands (PFF charted him with just three drops last season on 145 targets) even in traffic. It is also hard to ignore the production. Smith caught 184 passes and 37 touchdowns over the past two seasons in an offense that will likely have four receivers drafted in the first round between last year and this year. (Five, when you consider John Metchie who could end up being the best of the bunch). Even surrounded by incredible talent, Smith stood out for Alabama. Weaknesses: So given all of that, what is not to love? Really, nothing. For me I am a huge fan of all these receivers (Chase, Waddle and Smith) and I just have the other two graded out slightly higher, but if you want to tell me that Smith is your WR1 or WR2, you will not get any pushback from me. However, there is no denying that Smith is an outlier. Receivers of his size and frame often do not add up to NFL stars, and given the risk-averse nature of NFL general managers, betting on an outlier is something that happens later in the first round, not earlier. I think Smith plays well above his size and weight, and if you watch him on film you’ll see him show strength off the line, at the catch point and even as a blocker. His game against LSU is a fascinating study, as not only will you see him working against cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (a potential first-round pick next year) but he will show you strength over the middle and he takes some shots in that game after the catch, but bounces right up every time. Still, if you are reading this odds are you know how NFL decision makers work. Betting on outliers is not something they tend to do early in drafts. That might lead to a bit of a slide for the Heisman winner, and the team that pounces will be glad they did. Conclusion: Smith is one of the best receivers in this class and his combination of production and skills could make him the first WR off the board. The only things that might prevent that? His frame, and the talent of the other two players already listed. But his route-running, ball skills and nuance make Smith a fun player to study and a potential All-Pro at the next level. Comparison: A lot of outlets have compared Smith to Marvin Harrison from a play style standpoint, and I can get behind that comparison for sure. It often feels awkward comparing a prospect to one of the best to ever play the position, but in this case, Smith has the potential to live up to such hype. Resources: It took just four plays of Smith’s against Mississippi State for me to buy into the potential, and in this video I dive into those four snaps.

9. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

(Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ OT 13th/OG 51st) Weight: 304 (OT 18th/OG 51st) Arm Length: 33 inches (OT 13th/OG 37th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds (OT 97th/G 98th) Bench Press: 33 reps (OT 96th/OG 90th) Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: 7.48 seconds (OT 83rd/OG 87th) 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Slater was a consensus three-star guard recruit out of Texas’ Clements High School, and he got just five scholarship offers: Northwestern, Illinois, Kansas, Rice and Wyoming, Slater’s father Reginald played eight seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Minnesota Timberwolves, and Slater brings an element of that kind of athleticism and footwork to his game. Like Sewell, Slater opted out of the 2020 season after likely proving everything he needed to prove as a draft prospect. In Slater’s case, one game really stood out — Northwestern’s 52-3 loss to Ohio State on October 18, 2019. The game was unremarkable for the Wildcats, but Slater allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and two quarterback hurries on 30 pass-blocking snaps. His primary opponent? Current NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, who Slater made to look like a high-schooler more often than not. You just don’t see a lot of offensive linemen physically dominate Chase Young like this at any position, at any level. I did a thorough report on Slater’s performance in this game, and the more I watched, the more I became convinced that Slater has an All-Pro future at the tackle position. Specifically, the left tackle position.

There are those who will try to convince you that Slater has to kick inside, and to put it succinctly, that’s a load of hooey. Just watch the tape. Stat to Know: Slater allowed five sacks and 35 total pressures in true pass sets as a right tackle in 2017 and 2018. He cleaned that up to a monstrous degree when moving to the left side in 2019, with no sacks, no quarterback hits, and three quarterback hurries on 142 sets. Strengths: The Chase Young tape shows it best, but Slater’s wins show up all over the place. Has the latch and mirror ability to work defenders from side to side; Slater doesn’t allow a lot of leakage. Stays aggressive with his hands through the rep and has the strength to abate the rush with simple swats. Keeps his front foot on a track as the rep starts; Slater doesn’t tend to lunge or work too hard to work through his kick-slide. Has no issue “catching” edge-rushers when he’s moving straight back. Solid recovery abilities allow him to maintain contact even when he loses control of his defender. The guard talk may have diminished his perception as a move blocker, which is unfortunate, because he can work to the second level at any gap. Has an absolute mauler’s mentality both in the run game and in run-action; Slater wants to kick your ass, and he doesn’t care who knows it. Has the ability to rag-doll smaller defenders or defenders who come at him with insufficient leverage. Has no issue getting to the second level and nuking his targets. Weaknesses: Hypothetically, Slater’s arm length issues might allow defenders to get in his space, but he’s aggressive enough with his hands to mitigate these issues. And he’s not a premier mover in the Sewell mold, but he’s still in a very high percentile. Conclusion: Without Penei Sewell’s generational talent at part of the 2021 equation, Slater would blow everyone else in this class away as the OT1, and I have no issue with the people who have him there anyway. It took another Sewell watch session to break the tie for me late in the process. Any NFL executive who reduces Slater’s potential in his offense based on height or arm strength should undergo a thorough examination of his evaluative skills. Slater is a tackle, he’s a left tackle, and he has every tool in the toolbox to be a great one in the NFL sooner than later. NFL Comparison: The two players that came immediately to mind when watching Slater and thinking about his measurables were New England’s Isaiah Wynn and Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs. Both players have succeeded in the NFL at tackle despite not being tall enough to ride the ride, so to speak. But a deeper dive brought the better and clearer comp to me — Saints left tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead came out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013 at 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds with 34-inch arms, and none of that mattered, because he had the movement abilitiy, nastiness, and technique to become a foundation player at his optimal left tackle position. Slater has those same attributes, and that same potential.

