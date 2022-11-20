Top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 10 weeks in ANYA/CS metric
Adjust Net Yards per Attempt, or ANY/A, is an advanced metric formula that translates touchdowns and interceptions thrown into yardage equivalents and has a ridiculously good correlation to victory. What we did was translate the formula to coverage to better qualify how corners were playing on a per-coverage-snap basis.
Just like garbage-time stats for QBs can mislead, the same goes for the corners they are throwing on. There had to be a better way to quantify CB performance than what was out there. That led to the development of Adjust Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap. It takes into account several factors beyond just how many yards a corner has allowed and puts their overall performance when targeted into context. Here’s the latest update after 10 weeks of the NFL regular season. To qualify, a cornerback has had to appear in at least seven contests and played at least 250 snaps in coverage.
For comparison purposes, here’s a look at the standings after Week 4, and at the end of the 2021 season.
The Formula
The formula is as follows:
ANYA/CS: Adjusted net passing yards allowed per target = ((Passing Yards Allowed-Return Yardage) + (Passing TDs Allowed – Return TDs)*20 – (INTs)*45)) / (Coverage Snaps)
A full explanation of the process can be found in our 2022 offseason rankings, here.
Statistics Used:
Pro Football Focus: Coverage Snaps
Pro Football Reference: Interceptions, Targets, Yards Allowed, Touchdowns Allowed, Return Yards, Return TDs
Week 11 Rankings 50-41
50
.
Coby Bryant
SEA
1.99
49
.
Anthony Brown
DAL
1.60
48
.
Kader Kohou
MIA
1.59
47
.
Marcus Peters
BAL
1.54
46
.
Carlton Davis
TAM
1.52
45
.
L’Jarius Sneed
KAN
1.46
44
.
Xavien Howard
MIA
1.43
43
.
Eli Apple
CIN
1.39
42
.
Martin Emerson
CLE
1.37
41
.
Adoree’ Jackson
NYG
1.30
Week 11 Rankings 40-31
40
.
Kendall Fuller
WAS
1.26
27
39
.
Benjamin St-Juste
WAS
1.23
25
38
.
Chandon Sullivan
MIN
1.19
26
37
.
Byron Murphy
ARI
1.17
24
36
.
Roger McCreary
TEN
1.16
22
35
.
Greg Newsome II
CLE
1.16
22
34
.
Cameron Dantzler
MIN
1.15
24
33
.
Jeff Okudah
DET
1.13
23
32
.
Eric Stokes
GNB
1.12
23
31
.
Taron Johnson
BUF
1.10
26
Week 11 Rankings 30-21
30
.
Asante Samuel Jr.
LAC
1.04
29
.
Jaylen Watson
KAN
1.01
28
.
Darious Williams
JAX
1.01
27
.
Kenny Moore
IND
0.96
26
.
Marco Wilson
ARI
0.94
25
.
Kristian Fulton
TEN
0.91
24
.
Rock Ya-Sin
LVR
0.89
23
.
Donte Jackson
CAR
0.89
22
.
Trevon Diggs
DAL
0.86
21
.
Stephon Gilmore
IND
0.83
Week 11 Rankings 20-11
20
.
Chidobe Awuzie
CIN
0.83
19
.
Jaire Alexander
GNB
0.75
18
.
Michael Jackson
SEA
0.71
17
.
Charvarius Ward
SFO
0.71
16
.
Michael Carter
NYJ
0.65
15
.
Rasul Douglas
GNB
0.64
14
.
Tyson Campbell
JAX
0.63
13
.
Patrick Peterson
MIN
0.58
12
.
Cameron Sutton
PIT
0.55
11
.
D.J. Reed
NYJ
0.54
Week 11 Rankings Top 10
10
.
K’Waun Williams
DEN
0.53
9
.
Marlon Humphrey
BAL
0.51
8
.
Patrick Surtain II
DEN
0.47
7
.
Darius Slay
PHI
0.46
6
.
Jamel Dean
TAM
0.42
5
.
Dane Jackson
BUF
0.38
4
.
Sauce Gardner
NYJ
0.37
3
.
Jaycee Horn
CAR
0.22
2
.
Tariq Woolen
SEA
0.12
1
.
James Bradberry
PHI
0.11