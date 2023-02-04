Here are the top 5 WR Cowboys should watch at the Senior Bowl

One of the major events that signifies draft season has officially arrived is the Senior Bowl. College seniors from all over the country were selected on an invite only basis to take part in one week of practices led by NFL coaching staffs, ending the week with a game between players from the American and the National teams.

While there are many players worth keeping an eye on this weekend, one group of particular interest for the Dallas Cowboys will be the wide receivers. Here are five names to keep an eye on during the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Rashee Rice, SMU

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Name College Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing

Rashee Rice Southern Methodist 6004 200 32 1/8 9 1/2 77 1/4

Rice is a local prospect from nearby SMU who racked up 1,344 yards on 96 receptions, scoring 10 touchdowns this season. Over four seasons he totaled 233 receptions, 3,111 yards and scored 25 TDs. His ability to make defenders miss, produce highlight reel worthy catches and create yards after the catch are some of the reasons he will be one of the most sought after wide receivers in this class. Rice is well regarded for his ability to block.

Rice finished 23rd in forced missed tackles with 19, and his 18 deep catches ranked third among all wide receivers in college football while he finished ninth in contested catches.

Ridiculous catch by Rashee Rice in traffic against Maryland for a big gain.#NFLDraft #SMU pic.twitter.com/Gqv8lL59AX — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) January 29, 2023

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Name College Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing

Nathaniel Dell Houston 5083 163 30 1/8 8 7/8 72 3/4

Dell, affectionately called “Tank”, is the smallest receiver on this list but fans shouldn’t let his size mislead them. Dell is a playmaker. He hauled in 109 passes for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. Primarily a slot receiver, Dell’s ability to create quick separation, precise route running, and ability to generate explosive plays with the ball in his hands stood out in Senior Bowl practices.

Dell’s 72 receptions out of the slot ranked 12th in the NCAA and his 928 slot yards ranked 10th.

He also adds additional value as on special teams. Dell returned nine punts this season with an impressive 17.0 yard average and one touchdown.

If wide receivers who can stop on a dime, create quick separation and make guys miss are desirable, teams should look no further.

This ROUTE by Tank Dell 😳 The Houston WR led all of college football in receiving yards last season. pic.twitter.com/9aDr7FK4kh — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 1, 2023

Nathaniel Dell just faked out two defenders. @UHCougarFB He caught the TD pass five plays later. pic.twitter.com/S6NEHKaiMW — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 27, 2021

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Name College Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing

Trey Palmer Nebraska 6000 193 31 7/8 9 1/2 77

Palmer generated 1,043 receiving yards with nine touchdowns on 73 receptions this season. He produced the third-fastest GPS time in the Senior Bowl practices, clocking in at 21.15 MPH. His ability to take the top off of a defense and run crisp routes helped his stand out as one of the most impressive receivers in the Big Ten this season.

Palmer has a quick first step and accelerates in a flash which can allow him to get behind a defensive back and create explosive plays. he lined up in the slot for 226 snaps and outside for 108 snaps while his 502 deep yards ranked 22nd in the nation.

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer slow plays the route before hitting a hard outside stem on the post. Easy separation, easy touchdown. Palmer is one of the most talented WRs in the 2023 NFL Draft heading to the @seniorbowl this week. Potential riser. pic.twitter.com/s5YGHrOHkg — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2023

Trey Palmer catching JL Skinner flat footed in 1on1s.#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/YAcWUgeJ6M — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 2, 2023

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Name College Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing

Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State 6017 207 31 9 74 3/4

Hutchinson was the epitome of “Mr. Reliable” for Iowa State over the last three seasons, hauling in 107 passes for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Regarded as a sure-handed receiver who can make tough catches in traffic, he is a load to bring down with the ball in his hands. While not the fastest receiver in this class, he’s deceptively quick and his long strides can make angles tricky for defensive backs. In addition to being a strong route runner, he is fearless across the middle and does a nice job of making life easier for his quarterback.

Look at Xavier Hutchinson go out at the Senior Bowl! 🌪 pic.twitter.com/uCIVVKEWwz — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Good job being patient here by the LT and not going after a very passive rusher. Also don't know how Purdy got this ball in here (or how the defense let it get there) but a nice contested catch by Xavier Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/j6Hofx0nX0 — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) May 11, 2021

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Name College Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing

Jonathan Mingo Mississippi 6013 226 32 10 1/4 76 1/4

Mingo had a career high 51 receptions for 861 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. He stands out on the field with his ability to make difficult catches and out-physical defensive backs. Mingo played primarily as an outside receiver and uses his body well to box out defensive backs. He does a great job of high-pointing passes and showed reliable hands this season with just four dropped balls.

He’s still raw as a route runner, but Mingo made strides each season and had a strong week of Senior Bowl practices. His physical traits and impressive 7.3 YAC average will make him an intriguing prospect for many teams.

Competitive rep here between CB Julius Brents and WR Jonathan Mingo. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/ZHm3c8TsaW — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2023

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo with a ridiculous 1 handed catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/yM0ps9mJe8 — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) September 11, 2022

