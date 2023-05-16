The top 5 Washington draft choices for Ron Rivera

Head coach Ron Rivera is now heading toward his fourth NFL season as the Commander-in-chief of the NFL’s Washington franchise.

The 2023 NFL draft only a couple of weeks behind us, leaves the question, who have been the top five draft choices for Rivera in the coach-centric leadership role he possesses here in Washington?

This week (Monday-Friday) Commanders Wire will reveal in ascending order the top-five draft choices Ron Rivera has made in his three earlier drafts. Consequently, none of the 2023 NFL draft will be eligible for this list, seeing they have yet to play in the NFL.

Of course, the very nature of such a question lends itself to subjectivity at least to some degree. I have attempted to remain as objective as possible. Though, I certainly agree with all of us there are at times a blurring of the distinction between objectivity and subjectivity.

Further, initially keep in mind that it is still much too early to know what Jahan Dotson, Phidarian Mathis, Percy Butler and Sam Howell are going to provide from the 2022 class.

Honorable Mention:

Chase Young also does not make our top five on the list because of virtually no productivity from the 2021 and 2022 seasons. But because of his high productivity in 2020, he nearly made the list and deserves an honorable mention.

Other honorable mention draftees during the Rivera era: Darrick Forrest and John Bates.

So here goes the list of the top five draft choices by Ron Rivera during his three seasons here in Washington (2020-22).

No. 5: Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama, 2022

Robinson was chosen in the third round of the 2022 draft the 98th overall selection.

The former Crimson Tide running back made his impression in training camp and the preseason games, earning the starting role, dethroning Antonio Gibson.

Robinson, however, was shot twice in an attempted robbery of his car in downtown Washington just prior to the regular season. Missing only the first month of the season, Robinson made what many felt was a remarkable recovery, playing in 12 games, rushing 205 times for 797 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The hard-running Robinson brought toughness to the Washington offense in 2022, rushing for 49 first downs often in tight formations in predominantly known to be running / short-yardage downs.

LOOK at this run by Brian Robinson Jr. Comes to a near complete stop at the line of scrimmage, works through an arm tackle, forces a corner off balance and then gains three bonus yards after getting walloped. A physical masterpiece pic.twitter.com/tKg8Ay9H0X — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 28, 2022

Robinson no doubt would have accomplished much more; however, the Commanders offensive line fell back quite a bit in 2022 from its 2021 accomplishments.

The Commanders have addressed their offensive line this 2023 offseason bringing in two new starters likely in Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates and drafting a possible starter in Ricky Stromberg, a center from Arkansas.

With the planned move of Sam Cosmi from tackle to guard, the run game could be improved, and Washington fans could see even more production from Brian Robinson in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire