Top 50 free agents available entering Friday

The Raiders have already made several huge moves in free agency so far and they have acquired the NFL’s best receiver. But are there still free agents out there that the team could sign to make them a legit Super Bowl contender?

Here are the top-50 free agents left on the market heading into Friday (Day 3 of free agency):

1. Terron Armstead, OT

2. Bobby Wagner, LB

3. Stephon Gilmore, CB

4. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

5. J.C. Tretter, Center

6. Odell Beckham, WR

7. Tyrann Mathieu, FS

8. Akiem Hicks, DT

9. Melvin Ingram, EDGE

10. Duane Brown, OT

11. Calais Campbell, DT

12. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR

13. Julio Jones, WR

14. Justin Houston, EDGE

15. Jameis Winston, QB

16. Jerry Hughes, EDGE

17. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

18. Steven Nelson, CB

19. Jarvis Landry, WR

20. Eric Fisher, TE

21. Marcus Mariota, QB

22. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

23. Leonard Fournette, RB

24. Gerald Everet, TE

25. Jayron Kearse, LB/SS

26. Dont’a Hightower, LB

27. Trent Brown, RT

28. Donte Jackson, CB

29. Linval Joseph, DT

30. Anthony Barr, LB

31. Kyzir White, LB

32. Will Fuller, WR

33. Melvin Gordon, RB

34. Billy Turner, OT

35. Patrick Peterson, CB

36. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

37. Austin Hooper, TE

38. Rasul Douglas, CB

39. Jason Pierre-Paul, EDGE

40. Andy Dalton, QB

41. Terrell Edmunds, SS

42. Jabrill Peppers, SS

43. Jason Peters, OT

44. Jason Verrett, CB

45. Kyle Fuller, CB

46. Arden Key, EDGE

47. Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

48. Darryl Williams, OT

49. Cole Beasley, WR

50. Ereck Flowers, OG

The Raiders have filled most of their needs in free agency, but they could still use help at offensive tackle. There are a few names available that could help (La’el Collins was not listed as he is technically not a free agent yet), so don’t be surprised if the Raiders look there over the next few days.