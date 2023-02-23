Top-50 ATH Aaron Butler lists Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks are working hard to pick up a recruit who ended up turning down the USC Trojans.
4-star athlete Aaron Bulter, a top-50 rated player who decommitted from USC back in January, recently announced his top five schools, keeping Oregon in the mix alongside Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Washington.
Butler is rated as the No. 42 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 7 athlete. He is expected to play either at cornerback or wide receiver at the next level.
Butler has not yet taken a visit to Eugene, but he could do so in the coming months. He recently took visits to both Washington and Georiga.
The Bulldogs currently lead in predictions to land Butler, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Aaron Butler’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Aaron Butler is down to 5️⃣ Schools!
The 6’1 170 ATH from Calabasas, CA is ranked as a Top 100 Player in the ‘24 Class.
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/DVfU50095I pic.twitter.com/7vkbU1MYAT
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 23, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
92
CA
CB/WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.9615
CA
CB/WR
Rivals
4
5.8
CA
CB/WR
ESPN
4
84
CA
CB/WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
CB/WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
170 pounds
Hometown
Calabasas, California
Projected Position
Cornerback/Wide Receiver
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on March 5, 2022
Has yet to take visit to Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Colorado Buffaloes
Washington Huskies
Highlights