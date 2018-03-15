Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left

The last two days of free agency were chock full of movement, and most top free agents have been scratched from this list. Nevertheless, there are several defensive linemen and defensive backs who will be impact 2018 contributors, with a handful of intriguing offensive linemen mixed in. We’re nearing the second wave of free agency, but there is still a sliver of first-wave talent left on the board.



1. Ndamukong Suh – Patriots, Seahawks, Saints, Cowboys reported to have interest in 31yo DT.

2. Sheldon Richardson – 27yo DT has reportedly generated interest from Seahawks and Vikings.

3. Justin Pugh – 27yo guard/right tackle visiting Cardinals. Injuries cost him 13 games last 2 years.

4. Tyrann Mathieu – Injuries cost him a step in ’17, cut by Cards. S/slot ballhawk turns 26 in May.

5. Dontari Poe – Top of interior DL market hasn’t moved yet. 27yo NT shined with 2017 Falcons.

6. E.J. Gaines – Drew early interest from Texans. Gaines was a difference-making CB for ’17 Bills.

7. Kenny Vaccaro – Slot CB/safety has drawn no reported interest. 15th overall pick in 2013 draft.

8. Adrian Clayborn – Has reported interest from Bucs, Patriots, Falcons. Had 9.5 sacks in Atlanta.

9. Josh Sitton – Released by Bears. Beat writers say Dolphins want him badly to solidify left guard.

10. Jordy Nelson – Raiders, Seahawks, Saints reportedly in the hunt. RZ/possession WR at age 33.

11. Morgan Burnett – Dom Capers’ defensive chess piece in Green Bay, playing S, slot CB, dime LB.

12. Navorro Bowman – Has slowed in coverage but finished strong as Raiders MLB. 30 in May.

13. Ryan Jensen – 26yo guard/center visiting Bucs. Was Ravens starting C for all 16 games in ’17.

14. Bennie Logan – Disappointed as Chiefs’ 2017 nose tackle. 28yo, 2-down rotational run stuffer.

15. Eric Reid – 26yo experienced at both safety jobs & learned weak-side LB for last year's 49ers.

16. Jack Mewhort – Was Colts best lineman when healthy. 26yo guard has persistent knee trouble.

17. Austin Seferian-Jenkins – Seahawks, Saints, Falcons, Jets all reportedly after 25yo tight end.

18. Tyler Eifert – Missed 63% of games last 4 years. Cleared medically. Market so far slow to form.

19. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie – Cut by Giants. 31yo slot cornerback already visited Redskins.

20. Zach Brown – Inconsistent but athletic 3-4 ILB/4-3 WLB. Rumors Raiders have shown interest.

21. Morris Claiborne – Man-coverage CB with ugly injury history. Shadowed WR1s for 2017 Jets.

22. Rashaan Melvin – Man-coverage CB coming off career year. Raiders, Packers, Colts interested.

23. Eric Ebron – Released by Lions. 25yo struggled with injuries, consistency, blocking in Detroit.

24. Tre Boston – Broke out for 5 INTs as Chargers FS, playing 99% of defensive snaps. 26 in June.

25. Preston Brown – Earned every-down MLB job in Buffalo. 25yo lacks playmaking production.

26. Terrelle Pryor – Redskins ‘17 free agent flop reportedly on radar of Browns, 49ers, and Rams.

27. Mike Wallace – 31yo WR led Ravens in receiving last 2 seasons. Baltimore could still use him.

28. Johnathan Joseph – 34yo CB was big part of the problem in Texans ‘17 pass-defense struggles.

29. Mike Mitchell – Cut by Steelers. FS/SS victimized for far too many plays last year. 31 in June.

30. Pernell McPhee – 29yo pass rusher plagued by knee/shoulder injuries. Produces when healthy.

31. Jordan Matthews – 25yo slot WR coming off left knee/right ankle surgeries. Market very quiet.

32. Jay Bromley – Top-75 pick in 2014 draft with Giants offers rotational value at defensive tackle.

33. Kendall Wright – Led 2017 Bears in receiving. Coaches see Wright as limited to slot-only usage.

34. Davon House – Plus-sized CB has been hot and cold, bouncing from GB to JAX and back to GB.

35. Delvin Breaux – Super-talented CB let go by Saints after injuries. Drawing interest from Denver.

36. Nick Fairley – Impact DT if cleared to return from heart condition. Wants to continue playing.

37. Adam Jones – “Pacman” still capable of manning sub-package CB role. Turns 35 in September.

38. Tahir Whitehead – Made starts at MLB, WLB, SLB in Detroit. Better against the run than pass.

39. Alex Okafor – 27yo EDGE had breakout year with Saints before tearing Achilles’. Visiting Bucs.

40. Cameron Fleming – Closed out last season as Patriots starting RT. Room to grow at age 25.

41. Eric Decker – 31yo slot receiver coming off disjointed season in the Titans’ disjointed offense.

42. Jeremy Maclin – Cut by KC, BAL last two offseasons. 30yo WR’s career on downward trajectory.

43. DeMarco Murray – Visited Lions & Seahawks. Looked out of gas and battled injuries in 2017.

44. Junior Galette – 30yo got career back on track with 2017 Redskins as a situational pass rusher.

45. Martellus Bennett – Cut by Packers, Patriots in last 6 months. Injuries catching up to 31yo TE.

46. Danny Woodhead – 33yo passing-down RB released by Ravens after hamstring-ruined season.

47. Darren Sproles – Turns 35 in June. Coming off torn ACL. Reportedly intends to keep playing.

48. Connor Barwin – PFF’s No. 45-rated 3-4 OLB out of 46 last year. Not expected back with Rams.

49. Charles Johnson – Dead market since Feb. 26 release. 31yo DE was popped for PEDs in ’17.

50. Frank Gore – Reportedly close to signing with Lions. Below 4.0 YPC in 3 straight seasons.

