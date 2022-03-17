Top 50 available free agents heading into Thursday

Today is the second official day of free agency, but we know that’s not actually the case. The NFL’s legal tampering period started on Monday and most of the top free-agent signings have already taken place.

However, there are still some quality free agents out there that could help improve the overall depth for the Raiders. Here are the top-50 free agents still on the market heading into Thursday:

1. Terron Armstead, OT

2. Bobby Wagner, LB

3. Allen Robinson, WR

4. Stephone Gilmore, CB

5. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

6. J.C. Tretter, Center

7. Odell Beckham, WR

8. Tyrann Mathieu, FS

9. Casey Hayward Jr., CB

10. Akiem Hicks, DT

11. Melvin Ingram, EDGE

12. Duane Brown, OT

13. Calais Campbell, DT

14. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR

15. Julio Jones, WR

16. Justin Houston, EDGE

17. Jameis Winston, QB

18. Jerry Hughes, EDGE

19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

20. Steven Nelson, CB

21. Jarvis Landry, WR

22. Eric Fisher, TE

23. Marcus Mariota, QB

24. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

25. Leonard Fournette, RB

26. Gerald Everet, TE

27. Jayron Kearse, LB/SS

28. Dont’a Hightower, LB

29. Trent Brown, RT

30. Donte Jackson, CB

31. Linval Joseph, DT

32. Anthony Barr, LB

33. Kyzir White, LB

34. Will Fuller, WR

35. Melvin Gordon, RB

36. Billy Turner, OT

37. Patrick Peterson, CB

38. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

39. Austin Hooper, TE

40. Rasul Douglas, CB

41. Jason Pierre-Paul, EDGE

42. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB

43. Andy Dalton, QB

44. Terrell Edmunds, SS

45. Jabrill Peppers, SS

46. Jason Peters, OT

47. Jason Verrett, CB

48. Kyle Fuller, CB

49. Arden Key, EDGE

50. Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE