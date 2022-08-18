Top-50 2024 EDGE prospect sets another Florida visit

With the commitment of Myles Graham to the Gators earlier this month, other 2024 recruits are beginning to take notice and schedule visits to Gainesville.

KingJoseph Edwards recently told On3 that he will be in attendance for the Gators highly-anticipated October 15 matchup against the LSU Tigers. Edwards, who took a visit to Gainesville back in June, was recently offered a scholarship by head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who is spearheading his recruitment.

After receiving his commission, Edwards was quick to praise Florida for multiple reasons, including its academic reputation, the support staff and the ability to decide which side of the ball he wants to play on.

In addition to Florida the Buford, Georgia native currently holds a multitude of offers from programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Georgia, who currently are in the lead for Edwards’ signature with an 88% chance at signing Edwards, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

According to the On3 Consensus, Edwards is listed as 2024’s No. 8 player in the state of Georgia regardless of position, the No. 6 EDGE rusher in the nation, and the No. 33 player in the nation regardless of position.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire