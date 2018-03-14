Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left

The top of the NFL Free Agent market took a big hit on Tuesday, when teams throughout the league agreed to terms with players who can’t technically sign on the dotted line until Wednesday afternoon. So don’t be surprised if a handful of Tuesday’s agreed-to deals fall through after players, agents, and teams “sleep on it.” Nevertheless, when excluding players who agreed to contracts on Tuesday, this is what the top of the remaining free agent market looks like.



1. Nate Solder – Easily free agency’s top LT. DEN, NYG, HOU, and NE all reportedly have interest.

2. Kyle Fuller – Not technically FA; has Bears transition tag. 26yo CB coming off breakout season.

3. Ndamukong Suh – Still playing at extremely high level at age 31. His market’s been quiet so far.

4. Sheldon Richardson – 27yo DT with some off-field flags. Disruptive vs. run and pass on the field.

5. Justin Pugh – 27yo OG/RT has missed 13 games the past two seasons to back and knee injuries.

6. Dontari Poe – Massive NT shined on one-year, $8M Falcons deal last season. Turns 28 in Sept.

7. E.J. Gaines – 26yo was difference-maker CB when in lineup for Bills defense. Long injury history.

8. A.J. McCarron – Market has been cold. BUF or return to CIN may be best options at this point.

9. Kenny Vaccaro – 15th overall pick in 2013 draft offers safety/slot CB versatility. Just turned 27.

10. Adrian Clayborn – 29yo DL had career-high 9.5 sacks last season, although 6 came in 1 game.

11. Julius Peppers – Turned 38 in January. Still effective situational pass rusher; 11 sacks in 2017.

12. Josh Sitton – 31yo cut twice in last 3 years. Was PFF’s No. 6-graded OG with Bears last year.

13. Jordy Nelson – Visiting OAK. If Raiders sign Jordy, they’re expected to cut Michael Crabtree.

14. Morgan Burnett – Defensive chess piece has played safety, slot CB, nickel/dime linebacker.

15. Bennie Logan – 28-year-old NT was signed to plug run by Chiefs, who struggled against run.

16. Navorro Bowman – Finished last season strong in OAK. 29-year-old best suited for 3-4 ILB.

17. Josh Kline – 28yo OG started in TEN & NE last 3 years. Reportedly nearing deal with Titans.

18. DaQuan Jones – Run-stopping five-technique DE or NT in 3-4. Recovering from torn biceps.

19. Eric Reid – 26yo played FS, SS, WLB for 49ers. Lost starting SS job to Jaquiski Tartt last year.

20. Jack Mewhort – Recurring knee injuries cost Colts best OG 17 games last 2 years. Only 26yo.

21. Ryan Jensen – 26yo can play all 3 interior OL positions. Started 16 games at C for ’17 Ravens.

22. Austin Seferian-Jenkins – NO, SEA, NYJ, ATL all reportedly interested in 25-year-old tight end.

23. Tyler Eifert – Missed 40-of-64 games (63%) last 4 years. Should accept incentive-based deal.

24. Carlos Hyde – Tackle-breaking RB with passing-game limitations. Finally stayed healthy in ’17.

25. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie – Cut by NYG. Still quality slot corner at age 31. Visited WAS.

26. Jerick McKinnon – Poor man’s Alvin Kamara with arrow pointing up as in-space playmaker.

27. Zach Brown – Inconsistent but rangy 28yo off-ball linebacker. Has played 3-4 ILB & 4-3 WLB.

28. Nigel Bradham – 3-down WLB with sketchy off-field past. Favorite of Eagles DC Jim Schwartz.

29. Demario Davis – Three-down inside linebacker led Jets in sacks (5) & NFL in solo tackles (97).

30. Morris Claiborne – Man-to-man corner plagued by groin, foot, knee, and hamstring injuries.

31. Rashaan Melvin – Man-to-man CB had breakout ’17 in Indy before year-ending hand injury.

32. Patrick Robinson -- 30yo journeyman had career year as Eagles slot CB. Long injury history.

33. T.J. Carrie – 27yo has played outside CB, S, slot CB. Broke out as Raiders slot corner in ’17.

34. Johnathan Joseph – 33yo CB gave up too many big plays last season. Wants to stay in HOU.

35. Tre Boston – Solidified Chargers FS position with career-high 5 interceptions. 26 in June.

36. Terrelle Pryor – Busted as free agent with Redskins after 1,000-yard season with Browns.

37. Mike Wallace – Still quality role player at age 31. Led BAL in receiving yards last 2 seasons.

38. Pernell McPhee – 29yo pass rusher cut by Bears. Has balky knees. Produces when healthy.

39. Todd Davis – 25-year-old ILB excels vs. run, struggles in coverage. Broncos want him back.

40. Preston Brown – Earned Bills 3-down MLB job in ’17. Has minimal playmaking production.

41. Trent Murphy – Had 9 sacks in 2016. Missed 2017 with ACL/MCL tear & 4-game PEDs ban.

42. Jordan Matthews – 25yo slot WR coming off knee/ankle surgery, career-worst year in BUF.

43. Jay Bromley – 25yo rotational DT managed 2 sacks in 4 seasons (55 games) for the Giants.

44. Rex Burkhead – Versatile RB/special teamer totaled 518 yards, 8 TDs in 10 games for Pats.

45. Kendall Wright – 28yo slot WR led Bears in catches (59) & receiving yards (614) last year.

46. Davon House – Big-bodied 28yo CB was up and down in 12 starts for last year’s Packers.

47. Eric Decker – Should be available cheaply after pedestrian season in TEN. Still only 31yo.

48. Delvin Breaux – Not tendered as RFA by Saints. Super-talented corner has battled injuries.

49. Junior Galette – Disruptive situational pass rusher with checkered off-field/injury history.

50. William Hayes – Was Dolphins best all-around DE before year-ending hamstring surgery.