8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports)

Height: N/A Weight: N/A 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Jaylen Waddle was a two-sport athlete at Houston Episcopal in Texas, where he competed on both the football field and the track. Waddle was a sprinter, running both the 100-meter and the 200-meter races as well as the long jump. He received a number of scholarship offers, including from Florida State, Oregon and TCU but ultimately chose to play for Nick Saban at Alabama. He suffered an injury to his lower leg that cut his final year short, but prior to that injury he put up some impressive numbers for the Crimson Tide. Stat to Know: We said that he was putting up huge numbers prior to his injury, and this backs that up: Waddle averaged 21.1 yards per catch in 2020 before the injury. Strengths: Pace is the first thing that comes to mind watching Waddle. His track background — and the ability to pace himself and use a variety of speeds on a single route — is evident on film. Whether on vertical routes or working across the field, Waddle will use two or three different speeds to set up defenders and then accelerate away from them. Waddle is explosive to all levels of the field and can turn almost any route into a home run. He is also a bit of an offensive weapon, and his ability to erase angles makes him a threat in the screen and quick game. Prior to his injury, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian used Waddle on a lot of designed plays, such as jet sweeps, screens and/or underneath crossers with downfield blockers, or aligned as a running back and racing immediately to the flat on a designed checkdown, and Waddle was effective in that role. (Interestingly enough, after his injury Sarkisian slid DeVonta Smith into more of that role, so do with that information what you will). Waddle’s game against Missouri is one of those contests that has become legendary. Whether it was his fade route out of the slot late in the game — where he beat both the safety and the cornerback over the top — or the “catch,” his early downfield play on a deep post, Waddle showed in that contest true game-breaking ability. Finally, Waddle’s explosiveness and ability to quickly change direction stand out. That makes him a threat on a variety of routes, and he might offer a more complete route tree than most options in this class. Weaknesses: Concerns over Waddle come in two varieties. First, there are concerns about his relative inexperience. Waddle was playing behind Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III a season ago, and then the injury ended this past season early. He has less than 1,000 collegiate snaps, so there is not a huge body of work. Then there is his size, which might make him more of a slot or a Z receiver than someone who can play in the X role. But that gets us towards the Justin Jefferson discussion from a season ago. Can Waddle beat press coverage? There are examples of this, particularly early in Alabama’s win over the Georgia Bulldogs. You will see him beating press coverage on a hitch route early in the game — thanks to his impressive change-of-direction skills — or a deeper curl route later in the contest. There are also examples of his suddenness and COD skills against the press in the game against Texas A&M. It is not a lengthy body of work but, like Jefferson a season ago, there are examples of him doing this on film. Conclusion: This is a great class and how you might stack these players could come down to personal preference. What elevates Waddle in my mind is his route-running and his ability to use pace to influence — and beat — defenders in a variety of coverage situations. Separation is not a concern with him, and if you can get open in the SEC, you can get open at the next level. He might not offer the ability to align as an X receiver at the next level, and his ability against press coverage is more of an “incomplete” grade, but as we saw last year with Jefferson, if you can get open and have shown instances of beating press in the past, you have an NFL future. Comparison: This is more of a schematic comparison than an athletic one, but I think he has an NFL future in the mold of Justin Jefferson. Teams that run a lot of 12 offensive personnel that can align him at Z or in the slot even will love to have him in their huddle. Resources: For more on his route-running, you can take a look at this deep dive into his game.

7. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Height: 6′ 3 3/8″ (67th) Weight: 224 (60th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: It is hard to find a college football player who had a bigger breakout season as a freshman than Trey Lance (although perhaps Trevor Lawrence has a case since he helped deliver a National Championship to Clemson). As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Lance delivered a title of his own to North Dakota State at the FCS level, a program that has become synonymous with success. His journey to Fargo is somewhat surprising, giving that he could have ended up in the Big Ten. Lance was a quarterback who ran the Wing-T for Marshall High School in Marshall, Minnesota. That offensive system might have hampered his recruiting process. Coming out of Minnesota he wanted to play for the in-state Golden Gophers, but apparently P.J. Fleck considered him a safety, not a QB. He did get scholarship offers from Rutgers and Iowa, but the Hawkeyes considered him a potential linebacker. Smaller schools such as Air Force and Northern Illinois recruited him to play quarterback, but he enrolled with the Bison and redshirted his true freshman season. When he took over as the starter for the 2019 campaign, Lance put on a show. He completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and not a single interceptions. He also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Bison to a National Championship, and that success as a redshirt freshman led many — including Mel Kiper Jr. — to declare him one of the top five quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL draft the moment the 2020 edition ended. When NDSU decided to shift to a spring schedule due to COVID-19, Lance decided to declare for the NFL draft. The school did schedule a single game, against Central Arkansas, so players like Lance and tackle Dillon Radnuz could put one more game of film in front of NFL scouts. However, Lance was shaky at best in the showcase event, throwing an interception and completing just 15 of 30 attempts. Stat to Know: Scroll up a bit. Did you see those numbers as a redshirt freshman? Going for 28 touchdowns and not a single interception is impressive regardless of level. It is hard to even do that in Madden on rookie mode… Strengths: In a word: Upside. Lance offers that perhaps more than any other passer in this class. After all he is young, he will not turn 21 until after the draft, and with just 19 college games and 17 starts, coupled with his background as a Wing-T QB in high school, there is room for growth. Beyond that, however, there are some clear strengths that he offers. Easy arm talent is the first such strength. All of the top four quarterbacks in this class have what you might consider “plus” arms but Lance might have the best of the bunch. Effortless velocity shows up in every game. Then there is the athletic ability. Lance is a weapon with the football in his hands, and his rushing production at NDSU backs that up. He is a home-run hitter as a runner, but also has the power and strength to run over defenders in the open field. However, a former Bison QB might want to try and teach him that protecting yourself at the next level is a smart decision… Then there is what he offers from the mental perspective. There will be an argument about the “level of competition” — more on that in a moment — but consider what Lance was asked to do, and given the freedom to do, at the line of scrimmage. NDSU asks a lot of their quarterbacks, and Lance was given the freedom to make checks, “kill” and “maybe” calls, and adjust protection schemes at the line as a redshirt freshman. In his first start he saw a pressure look coming from Butler and changed the play to a run, and ran for a 50-yard touchdown. He also comes from a West Coast-inspired system, and he’ll be ready to handle the language of an NFL playbook. Weaknesses: Many being with the “level of competition” discussion. NDSU was, on most occasions, simply the better team on the field. They could win in situations like the National Championship game his redshirt freshman season with Lance being used more as a runner than a passer. While the Bison offense is similar to what Kyle Shanahan is running in San Francisco, on many occasions Lance’s first read was going to be open. How will he adjust to a more even playing field? Also, what happens when he starts seeing more complex coverage rotations from opposing defenses, with talented players in the secondary who can click and close on throws much better than he saw in college? You saw a taste of that against Central Arkansas, and the results speak for themselves. He struggled against some rotations in the secondary, and that is something to consider. Also there is the accuracy issue. Lance is not as precise a passer as others in this group. He is working through some mechanical adjustments, and his work with Quincy Avery already seems to be paying off given what he displayed at his pro day, but that is also something to monitor. Conclusion: Still, the upside is extremely enticing. I will say this: I have been open and honest about my own status as a Patriots fan, and the idea of Lance somehow finding his way to Foxborough has me overjoyed. It might not happen, but wherever he ends up Lance could be a star. He might need a bit more time to develop, although I think he could run Shanahan’s offense almost on Day One given the schematic familiarity, but the payoff could be huge if the development is handled the right way. Comparison: Last summer Matt Waldman told me that Steve McNair was his comparison for Lance. You should know that Matt does not make that lightly, as McNair is one of the players that sparked Matt’s love for this sport. When that comparison is put out into the world, I take notice. Resources: For more on Lance you can see this breakdown that Matt Waldman and I did this past summer on him, or this dive into his game against South Dakota.

6. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (34th) Weight: 214 (24th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: A three-star recruit out of Draper, Utah, Zach Wilson had a number of scholarship offers in front of him as his high school days wound down. Wilson originally committed to Boise State before deciding late to remain in-state and play for the Cougars at BYU. Almost from the moment he set foot on campus was he given the keys to run the BYU offense, and he leaves school having started 28 games, a mark that might satisfy those who still look to the “Parcells Rules” of quarterback evaluation. But his production really took off this past season, when he threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns against just three interceptions, a staggering improvement from the 2,382/11/9 mark he put up as a sophomore. Part of this is a schematic change which we will dive into, but the arrow is certainly trending up. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Wilson with 35 completions on 56 attempts of 20 yards or more. 12 of those went for touchdowns and he posted a passer rating of 131.0 on those throws, his best mark when compared to throws in the 1-9 or 10-19 yard ranges. Strengths: Given how the league currently views Patrick Mahomes it is easy to see why Wilson is making a charge for QB1 on some boards. You can see how Wilson is reminiscent of Mahomes on almost every single throw. From the ability to make off-platform throws with ease, his willingness to create outside of the pocket, and his arm aggression (hat-tip to the wonderful Jordan Reid for that expression) Wilson looks like a baby Mahomes on the field. For my money that arm aggression is his single-strongest trait. Sure the arm talent is nice as is his athletic ability. But quarterback is not a position that you can play scared. You have to take risks and you have to challenge windows that might scare other QBs. Wilson has no fear. He will drive throws into tight throwing lanes. He will challenge double coverage. He will trust his receivers to make plays in those 50/50 moments. That is a great trait for a quarterback because it means the entire playbook is open. There is nothing you can call as an offensive coordinator that Wilson will shy away from, and he might be the best of the group in that category. Weaknesses: Concerns with Wilson are, in my mind, fall into the “process versus results” category. Put this way, how much of his process is sustainable in the NFL? He was in a quarterback-friendly system this past year that incorporated a lot of the outside zone/boot action elements we are seeing in the NFL (and that we expect to see in New York with the Jets, which might be a reason for the expectations that he falls to the Jets with the second pick in the draft) and that led in part to the huge boost in production. Of course, Wilson dealt with hand and shoulder injuries in 2019 and simply getting healthy might have also played a role. But those risky throws and aggressive decisions? They might work on Saturdays but they also have a tendency to go the other way on Sundays. Can he strike the right balance at the next level? There is also an element of a “Mahomes overreaction” at work with his evaluation. Patrick Mahomes is a rare talent at the quarterback position, but for many his evaluation was not an easy one. He was my second-ranked quarterback in that 2017 class (behind Deshaun Watson) but others were not as high on him, and did not think that his process and style of play would work in the NFL. It took a coach like Andy Reid, one that catered to his creativity and aggression, to help Mahomes become what he is today. That is not a guarantee with Wilson. Can he reach his ceiling as a quarterback? Absolutely. But he might also need the right landing spot and a coaching staff that is willing to put up with risky throws, mistakes, and a quarterback who will sometimes vacate a clean pocket because he trusts in his ability to win outside of structure. Beyond that there are also moments when Wilson seems to hang onto route combinations too long, missing opportunities elsewhere on the field. A prime example came in BYU’s game against Boise State when Wilson was reading a shallow/slot-fade concept on the left. The split-safety coverage had those routes locked down, but Wilson hung onto them far too long. If he brought his eyes to the other side of the field quicker, he would have seen a wide-open post route for six. Instead, he took a sack. That is just one play but it is emblematic of an area where he will need to improve. Conclusion: The bottom line, however, is that Wilson is a very talented quarterback who showed true growth this past season in an offense that is becoming en vogue at the next level. As we see mobility, athleticism, and off-platform throws become prerequisites for NFL success, it would make sense that someone strong in all those areas is viewed highly by so many. He will be a Top Five pick for a reason, but I would caution people not to draw the direct parallels between him and Mahomes. They are different players who might do similar things on the field. Do not set Wilson up with such expectations. He fits with the way the sport is trending and with talent around him he could have success early in his career. Comparison: I have long thought that comparisons between him and Baker Mayfield were apt, and in the PFF draft guide the comparison of “a more creative Baker Mayfield” seems very accurate. What got many excited about Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma was what he did outside of the pocket and off-structure, but he was at his best last season in a Kevin Stefanski system that struck the right balance between that creativity, and designed throws off play-action. In such a system Wilson could thrive, while still offering some extra spice along the way. Resources: If you want to dive deeper into the “process versus results” discussion as well as the scheme fit you can check out this deep dive into Wilson’s 2020 season. There is also this quick look at how Wilson seems to learn from mistakes very quickly.

5. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Height: 6’0″ (42nd) Weight: 201 (50th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds (89th) Bench Press: 23 reps (97th) Vertical Jump: 41 inches (96th) Broad Jump: 132 inches (96th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (41st) 20-Yard Shuttle: 3.98 seconds (97th) Bio: A dual-threat athlete coming out of Archbishop Rummel High School in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, Ja’Marr Chase had dozens of scholarship offers due to his success on the gridiron and in track and field. Chase originally decided to attend Mississippi, but changed course due to investigations of the school by the NCAA. He decided to stay close to home and play for LSU, and was part of one of the most prolific offenses in college football history. Chase decided to opt-out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stat to Know: Back in 2019 Pro Football Focus charted Chase with 24 deep catches, which they termed as “the most we’ve seen in a college season.” Strengths: In a draft that might not offer a ton of options in the X receiver mold, Chase’s experience facing and beating press coverage stands out. In a game that has become a bit of scouting lore because of the number of future first-round players, the 2019 contest between LSU and Alabama, you’ll get a chance to see Chase battle with a press coverage defender who would get drafted in the second round, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs. That game is a perfect illustration of Chase’s upper-body strength and physical style of play. He can use both power and footwork to beat the press, and that will truly serve him well at the next level. Chase’s play strength translates after the catch as well, PFF charted him with 22 broken tackles after the catch, and that gives him the ability to turn slants and hitches into big plays due to his strength. He also shows no fear working to the inside, over-the-middle or on routes when he knows the big hit is coming. On an early wheel route against Alabama in 2019 he knows the free safety is coming to deliver a shot, and Chase does not drop his arms or short-arm the catch. Some concerns about his route-running have been raised, but this is not a concern I share. Can Chase give you a full and complete route tree out of the gate? Perhaps not. But what he has been asked to run he runs extremely well, from corner routes, hitches, slants, vertical routes and double-moves. In terms of his role and scheme fit, Chase can play as an X but you can find moments of him being used all over the field, aligning both in the slot and as a Z. That coupled with what he offers in terms of routes makes him a scheme fit in almost any offensive system. Finally, Chase has a great feel for scramble drill situations, and when playing with Joe Burrow back in 2019 anytime the QB vacated the pocket Chase would continue working to get into his field-of-vision. If there is a strength of his on par with his play strength, it is his effort. If Chase took a snap off during the 2019 season, I did not find it on film. Weaknesses: While it is easy to find strengths to his game, it is much tougher to find weaknesses. Again, he might not offer a full route tree, but smart teams that focus on what players can do will put him in positions to be successful. There were questions about him from an athletic profile — although he looked plenty fast and athletic on film to me — but the results of his recent pro day as outlined above probably erased any fear. He might not be the shiftiest receiver in this class, but his strengths in every other aspect of the game make him an impressive prospect. There is also a two-fold set of concerns regarding his prowess with contested catches that I also think is overblown. First, often contested catch specialists in college struggle to make the transition because they cannot separate from coverage at the next level. I do not think there are any concerns over Chase and separating from coverage. Second, some might worry about if Chase is physical enough to win in those contested catch moments, but watching him play against top-flight talent such as Diggs and A.J. Terrell should dissuade you from that notion. Conclusion: This is a strong class at the position but what sets Chase apart is his ability to play the X receiver spot at a high level out of the gate. Staring down some of the best man coverage defenders the NCAA had to offer, Chase put together an impressive season back in 2019, when he was just 19 years old. He has true big play ability, with the potential to beat you deep with his speed but also his ability to turn slants into touchdowns with his strength and footwork. His versatility and strength make him the top option at this position on the board. Comparison: A common comparison for Chase is Anquan Boldin, given how strong both players were off the line and at the catch point. PFF also used the Justin Blackmon comparison, which is accurate for where both players were coming out of college. Resources: For more on Chase you can dive into this look at that battle between him and Diggs from the 2019 LSU-Alabama game.

4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ (30th) Weight: 331 (90th) Arm Length: 33 1/4″ (22nd) 40-Yard Dash: 5.09 (75th) Bench Press: 30 reps (89th) Vertical Jump: 28 inches (39th) Broad Jump: 109 inches (77th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.80 (49th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.68 (42nd) Bio: Sewell visited Oregon, Alabama, Nevada, USC and Utah before deciding on Oregon, and the former Desert Hills High (St. George, Utah) star became a force right away. As a 19-year-old freshman, he allowed just one sack and eight total pressures on 215 pass-blocking snaps. He followed that up with a 2019 campaign in which he allowed no sacks and just seven total pressures on 491 pass-blocking snaps. And if you think he’s just a finesse guy because he’s such a great athlete for the position… well, don’t go there. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1359325654584590336 https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1377583555526717440 As a run-blocker, Sewell helped to create 5.1 yards per carry in zone schemes (79% of his snaps) and 5.4 yards per carry in gap schemes (21%). Backs who ran to his gap in 2018 and 2019 ran for 5.5 yards per carry and 2.5 yards before contact in his collegiate career. Sewell opted out for the 2020 season, but it’s safe to say he’d proven all he needed to prove. Uncles Isaac Sopoaga and Richard Brown also played in the NFL, and Sewell is next — in a major way. Stat to Know: In 212 true pass sets in 2018 and 2019, Sewell allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, and six quarterback hurries. Strengths: As teased in the intro, Sewell does indeed play offensive tackle with a defensive tackle’s mentality. There are tackles in this class with considerable athletic traits, but they struggle to win because they’re not aggressive enough with their hands. Sewell is way past that problem — he’s wasting defenders at a black-belt level. I once had the good fortune to watch offensive tackle tape with Walter Jones, and Jones reiterated several times in our time together how important it is to be aggressive with your hands in pass pro. I think Mr. Jones would enjoy Mr. Sewell’s tape. Elite athleticism for his position allows Sewell to do things seamlessly that even other top tackles struggle with. Can run a defender out of the arc and seal him to the edge. Plays with constant leverage, which really shows up in the run game. Easy puller and outside mover who has no issue getting to the second level and doing further damage. Weaknesses: There’s not a lot of dings here; most of the negatives that show up on tape reflect refinement work you’d see at the NFL level anyway. There are times when Sewell’s hand placement and pad level are a bit out of whack, and as great as his hand use is, he could be more consistent with it. He lunges at times, wasting an otherwise solid base. And Oregon’s quick-game passing offense may leave some wondering about his consistent ability to work a deeper arc. I do not share those concerns. Conclusion: One of the hardest things for me to do in this pre-draft process was deciding who my OT1 was in this class. If I had gone with Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, it would have been fine, and I think there are things Slater does better than Sewell. But Sewell ultimately rose to the top because I think he’s more technically evolved, and he’s able to do more things because of it. You don’t often describe offensive tackles as “creative,” but I’d use that word in Sewell’s case, because his athletic profile simply allows his team to implement concepts one wouldn’t dare to attempt with a more limited player — and most tackles are more limited than Sewell is already. NFL Comparison: I’ve seen comps to Johnathan Ogden, and I’m always reluctant to compare draft prospects to Hall of Fame talents unless the talent forces me to (such as when I had the unmitigated gall to compare Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh to Joe Greene). Sewell isn’t quite the malevolent finisher Ogden was, but he has a combination of athleticism and aggression that brings fellow Hall-of-Famer Orlando Pace to mind. That said, with the aforementioned reluctance to compare any draft prospect to an NFL Hall-of-Famer, I’ll say that Sewell’s movement skills and desire to physically embarrass defenders remind me a great deal of Trent Williams. Draft him, put him on the left outside of your offensive line, and check off one less thing to worry about for the next five years.

3. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

(Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6′ 2 3/4″ (48th) Weight: 227 pounds (71st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds (99th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: While Trevor Lawrence was to setting records for Cartersville High School and trying to become the top quarterback prospect in his recruiting class, he did not have to travel far to find the other passer gunning for the top spot. Harrison High School is just under a half-hour down Interstate 75 from Cartersville, where Justin Fields was putting on his own show for college recruiters. When Lawrence chose Clemson, Fields decided to stay home and enroll at Georgia. Fields saw limited action his freshman season, backing up Jake Fromm. He played in all 12 games for the Bulldogs, throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another four scores and 266 yards on the ground. But with Fromm entrenched as the starter Fields announced his intention to transfer after the 2018. He enrolled at Ohio State, and was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. Over the past two years he put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes, leading Ohio State to the playoffs in both of his seasons on campus. After losing to Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers two seasons ago, Fields put on a show against them this past year, throwing six touchdowns, many of them after taking a brutal hit in the first half. Stat to Know: Many knock Fields for an apparent lack of accuracy, but film and metrics simply do not support that position. In their draft guide Pro Football Focus highlighted the fact that Fields posted an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 80.8%, second only to Mac Jones. Beyond that, PFF found that 69.9% of his passing yards came through the air, showcasing Fields and his willingness to attack downfield. Strengths: Athleticism is one of his strengths, as Fields is a truly athletic quarterback that has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton. He posted recently a video on Twitter of him running a hand-timed 4.41 40-yard dash and stated that he expects to run something in the 4.3s at the Ohio State pro day. Even if he does not hit that mark, Fields is an incredible athlete and it shows up on film, with his ability to outrun defenders and extend plays with his legs. But if you think that Fields is just an athlete playing quarterback, you would be dead wrong. Fields is a QB first, and an athlete second. Turn on any of his games and you will see evidence of him making reads, working through progressions, and moving defenders with his eyes. Then there is the arm. Fields has one of the stronger arms in this class, and if you doubt that turn on either the Clemson game from this past season or the Rutgers game from earlier in the year, and you will see his easy and effortless arm talent. Then there is the accuracy, which shows up both on film and in his production. Fields has the ability to put the football exactly where it needs to be to all levels of the field, and that puts him in position to run almost any offense at the next level. Weaknesses: There are two lines of criticism when it comes to his evaluation, and we will address both. First there is the idea that Fields is slow to read the field, work through progressions and make decisions. This was a valid concern in my mind…a year ago. If you watch his first game against Clemson you will see moments when yes he was slow to get to the right decision on a play and it cost the Buckeyes opportunities in the passing game. But then watch him this past season and in the rematch. You see Fields working quickly through reads, working progression concepts and making better decisions with the football. Another criticism comes in the form of two games: Indiana and Northwestern. Anytime you bring up Fields as a prospect those games are quickly mentioned by his detractors. Did he struggle in those? Yes. Are their moments in those games which are concerning? Of course. You saw many moments against the Hoosiers where he thought his arm and athleticism would bail him out of bad situations. You also saw that hesitation creep back into his game against the Wildcats. But even in those performances you saw greatness, and him working through reads and doing the things that some still wonder whether he can execute or not at the NFL level. Conclusion: I’ve said before that NFL teams that pass on Fields will one day regret that decision. Because when you watch him, particularly this past season against Clemson when he was clearly hurt and still was able to help the Buckeyes stave off a comeback attempt from Lawrence and the Tigers, Fields has the traits that matter at the position. He’s someone that teammates want to play for and that coaches want to work with. He could be special. Comparison: The “Baby Cam” comparisons are apt, given his athleticism, but I see a super-athletic Ryan Tannehill. That is why the Atlanta Falcons — and Arthur Smith — lurking at fourth-overall is very intriguing to me… Resources: For more on Fields you can check out this video breakdown of the Rutgers game, this comparison of the two Clemson games, or this deep dive into the Indiana game and his struggles against the Hoosiers.

2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’6″ (85th) Weight: 245 (24th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds (99th) Bench Press: 22 reps (69th) Vertical Jump: 34 inches (52nd) Broad Jump: 129 inches (97th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds (59th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.30 seconds (69th) Bio: Entering the 2020 season Kyle Pitts was considered a “player to watch” at the tight end position, with other names like Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth perhaps more likely to emerge as the top option at the position. Everything changed when Pitts put together a tremendous final season for the Gators. In just eight games he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, with the touchdown receptions a career-high mark for him. Beyond the production is what he put on film. The phrase “matchup nightmare” almost became a running gag during Florida telecasts, as tracked by noted Gators fan — and huge Carolina Panthers fan — Trevor Sikkema: https://twitter.com/TampaBayTre/status/1309890689233281025

Over the course of the season, Pitts moved from player to watch at the position to perhaps the first non-quarterback taken in the draft. But the rise, as we will discuss, is real. Stat to Know: Thanks to charting data from Pro Football Focus we know that Pitts averaged 4.91 yards per route against man coverage, third-highest of any player in the nation and more than two yards higher than the second-ranked tight end. Matchup. Nightmare. Strengths: Every single time I sat down to study quarterback Kyle Trask, I ended up taking more notes on Pitts. What makes him such an intriguing talent is the fact that yes, matchup nightmare is exactly what he was in college and can be at the next level. When you think about it, his position in the NFL might be accurately listed as MN: Matchup Nightmare than TE: Tight End. Florida used him all over the field, putting him in-line, in the wing, in the slot and then aligned to the boundary as more of an X receiver. His ability to beat man coverage — as illustrated by the yardage per route — shows up consistently on film. Whether beating cornerbacks on double-moves or linebackers on slants or pivot routes. Pitts also has a tremendous catch radius, as evidenced by the above image from the SEC Championship game. Put it up near him, and odds are he is going to come down with the catch. What helps him against man coverage, and what you can see on the film, is his lower-body technique. Pitts has the footwork of a slot receiver, and when you see a player like him running pivot routes down near the goal-line like he is Julian Edelman, you come away impressed. Pitts truly sinks his hips and lower body into and out of cuts, getting that critical separation from the nearest defender even on quick-game concepts. Then there is his schematic diversity. Pitts fits any offensive system, and can run any route out of any alignment. Whether a pure West Coast offense, an Air Coryell downfield system, and anything in-between, Pitts can give you what you need. Weaknesses: Three weaknesses often come up when discussing Pitts. First is the idea that he is just a tight end and those players do not offer the value that others do on the offensive side of the football. Again, Pitts is more than a TE. Smart offensive coordinators will find ways to make defenders pay in man coverage situations, through alignment, personnel and scheme. Second is his blocking. Is Pitts someone you will put next to the tackle and run Sprint 36 Gut behind? Probably not more than a few times a game, if that. But Pitts did improve from 2019 to 2020 as a blocker in both the run game and in pass protection. Furthermore, if you are drafting him and use him as a blocker on more than a handful of snaps per contest, the happiest person in the stadium will be your opposing defensive coordinator. Finally is his size. Pitts does not fit the mold of a protypical tight end. However, neither does his unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.46. If you really want blocking from your tight end, there are options later in the draft that you can pair with him. If you want someone that can run by a cornerback on first down and then break away from a safety on third down, this is your player. Conclusion: Football is a matchup game, and offensive coordinators try as hard as they can to create mismatches and then exploit them. A player like Pitts, with the ability to beat defensive backs and linebackers in man coverage, is ideal to fill that role. Even teams that have a tight end already on the roster, like the Philadelphia Eagles or the Detroit Lions, would be smart to consider Pitts. You can put him next to a Zach Ertz or a T.J. Hockenson and run a 12 personnel package that forces the defense to decide whether to use a base package, or a sub package. Either way the defense is wrong. If they go light, you can run behind the TE duo. If they go heavy, spread them out, put Pitts on the boundary and watch him run away from safeties or linebackers. It is a win-win for you as an offense. Comparison: Darren Waller is a name that comes up often in the Pitts conversation, and I understand that. Deep down I think Pitts is one of those prospects that merits a comparison to himself. He is Kyle Pitts, the most dangerous weapon in this offensive class. Resources: For more on Pitts you can watch this video breakdown which dives into what he does well, and how he might be used in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The top 11 quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class

