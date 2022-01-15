Top 50 2023 cornerback Malik Muhammad gets re-offer from new-look Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff

The changes on the coaching staff created some changes in the direction that their recruiting efforts would take. Brent Venables and crew have made a concerted effort to target defensive talent and get into recruiting battles with the big guns of the SEC.

Though the coaching change led to some decommitments, the incoming staff brought with them relationships from recruiting efforts at their previous jobs. It’s those kinds of relationships that led the Sooners to landing 2022 four-star players Nick Evers, Jayden Gibson, and Jaren Kanak. Relationships with Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby played a huge part in getting them to Oklahoma.

And this could be the case with another four-star target as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai takes his place in the Oklahoma Sooners hierarchy.

Valai’s previous efforts on the recruiting trail with 2023 four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad out of South Oak Cliff High School could net the Sooners a top-flight defensive prospect to add to their defense. Valai was the lead recruiter for Nick Saban’s crew at Alabama for Muhammad’s services and as we saw with Kanak, that relationship could be the difference in Muhammed choosing Oklahoma over Alabama.

Muhammad is a two-way player for South Oak Cliff, playing wide receiver and defensive back. On defense, he played boundary corner, in the slot, part of two and single-high safety looks.

At cornerback, he was aggressive in press looks at the line of scrimmage. He was physical in his initial jab and releases quickly when he reads the run play coming to his side. He’s a willing and aggressive tackler. Able to come up from the any spot and sift through the trash to find the ball carrier, wrap up and make the tackle. He brings a physical game to the catch point, often separating the receiver from the ball on arrival. Muhammad displays excellent ball skills. Natural hands catcher who made plays deep down the field as both a receiver and defensive back. He tracks the ball well and can go back and get it when it’s going over his head. The four-star player offers ability as a punt returner as well. Is methodical and elusive with the ball in his hands.

Malik Muhammed’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 4 57 12 8 Rivals 4 69 12 11 ESPN 4 41 6 6 247 Composite 4 46 8 6 On3 Recruiting 4 15 4 2 On3 Composite 4 38 11 5

Vitals

Hometown Dallas, TX Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on 1/15/2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Texas

Alabama

Texas Tech

Auburn

Georgia

Florida

Miami

Michigan

Notre Dame

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Projection at this time

Film

