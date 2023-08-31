Here are the top 5 Week 3 high school football games in the Manitowoc/Sheboygan area

The conference slate begins for Manitowoc and Sheboygan area teams in Week 3 when another week kicks off on Thursday.

Here is a look at the five games to watch in the area this week.

Thursday

Brillion (1-1) at Kiel (1-1)

The Kiel Raiders jumped out to a big 21-0 lead against the Sheboygan Falls Falcons in Week 2 before holding on to win 38-28. The Brillion Lions are coming off a 26-7 loss to the Southern Door Eagles. Kiel, which is one of the teams expected to compete with the Two Rivers Raiders for the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title, could make a big statement with a win over Brillion. Quarterback Cade Voelker and running back Bryce Gullixon both had big games for the Raiders and will look to continue that hot streak.

Roncalli’s Drew Reimer (21) will be a key piece for the Jets on Thursday when they host rivals the Two Rivers Raiders to begin Eastern Wisconsin Conference action.

Two Rivers (2-0) at Roncalli (0-2)

Anything can happen, but most likely Two Rivers will have a win locked up by halftime against the Roncalli Jets. The Raiders bested the Amherst Falcons last week 48-26 while the Jets fell to the Random Lake Rams 20-7. What makes this game compelling is the chance to see two rivals face off no matter the final score. Plus the Raiders are worth watching at least once this season as they likely will make a deep playoff run. Chase Matthias, Two Rivers standout linebacker/running back, along with Roncalli running back Drew Reimer will be to players to keep an eye on.

Offensive explosion: Week 2 high school football: Two Rivers' explosive offense powers win over state-ranked Amherst

Friday

Sheboygan South (1-1) at Sheboygan North (0-2)

Speaking of rivalries, there might not be a better one in the state than the Sheboygan North Golden Raiders and the Sheboygan South Redwings. South fell in a Week 2 contest against the Plymouth Panthers 43-7 after trailing 15-7 at the half following an injury to quarterback Aidan Nienhuis. North also saw their game last week slip in the second half, losing 28-14 to the West Bend East Suns who scored 14 unanswered in the second half. Nienhuis’s status for the game will be key and his availability could go a long way if the Redwings want to end a four-game losing streak in the series to the Golden Raiders. One of the main players tasked with stopping the South offense will be North inside linebacker Truman Radtke.

Cedar Grove-Belgium (2-0) at Howards Grove (1-1)

The Cedar Grove-Belgium Rockets dominated the Lake Mills L-Cats 42-14 last week while the Howards Grove Tigers did likewise to the Valders Vikings 55-6. Cedar Grove is considered the favorite to win the Big East but the Tigers are among those teams who could pose a threat to that prediction. The Rockets will try to get the rushing attack going, headlined by running back Billy Navis who ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns last week. The Tigers are more aerial focused behind the arm of quarterback Trent Grunewald although running back Tyler Rittenhouse scored five touchdowns last week.

From Lambeau to the Lakeshore: Former Packers lineman Evan Smith, a 10-year NFL vet, giving Manitowoc Ships O-line a new look

Manitowoc Lincoln (1-1) at Menasha (1-1)

Both the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships and Menasha Blue Jays will want to bounce back following lopsided losses in Week 2. Lincoln was defeated by the Mona Shores Sailors 58-7 while Menasha was upended by the Neenah Rockets 40-0. Menasha defensive back Ty Carlson had 10 tackles against Neenah and will try to help contain Lincoln’s passing attack led by quarterback Maxwell Maigatter.

Complete Manitowoc/Sheboygan Week 3 football schedule

*all game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

New Holstein at Valders

Brillion at Kiel

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian at Chilton

Two Rivers at Roncalli

Friday

Southern Door at Mishicot

Berlin at Sheboygan Falls

Ripon at Plymouth

Manitowoc Lincoln at Menasha

Sheboygan South at Sheboygan North

Manitowoc Lutheran at Reedsville

Cedar Grove-Belgium at Howards Grove

Oostburg at Hilbert

Random Lake at Ozaukee

Contact Tom Dombeck at 920-686-2965 or tdombeck@htrnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Tom_Dombeck.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: High school football Week 3: Top 5 games in Manitowoc/Sheboygan area