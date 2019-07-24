Top 5 uncommitted 2020 WRs/TEs

With the dead period ending and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Quarterbacks and running backs already went under the microscope and today we take a closer look at the wide receivers and tight ends. Here is a summary of where the recruitment of these prospects stand heading into their senior seasons.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Top contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama

Recruiting outlook: Gilbert’s recruitment is a very tight battle between SEC foes. Tennessee holds a commitment from Harrison Bailey, Gilbert's quarterback at Marrietta, and the Vols are telling Gilbert he’d be used more as a wide receiver than a tight end. Georgia may have a slight lead though because they desperately need tight ends and have made it clear they will be used early and often. Alabama is also in the mix but Tennessee and Georgia are the likely destinations.

Farrell’s take: I’m sticking with Georgia here even though I’m sure it’s tempting to play with Bailey and try to be a big receiver at Tennessee. Gilbert wants to see how Georgia uses the tight end this season but even if they don’t utilize the position that well, I still think he stays home and plays for the Bulldogs.

Top contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, LSU

Recruiting outlook: Washington’s recruitment is wide open right now, but it is pretty clear that he will end up in the SEC. He is a coveted target because of his unique skill set and seemingly limitless upside. Look for teams like Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, and possibly Miami to receive official visits this fall. After those visits, the eventual outcome of Washington’s recruitment is become clearer.

Farrell’s take: I wouldn’t count Miami out here at all with its connection to Bishop Gorman, but I’ll pick Alabama at this stage. He wants to play in the SEC and they are selling OJ Howard to him. Others will be in the mix for awhile and there will be plenty of twists and turns but give me ‘Bama right now.

