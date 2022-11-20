Top 50 NFL cornerbacks through 10 weeks in ANYA/CS metric

Adjust Net Yards per Attempt, or ANY/A, is an advanced metric formula that translates touchdowns and interceptions thrown into yardage equivalents and has a ridiculously good correlation to victory. What we did was translate the formula to coverage to better qualify how corners were playing on a per-coverage-snap basis.

Just like garbage-time stats for QBs can mislead, the same goes for the corners they are throwing on. There had to be a better way to quantify CB performance than what was out there. That led to the development of Adjust Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap. It takes into account several factors beyond just how many yards a corner has allowed and puts their overall performance when targeted into context. Here’s the latest update after 10 weeks of the NFL regular season. To qualify, a cornerback has had to appear in at least seven contests and played at least 250 snaps in coverage.

For comparison purposes, here’s a look at the standings after Week 4, and at the end of the 2021 season.

The Formula

The formula is as follows:

ANYA/CS: Adjusted net passing yards allowed per target = ((Passing Yards Allowed-Return Yardage) + (Passing TDs Allowed – Return TDs)*20 – (INTs)*45)) / (Coverage Snaps)

A full explanation of the process can be found in our 2022 offseason rankings, here.

Statistics Used:

Pro Football Focus: Coverage Snaps

Pro Football Reference: Interceptions, Targets, Yards Allowed, Touchdowns Allowed, Return Yards, Return TDs

Week 11 Rankings 50-41

50 . Coby Bryant SEA 1.99 49 . Anthony Brown DAL 1.60 48 . Kader Kohou MIA 1.59 47 . Marcus Peters BAL 1.54 46 . Carlton Davis TAM 1.52 45 . L’Jarius Sneed KAN 1.46 44 . Xavien Howard MIA 1.43 43 . Eli Apple CIN 1.39 42 . Martin Emerson CLE 1.37 41 . Adoree’ Jackson NYG 1.30

Week 11 Rankings 40-31

40 . Kendall Fuller WAS 1.26 27 39 . Benjamin St-Juste WAS 1.23 25 38 . Chandon Sullivan MIN 1.19 26 37 . Byron Murphy ARI 1.17 24 36 . Roger McCreary TEN 1.16 22 35 . Greg Newsome II CLE 1.16 22 34 . Cameron Dantzler MIN 1.15 24 33 . Jeff Okudah DET 1.13 23 32 . Eric Stokes GNB 1.12 23 31 . Taron Johnson BUF 1.10 26

Week 11 Rankings 30-21

30 . Asante Samuel Jr. LAC 1.04 29 . Jaylen Watson KAN 1.01 28 . Darious Williams JAX 1.01 27 . Kenny Moore IND 0.96 26 . Marco Wilson ARI 0.94 25 . Kristian Fulton TEN 0.91 24 . Rock Ya-Sin LVR 0.89 23 . Donte Jackson CAR 0.89 22 . Trevon Diggs DAL 0.86 21 . Stephon Gilmore IND 0.83

Week 11 Rankings 20-11

20 . Chidobe Awuzie CIN 0.83 19 . Jaire Alexander GNB 0.75 18 . Michael Jackson SEA 0.71 17 . Charvarius Ward SFO 0.71 16 . Michael Carter NYJ 0.65 15 . Rasul Douglas GNB 0.64 14 . Tyson Campbell JAX 0.63 13 . Patrick Peterson MIN 0.58 12 . Cameron Sutton PIT 0.55 11 . D.J. Reed NYJ 0.54

Week 11 Rankings Top 10

10 . K’Waun Williams DEN 0.53 9 . Marlon Humphrey BAL 0.51 8 . Patrick Surtain II DEN 0.47 7 . Darius Slay PHI 0.46 6 . Jamel Dean TAM 0.42 5 . Dane Jackson BUF 0.38 4 . Sauce Gardner NYJ 0.37 3 . Jaycee Horn CAR 0.22 2 . Tariq Woolen SEA 0.12 1 . James Bradberry PHI 0.11

