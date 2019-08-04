Top-50 forward Henry Coleman cuts his list to five

Q8bbzg0gcuak8t0oufzl

Henry Coleman has used the summer travel circuit to catapult his recruitment into a blue blood affair. Already sitting as one of the more prioritized forwards along the east coast, Coleman has settled on a group of five that he will ultimately choose from when it comes to picking a college to attend.

Coleman told Rivals.com that he has narrowed his school choices to Duke, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Duke: “Coach K and I have talked about my role and how I can come there and be a leader and help them win a championship and how I can have a role like a Matt Jones, or a Justice Winslow. Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach have stayed in touch with me and I have talked to them a lot over the past few weeks.”

Michigan: “I like what Coach (Juwan) Howard is starting and how quickly they could be back on top. He is a guy that knows basketball inside and out.”

NC State: “Coach (Kevin) Keatts and Coach (James) Johnson have been both on me from the very start and really love what I can do on and off of the court. They say that I could be a guy that really changes the culture at NC State.”

Ohio State: “They have really spent time making me a priority and texting and calling a lot. I like what Coach (Chris) Holtmann has done over the last couple of years and they see me coming in and having a major role.”

Virginia Tech: “They have been on me from the very start. Coach (Christian) Webster was one of the first to offer me. I like what Coach (Mike) Young is bringing in and what type of culture he has created. They see me as a wing in their system.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

A 6-foot-7 power forward that is valued for his production and blue-collared demeanor, Coleman is one of the best rebounders in America. A steady competitor that is at his best from 15-feet and in, he has begun to broaden his skillset in recent months and, by the time his college clock begins, possess a workable jumper to the perimeter with fastbreak initiating capabilities.



Coleman sits as the 47th best prospect within the 2020 class. He has scheduled official visits to Duke (August 31), Ohio State (September 7), and Virginia Tech (September 14) thus far. Visits remain in the planning stages for Michigan and NC State with a likely signing to be made in November.