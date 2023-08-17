Here are the top 50 high school football recruits in Hampton Roads’ Class of 2024
In the Class of 2024 one player stands above the rest: Green Run’s Keylen “Brodie” Adams.
Adams, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver, is the only Hampton Roads senior to be rated a four-star recruit by all three major recruiting sites: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
The Virginia Tech commit had more than 30 scholarship offers, including those from national powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.
“It was a real stressful process, especially towards the end because I had a lot of schools to choose from,” Adams said. “But in the end, I could only go to one school. That was probably the hardest decision of my life.”
He said he chose Virginia Tech because of head coach Brent Pry.
“It was a family vibe,” he said. “Coach Pry said he’s going to make Virginia Tech like it was before when all the great players from Virginia stayed in Virginia and went to Virginia Tech.”
The rankings are based on previous season performances, upcoming season expectations, academic standing, consultation with high school and college coaches, and national and state rankings from 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. College coaches aren’t identified because under NCAA guidelines, they aren’t permitted to speak specifically about unsigned recruits.
Here are the Class of 2024 rankings:
1. Keylen Adams
Green Run, 6-1, 175, wide receiver
College: Virginia Tech
Adams, a two-time All-Tidewater and all-state selection, helped lead the Stallions to back-to-back Class 5 Region A and Beach District titles. He finished with 55 receptions for 1,064 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and has nearly 100 career catches, more than 2,000 yards and more than 30 touchdowns. “Nobody has that resume,” said one college coach. “He has elite ball skills, SEC speed and wants to be great.” A four-star prospect, he is rated the No. 3 senior in the state by Rivals, No. 4 by ESPN, and No. 5 by 247Sports. He’s also rated the No. 189 senior in the nation and the No. 30 wide receiver.
___
2. Fred Johnson
Maury, 6-3, 225, linebacker
College: South Carolina
Johnson is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is rated the No. 3 senior in the state by 247Sports and No. 17 by ESPN. He also is rated the No. 134 senior in the nation and the No. 13 linebacker. He had numerous offers, including those from Virginia Tech, Maryland and Duke. A fierce linebacker, he also had more than 700 receiving yards — 22.9 yards per catch — and eight touchdowns last season. “He is an absolute freak athletically,” said one college coach. “He could be a tight end. He could be a defensive end. He could be a linebacker. He’s a physical specimen.” He helped lead the Commodores to a Class 5 state runner-up finish last season.
___
3. Da’Vontae Floyd
Maury, 5-11, 175, defensive back/wide receiver
College: Duke
Floyd, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 17 senior in the state by Rivals, No. 36 by 247Sports and No. 38 by ESPN. He was second-team All-Tidewater last season and was named first-team all-state at both wide receiver and defensive back. He’s a two-way player, but many college coaches like him on defense. “He can play man (to man defense). He can blitz. He can cover slots or tight end,” said one college coach. Floyd, a four-year starter and four-year captain, has helped lead the Commodores to back-to-back Class 5 state runner-up finishes.
___
4. Gerard Johnson
Cox, 6-4, 245, defensive end
College: Virginia Tech
Johnson, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 8 senior in the state by 247Sports, No. 15 by ESPN and No. 22 by Rivals. He’s also rated the No. 34 end rusher in the nation by 247Sports. Despite being double teamed, Johnson finished with 44 tackles — seven for loss — and had seven deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one which he returned 59 yards for a touchdown.
___
5. Anthony Reddick
Phoebus, 6-3, 220, defensive lineman
College: Maryland
Reddick, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 9 senior in the state by Rivals, No. 23 by ESPN and No. 29 by 247Sports. He chose the Terrapins over offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Colorado. Reddick was first-team All-Tidewater and first-team All-Class 3 and finished last season with more than 100 tackles and had 21 sacks in leading the Phantoms to the Class 3 state title.
___
6. Cam’Ron Warren
Western Branch, 6-4, 290, offensive tackle
Warren is rated the No. 7 senior in the state by ESPN, No. 9 by 247Sports and No. 19 by Rivals. He’s also rated the No. 36 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports. Warren will choose from more 30 offers, among them: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
___
7. Elijah Moss Washington
Lake Taylor, 6-7, 210, tight end
College: Syracuse
Washington, a three-star prospect, is ranked the No. 18 senior in the state by ESPN and No. 20 by both 247Sports and Rivals. Washington, who also plays linebacker, had 43 receptions for 877 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and was second-team All-Tidewater. He also was first-team All-Tidewater in basketball and was named the 757Teamz runner-up Male Athlete of the Year.
___
8. Tasean Young-Stieff
Green Run, 6-0, 170, wide receiver
Young-Stieff, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 24 senior in the state by ESPN, No. 26 by 247Sports and No. 35 by Rivals. He’s also rated the No. 125 receiver in the nation. Last season he finished the regular season with 33 receptions for 571 yards and 10 TDs to earn second-team All-Tidewater honors. He has numerous schools interested in him, including Penn State, Maryland, Virginia, Pittsburgh and East Carolina.
___
9. Devin Cook
Western Branch, 5-11, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
College: Wake Forest
What can’t Cook do? He rarely left the field last season, playing wide receiver, defensive back and special teams. He is rated the No. 28 senior in the state by Rivals and No. 29 by ESPN. He chose Wake Forest after also getting offers from Old Dominion, East Carolina, Liberty and Norfolk State.
___
10. Keyonte Arrington
Lake Taylor, 6-8, 355, lineman
Arrington, who was second team all-state last season, definitely passes the eye test at 6-8 and 355 pounds. He’s the biggest player coach Hank Sawyer has ever coached. And this season, expect to hear his name often on both sides of the ball. College coaches love the way he can move the line of scrimmage. He has more than 15 offers, including those from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia, East Carolina and Marshall.
___
11. Milton Ferguson, Green Run, 6-0, 170, defensive back
Ferguson, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 9 senior in the state by ESPN and No. 35 by 247Sports. He had 34 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in helping lead the Stallions to the Class 5 Region A and Beach District titles. He has nearly 20 offers, including from Miami, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
___
12. Taysean Stevenson, Phoebus, 6-4, 240, defensive end
College: Old Dominion
Stevenson was first team all-state after he helped lead the Phantoms to the Class 3 state title.
___
13. Jaden Ratliff, Maury, 5-10, 185, defensive back
College: William & Mary
The Norcom transfer is a three-star prospect who is rated the No. 33 senior in the state by Rivals. He was second-team All-Tidewater last season for the Greyhounds after collecting 90 tackles, seven interceptions and five pass breakups.
___
14. Tyler Butts-Baker, Green Run, 6-0, 185, defensive back
He was second-team all-state last season and finished with more than 70 tackles —14 for loss — and two sacks. He is rated the No. 27 senior in the state by 247Sports. He has numerous offers, including from Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Maryland, Duke, Marshall and Old Dominion.
___
15. Ryley McIntosh, Kempsville, 6-1, 185, wide receiver/defensive back
College: Marshall
A three-star prospect, McIntosh was rated the No. 42 senior in the state by ESPN. He chose Marshall over offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, James Madison and Buffalo.
___
16. Caleb Turner, Green Run, 6-3, 180, defensive back
College: Eastern Michigan
Turner, who was second-team All-Tidewater, finished with more than 90 tackles, including 16 for loss, and five interceptions — one he returned for a touchdown. He also forced three fumbles.
___
17. Nathaniel McDonald, Atlantic Shores, 6-4, 225, defensive end
College: William & Mary
McDonald had a big season last year as he terrorized opposing offenses with his length and speed. He finished with 95 tackles — 47 for loss — with 40 quarterback pressures and 24 sacks.
___
18. Deacon Rawls, Kempsville, 6-5, 305, lineman
College: James Madison
Rawls, who was second-team All-Tidewater and second team all-state last season, chose the Dukes over West Virginia, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Army, Charlotte, Howard, Massachusetts and Temple.
___
19. Kaevon Blanding, King’s Fork, 5-11, 180, defensive back
The Green Run transfer recorded 48 tackles with five interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns for the Stallions. He has offers from Virginia, Old Dominion, Liberty, Marshall and Appalachian State.
___
20. Liam Francisque, Warhill, 6-0, 190, defensive back
College: Delaware State
Francisque was named third-team All-Tidewater and was the Bay Rivers District Defensive Player of the Year. He had 111 tackles — 62 solo — forced four fumbles, had three interceptions and blocked three punts.
___
21. Keyontae Gray, Phoebus, 5-9, 150, athlete
Gray was named second-team All-Tidewater and first-team all-state last season after helping the Phantoms win the Class 3 state title.
___
22. Rickey Foreman Jr., Deep Creek, 6-2, 225, defensive end/tight end
Foreman, who was third-team All-Tidewater and first team all-state, recorded 14 tackles last season.
___
23. Lavontay Bond, Maury, 6-0, 165, cornerback
He’s helped lead the Commodores to back-to-back Class 5 state runner-up finishes. He has offers from Coastal Carolina, Temple, Ohio and Delaware State.
___
24. Immanuel Ezeogu, Nansemond River, 6-3, 200, linebacker/defensive line
College: James Madison
Ezeogu, who was second-team all-state last season, recorded 84 tackles — 26 for loss — five sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
___
25. Jordan Harris, Indian River, 6-3, 245, outside linebacker/defensive end
Harris, who was second team All-Tidewater, was a terror on opposing offense last season. He finished with 67 tackles — 26 for loss — with nine sacks and four forced fumbles.
___
26. Jamauri Knox, Oscar Smith, 5-7, 160, wide receiver
The last time we saw Knox he was being carried off the field after a season-ending knee injury. But the speedster vows to back. He is rated the No. 38 senior in the state by 247Spors and is the No. 165 receiver in the nation.
___
27. Eduardo Rios Jr., Warwick, 5-10, 150, athlete
Rios, who was second-team all-region, had 1,859 all-purpose yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
___
28. Cameryn Heath, Oscar Smith, 6-1, 215, lineman
College: William & Mary
Heath will be the anchor on the Tigers’ offensive line this season.
___
29. Emery D’Urso, Phoebus, 6-4, 290, lineman
He was first-team All-Tidewater and first-team all-state after he helped pave the way for an offense that accounted for more than 3,600 yards and won the Class 3 state title.
___
30. Roman Soriano, Nansemond River, 6-2, 300, lineman
Soriano was second-team all-state and Warriors coach Alonzo Ricks calls him “one of the best lineman in the area.”
___
31. Aidan Lorsong, Western Branch, 6-3, 285, lineman
He will be a key piece to the Bruins’ offensive production this season.
___
32. Jerrod Wilson, Oscar Smith, 6-0, 195 linebacker
Wilson will be a key figure on the Tigers’ defense this season.
___
33. Joshua Powell, Maury, 5-8, 170, wide receiver/returner
Powell, who was second team all-state, averaged 17.7 yards per touch on offense and averaged 28.1 yard per return last season.
___
34. Taylen Eady, Warhill, 6-1, 175, defensive back
College: North Dakota State
Eady was All-Bay Rivers District at wide receiver, defensive back and all-purpose last season. He finished with 43 tackles, four interceptions and forced four fumbles.
___
35. Zahir Griffith, Norfolk Academy, 6-0, 185, defensive back/wide receiver
College: Navy
The three-sport athlete had 23 tackles with seven pass breakups and one interception last season.
___
36. Tyler Allison, Indian River, 6-4, 195, quarterback
A four-year starter, he threw for more than 1,000 yards and 10 TDs last season.
___
37. Carmine Erb, Green Run, 6-5, 250, lineman
A three-year starter, he will anchor the Stallions’ offensive line.
___
38. Elijah Blow, Oscar Smith, 6-4, 265, center
He will give the Tigers great size and experience on the line.
___
39. Bless Mack, Maury, 6-3, 285, defensive tackle
Mack, who was second-team all-state last season, will play a big role in the Commodores’ defense this season.
___
40. Adonus Watson, Warwick, 5-11, 240, lineman
Watson was an all-state, all-region and all-Peninsula District pick for the Raiders last season.
___
41. RJ Gatlin, Ocean Lakes, 6-0, 205, linebacker
He was first-team All-Beach District last season with 53 tackles and four sacks in just five games.
___
42. Melvin Lowe, Maury, 5-8, 170, running back
Lowe will be the Commodores’ primary back after he filled in nicely for star running back Peyton Jones during the postseason. He rushed for 100 yards against Highland Springs in the Class 5 state championship game.
___
43. Hunter Barnes, Deep Creek, 5-10, 195, running back
Barnes, who was all-region, rushed for more than 1,100 yards last season.
___
44. Darryl Wilson Jr., King’s Fork, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/cornerback
The Norcom transfer had 10 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Greyhounds.
___
45. Alkendric Overton, Nansemond River, 5-10, 175 quarterback
Overton can hurt defense with his arm or legs as he had more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
___
46. Ian Bacon, Warwick, 5-7, 150, running back
Bacon was named all-region last season.
___
47. Christian Copeland, Western Branch, 5-11, 185, wide receiver/defensive back
Copeland has waited his turn, now it’s time for him to show what he can do.
___
48. Jacolbe Leonard, King’s Fork, 6-1, 215, defensive lineman
Leonard had 40 tackles and 14 sacks last season for the Bulldogs.
___
49. Isaiah Fuhrmann, Nansemond-Suffolk, 6-4, 195, wide receiver
He led Hampton Roads in receiving last season with 57 catches for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named first team All-VISAA Division II.
___
50. Victor Romain, Bethel, 5-8, 160, athlete
This electrifying player was first-team all-state at kick returner and third team all-state.
Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter