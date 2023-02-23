Top-50 ATH Aaron Butler lists Oregon among top schools

The Oregon Ducks are working hard to pick up a recruit who ended up turning down the USC Trojans.

4-star athlete Aaron Bulter, a top-50 rated player who decommitted from USC back in January, recently announced his top five schools, keeping Oregon in the mix alongside Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Washington.

Butler is rated as the No. 42 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 7 athlete. He is expected to play either at cornerback or wide receiver at the next level.

Butler has not yet taken a visit to Eugene, but he could do so in the coming months. He recently took visits to both Washington and Georiga.

The Bulldogs currently lead in predictions to land Butler, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Aaron Butler’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Aaron Butler is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 170 ATH from Calabasas, CA is ranked as a Top 100 Player in the ‘24 Class. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/DVfU50095I pic.twitter.com/7vkbU1MYAT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 23, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 CA CB/WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9615 CA CB/WR Rivals 4 5.8 CA CB/WR ESPN 4 84 CA CB/WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA CB/WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Calabasas, California Projected Position Cornerback/Wide Receiver Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on March 5, 2022

Has yet to take visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Colorado Buffaloes

Washington Huskies

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire