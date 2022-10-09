Top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 4 weeks in ANYA/CS metric

During the offseason leading up to the 2022 season, the ridiculous notion that Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was overrated had to be addressed. After snagging 11 interceptions in 16 games for Dallas, the most since Everson Walls took down that total back in 1981, Diggs was being dinged for the amount of yardage he allowed. Pro Football Focus, which has plenty of merit in other circumstances, claimed Diggs had allowed over 1,000 yards in coverage during the year.

Diggs, who certainly gave up his share of big plays, was saddled with the reputation of being boom or bust, without context applied. First, other outlets didn’t assign nearly as much yardage blame to Diggs as PFF did. Second, just like garbage-time stats for QBs can mislead, the same goes for the corners they are throwing on. Third, there had to be a better way to quantify CB performance than what was out there. That led to the development of Adjust Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap.

Adjust Net Yards per Attempt, or ANY/A, is an advanced metric formula that translates touchdowns and interceptions thrown into yardage equivalents and has a ridiculously good correlation to victory. What we did was translate the formula to coverage to better qualify how corners were playing on a per-coverage-snap basis.

The Formula

The formula is as follows:

ANYA/CS: Adjusted net passing yards allowed per target = ((Passing Yards Allowed-Return Yardage) + (Passing TDs Allowed – Return TDs)*20 – (INTs)*45)) / (Coverage Snaps)

A full explanation of the process can be found in our 2022 offseason rankings, here.

Statistics Used:

Pro Football Focus: Coverage Snaps

Pro Football Reference: Interceptions, Targets, Yards Allowed, Touchdowns Allowed, Return Yards, Return TDs

A quick Diggs explainer

Crazy stat– and yes of course ppl knew not to throw at him before he arrived in Dallas– but Trevon Diggs has more interceptions in a Cowboys uni than Deion Sanders. 16 to 14. Sanders played 63 games in Dallas. Diggs is now up to 32. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) October 9, 2022

In those offseason rankings, Diggs rated fourth overall, with an ANYA/CS rating of 0.46.

How stable is the metric? Well while his ranking has dropped some, through four games Diggs’ 2022 score sits at 0.47.

While Diggs has greatly decreased the amount of yards he’s given up (from 57 per game in 2021 to 39 per game through four contests), he also hasn’t yet had the big returns, either. Last year Diggs scored twice to offset allowing four touchdowns and his 142 return yards negated a large chunk of the 907 he allowed (per Pro Football Reference).

So overall, the impact of his play on a per-snap basis is the same thus far as it was all of last season.

Week 5 ANYA/CS Rankings 57-51

57 NFL cornerbacks qualified for the metric, with the cutoff being appearing in at least 3 games through 4 weeks and seeing at least 120 coverage snaps.