By Mark Schofield | April 1, 2021 6:00 am

We have reached that wonderful time of draft season when all the film is watched, the grades are calculated and it is time to put out some rankings. This season offers five quarterbacks who might go in the top 15 of the draft, and then you might see a long gap until the sixth player is drafted at the position. You know the names at the top: Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. All five are considered worthy of a first-round pick and speculation holds that four might come off the board within the first six selections. Just how does this class as a group stack up? Note: The percentiles in parentheses listed next to pro day data are compared to all historical athletic testing (combine and pro day) at the respective position of the player. Kudos to Pro Football Focus, and their Pro Day Schedule and Results Tracker, for this. As there was no scouting combine in 2021, and pro day schedules vary, we may not have all testing information for all prospects at publication time.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

(Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’6″ (93rd) Weight: 213 (21st) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A And then, there was one. Bio: Since his high school days Trevor Lawrence has been primed to be the first-overall selection in an NFL draft. Lawrence was a highly-regarded quarterback recruit coming out of Cartersvile High School in Cartersville, Georgia, where he broke a number of Georgia high school passing records previously held by Deshaun Watson. He led the Purple Hurricanes to 41 straight wins, including two state championships, and lost one game in high school: His final game. Lawrence enrolled at Clemson and as a freshman he slowly worked his way into the starting lineup. Head coach Dabo Swinney named him the starting quarterback after four games, and Lawrence’s first year as a starter ended in dramatic fashion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in the National Championship game. The freshman was named the game’s MVP and became the first true freshman QB to win a national championship since Jamelle Holieway back in 1985 with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he and the Tigers could not match the success of his first season over the past two campaigns. Clemson reached the title game his sophomore season, but the Tigers were blown out by Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers 42-25. Last season Lawrence and Clemson struggled with COVID-19 — Lawrence himself missed a pair of games, including a loss to Notre Dame — and while the Tigers again reached the playoffs, they were bounced in the Sugar Bowl by Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Stat to Know: We all know that “QB Winz” is not a true statistic, but it is hard to ignore the fact that dating back to high school, Lawrence has lost just three games. All of those came in the post-season, as Lawrence’s final game in high school came in the second-round of the Georgia high school Class AAAA playoffs, to Blessed Trinity. Strengths: What sets Lawrence apart in my mind is his schematic diversity. His game and playing style is so well-rounded that he can function in virtually any offense that awaits him in the NFL. His arm is more then sufficient to run a vertical passing game. His mind is quick enough and his ball placement is good enough to work in a West Coast system. If you want a flavor for how talented he is consider this: Back last summer when I was studying him with Matt Waldman, Matt mentioned that Lawrence is athletic enough and talented enough as a runner that you could drop him into Baltimore’s offense and he could do what the Ravens ask of Lamar Jackson. Lawrence has the arm and the athleticism for the modern game, and fits the mold of what quarterbacks need to do both inside and outside of the pocket. He can move defenders with his eyes, he can extend plays with his legs, and and can put the football where it needs to be to all levels of the field. Mechanically Lawrence is as solid as it gets, and when you study him pay attention to his footwork in the pocket. Whether throwing from clean pockets or being forced to move and reset, Lawrence stays mechanically sound in those moments from head to toe. Honestly, in my years of studying quarterbacks, it is hard to come up with a better prospect at the position. Weaknesses: What might hurt Lawrence more than anything else is the fact that he has been built up so much, to the point that he was considered by some to be a “generational prospect” and “the best since Andrew Luck,” that anything short of perfection now seems like he is not the prospect we thought he was. Are there areas where he can improve? Yes. There are moments when he could handle pressure better? Sure. Are there some throws, particularly in the middle of the field, he could place better? Sure. Were there moments when Lawrence perhaps read coverages wrong or missed a read? Yes. But you really have to nit-pick his game to find flaws, and nothing that he has put on film over the past three seasons could be described as something that could be fatal to his game. Is he a sure thing? No, because life has taught us there are no sure things in this sport. Is he as close as it gets? Absolutely. Conclusion: My first year covering the draft pseudo-professionally was the 2015 Marcus Mariota/Jameis Winston class. (For the record, Mariota was my QB1 that season). In all this time Lawrence has graded out the best of the group. There is buzz about other quarterbacks perhaps surpassing him as QB1 for this class, and while I understand why others are making those arguments, for my money Lawrence is as clean as it gets as an evaluation. He fits any system, he fits the athletic profile for the modern game, and his arm is among the best in the class. Teams should not overthink this evaluation. Comparison: A number of different comparisons have been thrown around for Lawrence. Some have gone as far as comparing him to Andrew Luck, given the expectations. Others have made the Deshaun Watson comparison. The more I watched Lawrence over the past few months, the more I saw another quarterback: Justin Herbert. That might sound crazy, but if you look at Lawrence’s athleticism, arm talent and ability to attack leverage in the secondary, it looks somewhat similar to the peaks of Herbert during his time at Oregon, and what he did last year as a rookie. If you had said during this time last season that Lawrence and Herbert were comparable, someone would have said you were crazy. But now? Teams would take a rookie season from Lawrence similar to what Herbert did in a heartbeat. Resources: For more on Lawrence you can check out this film breakdown of his performance in the ACC Championship game against Notre Dame, or this deep dive into his 2019 film with Matt Waldman previously discussed.

