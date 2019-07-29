Top 5 uncommitted 2020 defensive tackles

M4kqlp2eamqijd2jrrm2

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight turns to the defensive side of the ball. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted defensive tackles stand heading into their senior seasons.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Top 2020 uncommitted QBs | RBs | WR/TEs | OL | ATH

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

Top contenders: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss

Recruiting outlook: Jackson’s recruitment had looked like an Alabama/LSU battle for a long time but it appears things have shifted over the last couple months. Ole Miss has made a huge move for the in-state prospect and there are a lot of people around him hoping he plays for the Rebels. A commitment is not on the horizon at the moment but Ole Miss is in great position heading into the fall.

Farrell’s take: I’m all Ole Miss on this one as I think LSU and Alabama have fallen behind and aren’t recruiting him nearly as hard as the Rebels. This would be a huge in-state keep for Ole Miss and I think the priority they make him is going to make the difference.

*****

Lzzvmvixoagssoqovhqu

Sam Spiegelman

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Baylor

Recruiting outlook: Wright hasn’t popped up at any camps or at any schools in the last few months so his recruitment has slowed. Oklahoma and Florida would be the two schools to keep an eye on if they can get him to visit. Arkansas, TCU and Baylor are staying in touch with him in hopes that his recruitment turns in their favor. Wright’s next visit will be very telling.

Story continues

Farrell’s take: This is a tough one to call because it’s hard to tell who’s serious about Wright and who’s recruiting him the hardest. I have a feeling he ends up at Arkansas, TCU or perhaps Baylor in the end.

Read More