Top 50 FBS teams with most total offensive plays following Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season has concluded.

The 2022 season kicked off Aug. 27 in Week 0 and will conclude with the College Football Playoff national championship game.

2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites:

College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl (ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m. EST) Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl (ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m.) Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

College Football Playoff national championship game (TBD, ESPN) Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

The College Football Playoff national championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

College football FBS rankings 1-50 after Week 2

Following Week 2 contests, Vols Wire looks at the top 50 Football Bowl Subdivision teams with the most total offensive plays.

Total offensive play stats are listed below and provided by the NCAA. Teams who played in Week 0 are noted competing in three contests through Week 2.

FAU: 233 (3 games)

North Texas: 223 (3 games)

North Carolina: 217 (3 games)

Nebraska: 216 (3 games)

Northwestern: 179

Texas Tech: 168

Georgia Southern: 164

South Alabama: 162

Tennessee: 162

Appalachian State: 161

UCLA: 160

Minnesota: 157

Oklahoma State: 157

Mississippi State: 157

Oregon: 157

Arkansas: 157

Purdue: 156

James Madison: 154

UTSA: 154

East Carolina: 154

Tulsa: 153

UCF: 153

Marshall: 152

Washington: 151

Fresno State: 151

West Virginia: 151

Penn State: 149

Florida State: 147

Air Force: 143

Miami: 143

Syracuse: 143

Utah: 142

Ole Miss: 142

BYU: 142

Wake Forest: 141

Stanford: 138

Georgia: 137

Michigan State: 137

Tulane: 136

Alabama: 135

SMU: 132

Cincinnati: 129

Oklahoma: 125

TCU: 124

Duke: 124

Maryland: 123

Michigan: 123

Ohio State: 123

USC: 121

Kansas: 114

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire