Top-50 cornerback locks in return trip to LSU for game vs. Alabama

When the Tigers face Alabama on Saturday with the SEC West potentially on the line, they will have one of the top remaining prospects on their 2023 recruiting board in attendance.

Martin (Arlington, Texas) cornerback Javien Toviano, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, has set a return trip to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit this weekend as LSU hosts the Crimson Tide in a top-15 battle.

A top-50 prospect in the country and the No. 7 cornerback, per the 247Sports Composite, Toviano was previously on campus in September for an official visit the weekend of LSU’s matchup against Southern. Following that visit, he received two Crystal Balls for LSU, including one from 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

The Tigers are also a heavy favorite for Toviano according to On3, which also has him as a top-50 prospect, though it lists him as a safety. Toviano said recently that he is close to making a decision but wants to take his remaining official visits before deciding.

Top-50 recruit Javien Toviano will visit #LSU this weekend for the Tigers' game against Alabama, @samspiegs has confirmed. First reported by @BillyEmbody. MORE: https://t.co/g5buGF4KO7 pic.twitter.com/uEVPx9Loi3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 1, 2022

Toviano would be the fourth commit from Texas in the 2023 class as he would join safety Ryan Yaites, receiver Kyle Parker and the most recent player to join the class, linebacker Christian Brathwaite.

LSU’s 23-man 2023 recruiting class currently ranks seventh overall per the 247Sports Composite and fifth per On3. The Tigers will hope to push for a consensus top-five class down the stretch.

Story continues

List

Where LSU stands in the 247Sports 2023 recruiting rankings at the end of October

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire