Top 50 FBS teams with most total offensive plays following Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season has concluded.
The 2022 season kicked off Aug. 27 in Week 0 and will conclude with the College Football Playoff national championship game.
2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites:
College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl (ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m. EST) Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl (ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m.) Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
College Football Playoff national championship game (TBD, ESPN) Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
The College Football Playoff national championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
College football FBS rankings 1-50 after Week 2
Following Week 2 contests, Vols Wire looks at the top 50 Football Bowl Subdivision teams with the most total offensive plays.
Total offensive play stats are listed below and provided by the NCAA. Teams who played in Week 0 are noted competing in three contests through Week 2.
FAU: 233 (3 games)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
North Texas: 223 (3 games)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina: 217 (3 games)
Craig Jones /Allsport
Nebraska: 216 (3 games)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Northwestern: 179
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech: 168
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Southern: 164
(Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)
South Alabama: 162
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee: 162
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Appalachian State: 161
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA: 160
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota: 157
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State: 157
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State: 157
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon: 157
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas: 157
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue: 156
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
James Madison: 154
(Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)
UTSA: 154
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
East Carolina: 154
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Tulsa: 153
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
UCF: 153
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Marshall: 152
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Washington: 151
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Fresno State: 151
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
West Virginia: 151
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State: 149
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State: 147
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Air Force: 143
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Miami: 143
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse: 143
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Utah: 142
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Ole Miss: 142
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
BYU: 142
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest: 141
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford: 138
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia: 137
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan State: 137
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane: 136
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Alabama: 135
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
SMU: 132
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati: 129
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: 125
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
TCU: 124
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Duke: 124
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland: 123
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan: 123
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State: 123
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
USC: 121
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas: 114
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports