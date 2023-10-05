Here are the top 5 Week 8 high school football games in the Manitowoc/Sheboygan area

There’s just two weeks left in the regular season for Manitowoc and Sheboygan area football teams.

Here are the top five games to watch in Week 8, including several with playoff or conference championship implications.

Two Rivers (7-0) at New Holstein (6-1)

This game on paper, looking purely at the records, seems like it should be a very even matchup. Looking deeper, the New Holstein Huskies haven’t defeated a team with a winning record and those six opponents have a combined 9-33 record. New Holstein is a good team, but not quite up to the Two Rivers Raiders level as the Raiders are one of the top teams in Division 4 and serious state championship contenders. New Holstein topped the Roncalli Jets 18-13 last week while the Raiders routed the Valders Vikings 70-8. A Two Rivers win would clinch at least a share of the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title. Top players to watch are Raiders’ running back/linebacker Chase Matthias, who seemingly does something jaw-dropping every week, and the Huskies’ linebacker Owen Abler who has 20 tackles for loss on the season.

Reedsville (7-0) at Hilbert (1-6)

In years past, this would be a very thrilling contest but the Reedsville Panthers are currently one of the top teams in Division 7 while the Hilbert Wolves are having a tumultuous season. What makes this game important is the Panthers, coming off a 26-7 win over the Howards Grove Tigers, can clinch the Big East championship outright with a win. Hilbert though has a bit of momentum, knocking off Ozaukee in Week 7 22-15 to gets its first win. Reedsville dual-threat quarterback Parker Maney has established himself as a potential all-state caliber player so he’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Will they win state?: Dombeck: Two Rivers, Reedsville and Plymouth football are undefeated. Can they win state?

Plymouth (6-1) at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (4-3)

The Plymouth Panthers faced their toughest test of the season last week against the Port Washington Pirates and learned valuable lessons in a humbling 35-7 loss. Plymouth remains a very good football team and will look to get back on track against a Kettle Moraine Lutheran Chargers team which knocked off the Sheboygan Falls Falcons 42-14. The Panthers offense wasn’t able to really get going on Week 7 but running back Brett Shutter should be the focus once again. Plymouth will have to contain the Chargers rushing attack which saw both Landon Hagenow and Adam Zylka cross the century mark of the game against the Falcons.

Lessons learned in defeat: Week 7 high school football: Port Washington pulls past Plymouth in state-ranked clash

Cedar Grove-Belgium (5-2) at Random Lake (3-4)

The Cedar Grove-Belgium Rockets and Random Lake Rams are trending in completely different directions. The Rockets readjusted their trajectory following a two-game skid to begin Big East play, having won three straight including a 14-10 win over the Oostburg Flying Dutchmen last week. The Rams, meanwhile, have dropped three straight following a 17-6 loss to the Manitowoc Lutheran Lancers in Week 7. A win by Cedar Grove-Belgium would clinch a playoff berth while Random Lake needs to end its three-game losing streak if it hopes to make the postseason automatically. The players to watch in this game will likely be on the defensive side in the Rockets’ Jordan Platner, coming off a 13-tackle game, and the Rams’ Tyler Schoneman, who himself had 12 tackles and sack last week.

Scotty Paulow remembered: Dombeck: Scotty Paulow demonstrated the best of Two Rivers, humanity

Green Bay East (0-7) at Manitowoc Lincoln (2-5)

Homecoming for the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships is always a terrific atmosphere, played on a Saturday afternoon. Lincoln dropped a tight 28-21 contested in Week 7 against the Sheboygan South Redwings so realistically all hopes of a playoff berth are gone but the opportunity to win on homecoming can’t be discredited. The Green Bay East Red Devils are winless and have been outscored by 233 points so if the Ships are looking for some positivity late in the season, Saturday should bring it. Lincoln quarterback Maxwell Maigatter had a strong showing against the Redwings, having over 200 yards of total offense while throwing for a pair of touchdowns.

Complete Manitowoc/Sheboygan Week 8 football schedule

*all game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

Sturgeon Bay at Mishicot

Friday

Sheboygan North at Menasha

Sheboygan South at Ashwaubenon

Sheboygan Falls at Kewaskum

Plymouth at Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Two Rivers at New Holstein

Kiel at Valders

Brillion at Kohler/Lutheran/Christian

Roncalli at Chilton

Reedsville at Hilbert

Manitowoc Lutheran at Oostburg

Howards Grove at Ozaukee

Cedar Grove-Belgium at Random Lake

Saturday

Green Bay East at Manitowoc Lincoln, 1 p.m.

Contact Tom Dombeck at 920-686-2965 or tdombeck@htrnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Tom_Dombeck.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: High school football Week 8: Top 5 games in Manitowoc/Sheboygan area