57. Kyler Gordon, Chicago, 2.62 Adjusted Net Yards per Coverage Snaps

56. Kendall Fuller, Washington, 2.24

55. Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay, 1.99

54. Xavien Howard, Miami, 1.88

53. Anthony Brown, Dallas, 1.74

52. Derek Stingley, Jr. Houston, 1.74

51. Adoree’ Jackson, NY Giants, 1.73

Week 5 Rankings 50-41

50. Kristian Fulton, Tennessee, 1.66

49. Amani Oruwariye, Detroit, 1.63

48. L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City, 1.56

47. Kindle Vildor, Chicago, 1.47

46. Greg Newsome II, Cleveland, 1.47

45. Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 1.31

44. Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota, 1.31

43. Roger McCreary, Tennessee, 1.26

42. Jonathan Jones, New England, 1.24

41. Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh, 1.21

Week 5 Rankings 40-31

40. Rashad Fenton, Kansas City, 1.15

39. Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati, 1.12

38. Eric Stokes, Green Bay, 1.06

37. Sauce Gardner, NY Jets, 1.04

36. Darious Williams, Jacksonville, 1.04

35. Steven Nelson, Houston, 1.04

34. Taron Johnson, Buffalo, 1.04

33. Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas, 1.02

32. Patrick Surtain II, Denver, 1.01

31. Eli Apple, Cincinnati, 0.98

Week 5 Rankings 30-21

30. Bradley Roby, New Orleans, 0.98

29. Jalen Ramsey, LA Rams, 0.95

28. Denzel Ward, Cleveland, 0.94

27. Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville, 0.92

26. Marco Wilson, Arizona, 0.91

25. Nik Needham, Miami, 0.90

24. Asante Samuel Jr., LA Chargers, 0.89

23. Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco, 0.89

22. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 0.89

21. K’Waun Williams, Denver, 0.88

Week 5 Rankings 20-11

20. Benjamin St-Juste, Washington, 0.86

19. Shaquill Griffin, Jacksonville, 0.81

18. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati, 0.81

17. Michael Jackson, Seattle, 0.81

16. Patrick Peterson, Minnesota, 0.78

15. Chandon Sullivan, Minnesota, 0.68

14. Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis, 0.66

13. Ronald Darby, Denver, 0.54

12. Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia, 0.51

11. Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 0.47

Week 5 Top 10

10. Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh, 0.42

9. Jaycee Horn, Carolina, 0.30

8. Jaylen Watson, Kansas City, 0.28

7. Bryce Callahan, LA Chargers, 0.24

6. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco, 0.24

5. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 0.12

4. Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 0.12

3. Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay, -0.05

2. Tariq Wollen, Seattle, -0.14

1. James Bradberry, Philadelphia, -0.26

Notes

Only corners who have appeared in at least 3 games and seen at least 120 coverage snaps qualify for the rankings.

Negative scores are rare, but because interceptions count for 45 yards taken away from yardage allowed, we see this rare occurence for three players thus far this season.

Does anyone talk about how good Jamel Dean is outside of Tampa? He finished second overall in 2021 and now sits third with an improved score.

The following players composed the final 2021 Top 10:



The following corners failed to reach the coverage snap threshold:



Full CB Rankings entering Week 5

Rk Player Tm Age Pos G Tgts/

Gm Cvg Snaps INT Tgt Yds Allwd TD Allwd Return Yds Return TDs ANYA/CS 1 James Bradberry PHI 29 CB 4 6.0 179 2 24 96 0 32 1 -0.26 2 Tariq Woolen SEA 23 CB 4 4.3 141 2 17 137 0 47 1 -0.14 3 Jamel Dean TAM 26 CB 4 5.3 177 2 21 66 2 24 0 -0.05 4 Darius Slay PHI 31 CB 4 6.0 133 2 24 105 1 19 0 0.12 5 Marlon Humphrey BAL 26 CB 4 6.3 187 2 25 119 1 26 0 0.12 6 Charvarius Ward SFO 26 CB 4 5.5 156 1 22 91 0 9 0 0.24 7 Bryce Callahan LAC 31 CB 4 4.5 127 2 18 92 2 11 0 0.24 8 Jaylen Watson KAN 24 CB 4 7.3 157 1 29 168 2 99 1 0.28 9 Jaycee Horn CAR 23 CB 4 4.5 155 1 18 91 0 0 0 0.30 10 Cameron Sutton PIT 27 CB 4 6.5 187 2 26 155 2 26 0 0.42 11 Trevon Diggs DAL 24 CB 4 6.3 172 2 25 157 1 7 0 0.47 12 Avonte Maddox PHI 26 CB 3 4.7 135 1 14 116 0 2 0 0.51 13 Ronald Darby DEN 28 CB 5 3.6 172 0 18 73 1 0 0 0.54 14 Stephon Gilmore IND 32 CB 5 6.4 179 1 32 164 0 0 0 0.66 15 Chandon Sullivan MIN 26 CB 4 2.5 141 0 10 96 0 0.68 16 Patrick Peterson MIN 32 CB 4 6.5 162 0 26 126 0 0 0 0.78 17 Michael Jackson SEA 25 CB 4 3.8 136 0 15 90 1 0 0 0.81 18 Mike Hilton CIN 28 CB 4 6.0 152 0 24 123 0 0 0 0.81 19 Shaquill Griffin JAX 27 CB 3 4.7 121 0 14 78 1 0 0 0.81 20 Benjamin St-Juste WAS 25 CB 4 5.3 142 0 21 102 1 0 0 0.86 21 K’Waun Williams DEN 31 CB 5 3.4 138 0 17 121 0 0 0 0.88 22 Marshon Lattimore NOR 26 CB 4 5.3 141 0 21 125 0 0 0 0.89 23 Emmanuel Moseley SFO 26 CB 4 5.8 160 0 23 142 0 0 0 0.89 24 Asante Samuel Jr. LAC 23 CB 4 7.8 168 1 31 155 2 0 0 0.89 25 Nik Needham MIA 26 CB 4 3.8 146 0 15 111 1 0 0 0.90 26 Marco Wilson ARI 23 CB 4 5.8 151 0 23 138 0 0 0 0.91 27 Tyson Campbell JAX 22 CB 4 5.8 170 1 23 165 2 3 0 0.92 28 Denzel Ward CLE 25 CB 4 5.8 130 1 23 167 0 0 0 0.94 29 Jalen Ramsey LAR 28 DB 4 5.5 154 1 22 177 2 25 0 0.95 30 Bradley Roby NOR 30 CB 4 6.3 138 0 25 135 0 0 0 0.98 31 Eli Apple CIN 27 CB 4 5.3 175 0 21 172 0 0 0 0.98 32 Patrick Surtain II DEN 22 CB 5 7.0 158 0 35 159 0 0 0 1.01 33 Nate Hobbs LVR 23 CB 4 7.0 152 0 28 135 1 0 0 1.02 34 Taron Johnson BUF 26 CB 4 5.8 138 0 23 143 0 0 0 1.04 35 Steven Nelson HOU 29 DB 4 5.3 164 0 21 150 1 0 0 1.04 36 Darious Williams JAX 29 DB 4 5.8 128 0 23 133 0 0 0 1.04 37 Sauce Gardner NYJ 22 CB 4 4.8 143 0 19 129 1 0 0 1.04 38 Eric Stokes GNB 23 CB 4 2.8 126 0 11 113 1 1.06 39 Chidobe Awuzie CIN 27 CB 4 9.8 178 0 39 199 0 0 0 1.12 40 Rashad Fenton KAN 25 CB 4 5.5 180 0 22 207 0 0 0 1.15 41 Ahkello Witherspoon PIT 27 CB 3 7.0 141 1 21 175 2 0 0 1.21 42 Jonathan Jones NWE 29 DB 4 4.8 128 1 19 199 1 15 0 1.24 43 Roger McCreary TEN 22 CB 4 6.5 162 0 26 184 1 0 0 1.26 44 Cameron Dantzler MIN 24 CB 4 6.5 147 0 26 192 0 0 0 1.31 45 Marcus Peters BAL 29 CB 3 6.0 123 1 18 174 2 8 0 1.31 46 Greg Newsome II CLE 22 CB 4 4.8 132 0 19 174 1 1.47 47 Kindle Vildor CHI 25 DB 4 4.5 121 0 18 158 1 0 0 1.47 48 L’Jarius Sneed KAN 25 CB 4 7.8 173 0 31 250 1 0 0 1.56 49 Amani Oruwariye DET 26 CB 3 8.0 124 0 24 202 0 0 0 1.63 50 Kristian Fulton TEN 24 CB 3 5.3 125 0 16 187 1 0 0 1.66 51 Adoree’ Jackson NYG 27 CB 4 6.0 146 0 24 233 1 0 0 1.73 52 Derek Stingley Jr. HOU 21 DB 4 9.0 160 0 36 278 0 0 0 1.74 53 Anthony Brown DAL 29 CB 4 11.0 176 0 44 266 2 0 0 1.74 54 Xavien Howard MIA 29 CB 4 5.5 155 0 22 252 2 0 0 1.88 55 Carlton Davis TAM 26 CB 4 8.8 170 0 35 298 2 0 0 1.99 56 Kendall Fuller WAS 27 CB 4 6.5 160 0 26 319 2 0 0 2.24 57 Kyler Gordon CHI 23 DB 4 7.3 124 0 29 305 1 0 0 2.62

