The top 5 Washington draft choices for Ron Rivera: No. 3

This week (Monday-Friday) Commanders Wire will reveal in ascending order the top-five draft choices Ron Rivera has made in his three earlier drafts. Consequently, none of the 2023 NFL draft will be eligible for this list, seeing they have yet to play in the NFL.

Further, initially keep in mind that it is still much too early to know what Jahan Dotson, Phidarian Mathis, Percy Butler and Sam Howell are going to provide from the 2022 class.

Honorable Mention:

Chase Young also does not make our top five list because of virtually no productivity from the 2021 and 2022 seasons. But because of his high productivity in 2020, he nearly made the list and deserves an honorable mention.

Other honorable mention draftees during the Rivera era: Darrick Forrest and John Bates.

So here goes the list of the top five draft choices by Ron Rivera during his three seasons here in Washington (2020-22).

No. 5: Brian Robinson Jr., RB Alabama, 2022

No. 4: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota, 2021

No. 3: James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State, 2020

In the 2020 NFL draft, the first draft for Ron Rivera as Washington’s head coach, the earlier selections for Washington had brought seven players. The “Football Team” was on the clock for the 229th player to be selected. Washington chose James Smith-Williams (JSW) a defensive end from North Carolina State.

Most players drafted 229 never make it in the NFL. Yet, JSW has played in 42 games and been a solid end defending the run, while also collecting 6.0 sacks. In 2022, he collected 3.0 sacks and 23 tackles (12 solo, 11 assists).

When called upon on passing downs, JSW contributed 16 QB hits, which is considerable, considering he played fewer snaps than Montez Sweat (28), Daron Payne (20) and Jonathan Allen (17).

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, there is no question Washington would like to be able to extend JSW keeping him in burgundy and gold for the next three or four seasons.

Aaron Henry a former NC State defensive coach during JSW’s time at NCS expressed his feelings on the Washington defensive end.

“He was absolutely everything you wanted in terms of building a program. Hard worker, great student, always on time, never any issues, a leader. That young man will play however long he wants to in the NFL. That’s a quality, incredible pillar for the Washington Commanders.”

