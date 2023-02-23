Top-50 ATH Aaron Butler lists Oregon among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are working hard to pick up a recruit who ended up turning down the USC Trojans.

4-star athlete Aaron Bulter, a top-50 rated player who decommitted from USC back in January, recently announced his top five schools, keeping Oregon in the mix alongside Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Washington.

Butler is rated as the No. 42 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 7 athlete. He is expected to play either at cornerback or wide receiver at the next level.

Butler has not yet taken a visit to Eugene, but he could do so in the coming months. He recently took visits to both Washington and Georiga.

The Bulldogs currently lead in predictions to land Butler, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Aaron Butler’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

92

CA

CB/WR

247Sports Composite

4

0.9615

CA

CB/WR

Rivals

4

5.8

CA

CB/WR

ESPN

4

84

CA

CB/WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

CA

CB/WR

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

170 pounds

Hometown

Calabasas, California

Projected Position

Cornerback/Wide Receiver

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on March 5, 2022

  • Has yet to take visit to Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Washington Huskies

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories