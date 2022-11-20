Top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 10 weeks in ANYA/CS metric

K.D. Drummond
Adjust Net Yards per Attempt, or ANY/A, is an advanced metric formula that translates touchdowns and interceptions thrown into yardage equivalents and has a ridiculously good correlation to victory. What we did was translate the formula to coverage to better qualify how corners were playing on a per-coverage-snap basis.

Just like garbage-time stats for QBs can mislead, the same goes for the corners they are throwing on. There had to be a better way to quantify CB performance than what was out there. That led to the development of Adjust Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap. It takes into account several factors beyond just how many yards a corner has allowed and puts their overall performance when targeted into context. Here’s the latest update after 10 weeks of the NFL regular season. To qualify, a cornerback has had to appear in at least seven contests and played at least 250 snaps in coverage.

For comparison purposes, here’s a look at the standings after Week 4, and at the end of the 2021 season.

The Formula

The formula is as follows:

ANYA/CS: Adjusted net passing yards allowed per target = ((Passing Yards Allowed-Return Yardage) + (Passing TDs Allowed – Return TDs)*20 – (INTs)*45)) / (Coverage Snaps)

A full explanation of the process can be found in our 2022 offseason rankings, here.

Statistics Used:

Pro Football Focus: Coverage Snaps
Pro Football Reference: Interceptions, Targets, Yards Allowed, Touchdowns Allowed, Return Yards, Return TDs

Week 11 Rankings 50-41

50

.

Coby Bryant

SEA

1.99

49

.

Anthony Brown

DAL

1.60

48

.

Kader Kohou

MIA

1.59

47

.

Marcus Peters

BAL

1.54

46

.

Carlton Davis

TAM

1.52

45

.

L’Jarius Sneed

KAN

1.46

44

.

Xavien Howard

MIA

1.43

43

.

Eli Apple

CIN

1.39

42

.

Martin Emerson

CLE

1.37

41

.

Adoree’ Jackson

NYG

1.30

Week 11 Rankings 40-31

40

.

Kendall Fuller

WAS

1.26

27

39

.

Benjamin St-Juste

WAS

1.23

25

38

.

Chandon Sullivan

MIN

1.19

26

37

.

Byron Murphy

ARI

1.17

24

36

.

Roger McCreary

TEN

1.16

22

35

.

Greg Newsome II

CLE

1.16

22

34

.

Cameron Dantzler

MIN

1.15

24

33

.

Jeff Okudah

DET

1.13

23

32

.

Eric Stokes

GNB

1.12

23

31

.

Taron Johnson

BUF

1.10

26

Week 11 Rankings 30-21

30

.

Asante Samuel Jr.

LAC

1.04

29

.

Jaylen Watson

KAN

1.01

28

.

Darious Williams

JAX

1.01

27

.

Kenny Moore

IND

0.96

26

.

Marco Wilson

ARI

0.94

25

.

Kristian Fulton

TEN

0.91

24

.

Rock Ya-Sin

LVR

0.89

23

.

Donte Jackson

CAR

0.89

22

.

Trevon Diggs

DAL

0.86

21

.

Stephon Gilmore

IND

0.83

Week 11 Rankings 20-11

20

.

Chidobe Awuzie

CIN

0.83

19

.

Jaire Alexander

GNB

0.75

18

.

Michael Jackson

SEA

0.71

17

.

Charvarius Ward

SFO

0.71

16

.

Michael Carter

NYJ

0.65

15

.

Rasul Douglas

GNB

0.64

14

.

Tyson Campbell

JAX

0.63

13

.

Patrick Peterson

MIN

0.58

12

.

Cameron Sutton

PIT

0.55

11

.

D.J. Reed

NYJ

0.54

Week 11 Rankings Top 10

10

.

K’Waun Williams

DEN

0.53

9

.

Marlon Humphrey

BAL

0.51

8

.

Patrick Surtain II

DEN

0.47

7

.

Darius Slay

PHI

0.46

6

.

Jamel Dean

TAM

0.42

5

.

Dane Jackson

BUF

0.38

4

.

Sauce Gardner

NYJ

0.37

3

.

Jaycee Horn

CAR

0.22

2

.

Tariq Woolen

SEA

0.12

1

.

James Bradberry

PHI

0.11

