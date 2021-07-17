Top 50 ’23 RB Treyaun Webb commits to Oklahoma

Consensus top 50 class of 2023 Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Webb picked the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State, his other two finalists. The Florida native also held Power 5 offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin at the time of his commitment.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Webb visited Oklahoma at the end of June and informed Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley of his commitment a couple of days after returning home.

“I never wanted to wait till my senior year to commit,” Webb said, per Wilftong. “I would say the consistency as far as recruiting me and Coach Riley and Coach (DeMarco) Murray and the way they are recruiting me and the campus and offense, it all kind of fit and what I wanted to major in all kind of made sense.”

Webb is the No. 29 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads:

Pushing 6-foot with a lean, athletic build. Burst onto the scene as an 8th grader when he totaled over 100 yards on the ground in the state quarterfinals for a Trinity Christian program that consistently churns out Power 5 talent. Has played some cornerback here and there, but is being recruited by most schools to carry the ball out of the backfield. A methodical runner that’s always looking to bounce things outside and beat defenders to the edge. Shifty in the open field and can carve up a defense with his quick little cutbacks. Absorbs contact better than most and seems to understand the value in always falling forward, or at least trying to get north before being taken to the ground. Short-area burst is there, but an extra gear would make him a true home-run threat. Will need to add some body armor at the next level as that could help with any durability concerns after he missed most of his freshman season with a broken arm and dealt with nagging ankle injuries as a sophomore. Has a chance to eventually make an impact for a College Football Playoff contender given his skillset. Could emerge as a three-down back if he learns how to chip college-sized linemen as hands appear to be there. Should be able to contribute on special teams right away.

