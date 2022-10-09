Top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 4 weeks in ANYA/CS metric
During the offseason leading up to the 2022 season, the ridiculous notion that Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was overrated had to be addressed. After snagging 11 interceptions in 16 games for Dallas, the most since Everson Walls took down that total back in 1981, Diggs was being dinged for the amount of yardage he allowed. Pro Football Focus, which has plenty of merit in other circumstances, claimed Diggs had allowed over 1,000 yards in coverage during the year.
Diggs, who certainly gave up his share of big plays, was saddled with the reputation of being boom or bust, without context applied. First, other outlets didn’t assign nearly as much yardage blame to Diggs as PFF did. Second, just like garbage-time stats for QBs can mislead, the same goes for the corners they are throwing on. Third, there had to be a better way to quantify CB performance than what was out there. That led to the development of Adjust Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap.
Adjust Net Yards per Attempt, or ANY/A, is an advanced metric formula that translates touchdowns and interceptions thrown into yardage equivalents and has a ridiculously good correlation to victory. What we did was translate the formula to coverage to better qualify how corners were playing on a per-coverage-snap basis.
The Formula
The formula is as follows:
ANYA/CS: Adjusted net passing yards allowed per target = ((Passing Yards Allowed-Return Yardage) + (Passing TDs Allowed – Return TDs)*20 – (INTs)*45)) / (Coverage Snaps)
A full explanation of the process can be found in our 2022 offseason rankings, here.
Statistics Used:
Pro Football Focus: Coverage Snaps
Pro Football Reference: Interceptions, Targets, Yards Allowed, Touchdowns Allowed, Return Yards, Return TDs
A quick Diggs explainer
Crazy stat– and yes of course ppl knew not to throw at him before he arrived in Dallas–
but Trevon Diggs has more interceptions in a Cowboys uni than Deion Sanders.
16 to 14.
Sanders played 63 games in Dallas. Diggs is now up to 32.
— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) October 9, 2022
In those offseason rankings, Diggs rated fourth overall, with an ANYA/CS rating of 0.46.
How stable is the metric? Well while his ranking has dropped some, through four games Diggs’ 2022 score sits at 0.47.
While Diggs has greatly decreased the amount of yards he’s given up (from 57 per game in 2021 to 39 per game through four contests), he also hasn’t yet had the big returns, either. Last year Diggs scored twice to offset allowing four touchdowns and his 142 return yards negated a large chunk of the 907 he allowed (per Pro Football Reference).
So overall, the impact of his play on a per-snap basis is the same thus far as it was all of last season.
Week 5 ANYA/CS Rankings 57-51
57 NFL cornerbacks qualified for the metric, with the cutoff being appearing in at least 3 games through 4 weeks and seeing at least 120 coverage snaps.
57. Kyler Gordon, Chicago, 2.62 Adjusted Net Yards per Coverage Snaps
56. Kendall Fuller, Washington, 2.24
55. Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay, 1.99
54. Xavien Howard, Miami, 1.88
53. Anthony Brown, Dallas, 1.74
52. Derek Stingley, Jr. Houston, 1.74
51. Adoree’ Jackson, NY Giants, 1.73
Week 5 Rankings 50-41
50. Kristian Fulton, Tennessee, 1.66
49. Amani Oruwariye, Detroit, 1.63
48. L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City, 1.56
47. Kindle Vildor, Chicago, 1.47
46. Greg Newsome II, Cleveland, 1.47
45. Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 1.31
44. Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota, 1.31
43. Roger McCreary, Tennessee, 1.26
42. Jonathan Jones, New England, 1.24
41. Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh, 1.21
Week 5 Rankings 40-31
40. Rashad Fenton, Kansas City, 1.15
39. Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati, 1.12
38. Eric Stokes, Green Bay, 1.06
37. Sauce Gardner, NY Jets, 1.04
36. Darious Williams, Jacksonville, 1.04
35. Steven Nelson, Houston, 1.04
34. Taron Johnson, Buffalo, 1.04
33. Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas, 1.02
32. Patrick Surtain II, Denver, 1.01
31. Eli Apple, Cincinnati, 0.98
Week 5 Rankings 30-21
30. Bradley Roby, New Orleans, 0.98
29. Jalen Ramsey, LA Rams, 0.95
28. Denzel Ward, Cleveland, 0.94
27. Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville, 0.92
26. Marco Wilson, Arizona, 0.91
25. Nik Needham, Miami, 0.90
24. Asante Samuel Jr., LA Chargers, 0.89
23. Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco, 0.89
22. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 0.89
21. K’Waun Williams, Denver, 0.88
Week 5 Rankings 20-11
20. Benjamin St-Juste, Washington, 0.86
19. Shaquill Griffin, Jacksonville, 0.81
18. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati, 0.81
17. Michael Jackson, Seattle, 0.81
16. Patrick Peterson, Minnesota, 0.78
15. Chandon Sullivan, Minnesota, 0.68
14. Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis, 0.66
13. Ronald Darby, Denver, 0.54
12. Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia, 0.51
11. Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 0.47
Week 5 Top 10
10. Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh, 0.42
9. Jaycee Horn, Carolina, 0.30
8. Jaylen Watson, Kansas City, 0.28
7. Bryce Callahan, LA Chargers, 0.24
6. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco, 0.24
5. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 0.12
4. Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 0.12
3. Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay, -0.05
2. Tariq Wollen, Seattle, -0.14
1. James Bradberry, Philadelphia, -0.26
Notes
Only corners who have appeared in at least 3 games and seen at least 120 coverage snaps qualify for the rankings.
Negative scores are rare, but because interceptions count for 45 yards taken away from yardage allowed, we see this rare occurence for three players thus far this season.
Does anyone talk about how good Jamel Dean is outside of Tampa? He finished second overall in 2021 and now sits third with an improved score.
The following players composed the final 2021 Top 10:
The following corners failed to reach the coverage snap threshold:
Full CB Rankings entering Week 5
Rk
Player
Tm
Age
Pos
G
Tgts/
Cvg Snaps
INT
Tgt
Yds Allwd
TD Allwd
Return Yds
Return TDs
ANYA/CS
1
James Bradberry
PHI
29
CB
4
6.0
179
2
24
96
0
32
1
-0.26
2
Tariq Woolen
SEA
23
CB
4
4.3
141
2
17
137
0
47
1
-0.14
3
Jamel Dean
TAM
26
CB
4
5.3
177
2
21
66
2
24
0
-0.05
4
Darius Slay
PHI
31
CB
4
6.0
133
2
24
105
1
19
0
0.12
5
Marlon Humphrey
BAL
26
CB
4
6.3
187
2
25
119
1
26
0
0.12
6
Charvarius Ward
SFO
26
CB
4
5.5
156
1
22
91
0
9
0
0.24
7
Bryce Callahan
LAC
31
CB
4
4.5
127
2
18
92
2
11
0
0.24
8
Jaylen Watson
KAN
24
CB
4
7.3
157
1
29
168
2
99
1
0.28
9
Jaycee Horn
CAR
23
CB
4
4.5
155
1
18
91
0
0
0
0.30
10
Cameron Sutton
PIT
27
CB
4
6.5
187
2
26
155
2
26
0
0.42
11
Trevon Diggs
DAL
24
CB
4
6.3
172
2
25
157
1
7
0
0.47
12
Avonte Maddox
PHI
26
CB
3
4.7
135
1
14
116
0
2
0
0.51
13
Ronald Darby
DEN
28
CB
5
3.6
172
0
18
73
1
0
0
0.54
14
Stephon Gilmore
IND
32
CB
5
6.4
179
1
32
164
0
0
0
0.66
15
Chandon Sullivan
MIN
26
CB
4
2.5
141
0
10
96
0
0.68
16
Patrick Peterson
MIN
32
CB
4
6.5
162
0
26
126
0
0
0
0.78
17
Michael Jackson
SEA
25
CB
4
3.8
136
0
15
90
1
0
0
0.81
18
Mike Hilton
CIN
28
CB
4
6.0
152
0
24
123
0
0
0
0.81
19
Shaquill Griffin
JAX
27
CB
3
4.7
121
0
14
78
1
0
0
0.81
20
Benjamin St-Juste
WAS
25
CB
4
5.3
142
0
21
102
1
0
0
0.86
21
K’Waun Williams
DEN
31
CB
5
3.4
138
0
17
121
0
0
0
0.88
22
Marshon Lattimore
NOR
26
CB
4
5.3
141
0
21
125
0
0
0
0.89
23
Emmanuel Moseley
SFO
26
CB
4
5.8
160
0
23
142
0
0
0
0.89
24
Asante Samuel Jr.
LAC
23
CB
4
7.8
168
1
31
155
2
0
0
0.89
25
Nik Needham
MIA
26
CB
4
3.8
146
0
15
111
1
0
0
0.90
26
Marco Wilson
ARI
23
CB
4
5.8
151
0
23
138
0
0
0
0.91
27
Tyson Campbell
JAX
22
CB
4
5.8
170
1
23
165
2
3
0
0.92
28
Denzel Ward
CLE
25
CB
4
5.8
130
1
23
167
0
0
0
0.94
29
Jalen Ramsey
LAR
28
DB
4
5.5
154
1
22
177
2
25
0
0.95
30
Bradley Roby
NOR
30
CB
4
6.3
138
0
25
135
0
0
0
0.98
31
Eli Apple
CIN
27
CB
4
5.3
175
0
21
172
0
0
0
0.98
32
Patrick Surtain II
DEN
22
CB
5
7.0
158
0
35
159
0
0
0
1.01
33
Nate Hobbs
LVR
23
CB
4
7.0
152
0
28
135
1
0
0
1.02
34
Taron Johnson
BUF
26
CB
4
5.8
138
0
23
143
0
0
0
1.04
35
Steven Nelson
HOU
29
DB
4
5.3
164
0
21
150
1
0
0
1.04
36
Darious Williams
JAX
29
DB
4
5.8
128
0
23
133
0
0
0
1.04
37
Sauce Gardner
NYJ
22
CB
4
4.8
143
0
19
129
1
0
0
1.04
38
Eric Stokes
GNB
23
CB
4
2.8
126
0
11
113
1
1.06
39
Chidobe Awuzie
CIN
27
CB
4
9.8
178
0
39
199
0
0
0
1.12
40
Rashad Fenton
KAN
25
CB
4
5.5
180
0
22
207
0
0
0
1.15
41
Ahkello Witherspoon
PIT
27
CB
3
7.0
141
1
21
175
2
0
0
1.21
42
Jonathan Jones
NWE
29
DB
4
4.8
128
1
19
199
1
15
0
1.24
43
Roger McCreary
TEN
22
CB
4
6.5
162
0
26
184
1
0
0
1.26
44
Cameron Dantzler
MIN
24
CB
4
6.5
147
0
26
192
0
0
0
1.31
45
Marcus Peters
BAL
29
CB
3
6.0
123
1
18
174
2
8
0
1.31
46
Greg Newsome II
CLE
22
CB
4
4.8
132
0
19
174
1
1.47
47
Kindle Vildor
CHI
25
DB
4
4.5
121
0
18
158
1
0
0
1.47
48
L’Jarius Sneed
KAN
25
CB
4
7.8
173
0
31
250
1
0
0
1.56
49
Amani Oruwariye
DET
26
CB
3
8.0
124
0
24
202
0
0
0
1.63
50
Kristian Fulton
TEN
24
CB
3
5.3
125
0
16
187
1
0
0
1.66
51
Adoree’ Jackson
NYG
27
CB
4
6.0
146
0
24
233
1
0
0
1.73
52
Derek Stingley Jr.
HOU
21
DB
4
9.0
160
0
36
278
0
0
0
1.74
53
Anthony Brown
DAL
29
CB
4
11.0
176
0
44
266
2
0
0
1.74
54
Xavien Howard
MIA
29
CB
4
5.5
155
0
22
252
2
0
0
1.88
55
Carlton Davis
TAM
26
CB
4
8.8
170
0
35
298
2
0
0
1.99
56
Kendall Fuller
WAS
27
CB
4
6.5
160
0
26
319
2
0
0
2.24
57
Kyler Gordon
CHI
23
DB
4
7.3
124
0
29
305
1
0
0
2.62