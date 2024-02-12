Top 50 2025 LB Tavion Wallace breaks down LSU’s recruiting push

LSU already has the makings of an elite 2025 recruiting class, and it continues to push for top talent in the cycle.

One out-of-state player it’s been trying to sway is four-star Wayne County (Jesup, Ga.) linebacker Tavion Wallace. A top 50 recruit nationally per the On3 Industry Rankings, Wallace recently went in depth with the site about his top contenders.

He said he grew up a Florida fan, but Florida State is currently the heavy favorite to land him, holding a Crystal Ball projection and sitting at 93% on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

However, LSU could sway him. He said that it was his dream school outside of Florida growing up. He took a visit in November for the Georgia State game, which was a positive experience overall.

“Other than Florida, LSU’s been my dream school coming up,” Wallace said, per On3. “Then when I went to their game, they played Georgia State — it wasn’t really a big game, but the environment and everything around, Louisiana…it gets crazy down there. The coaching staff, when I talk with Coach (Brian) Kelly, it was really all the things he said, ‘it’s bigger than football.’ All the coaching staff, it wasn’t just football they talked about, they talked about life and everything. Family, they were big on family, so that’s what really put them up there.”

LSU has quite a bit of ground to make up here, but it seems it is still in the mix for the No. 5 linebacker in the 2025 class.

