Top 5 things to watch during preseason Week 2 'GMFB'
NFL Media's Peter Schrager reveals his top 5 weekend watchlist on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
2023 NFL Mock Draft: See who the #Raiders select in Round 1
The Saints shuffled their offensive line depth chart, losing backup left tackle Sage Doxtater to injury and signing rookie free agent Derek Schweiger:
The Seahawks had a rough night in a preseason loss to the Bears, but the MNF announcers might've been worse.
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has fully embraced and cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with [more]
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to reporters after the second and final day of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Questions are swirling around Tom Brady's extended absence from the Bucs, but somebody has a fun theory
NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson retired from the league in 2016 after nine seasons playing for the Detroit Lions. Johnson, whose first job was bagging groceries, had a lot to learn about finance when...
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
Bleacher Report names New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal one of the NFL's 'most disappointing rookies' so far this preseason.
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Thursday's preseason win against the Seahawks.
The Green Bay Packers corps of young wide receivers met with the team’s quarterbacks and a group of offensive coaches the day after Aaron Rodgers questioned their progress. The Packers offense is regrouping after Rodgers’ favourite target, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. The Packers have long been criticised for failing to draft receivers to complement Rodgers, arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation.
Why was Deshaun Watson's ultimate suspension just 11 games? There are at least two obvious reasons for that.
We're taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' preseason win over the Seahawks.
From Justin Fields' fit on offense to Teven Jenkins impressing at guard, here are our takeaways from the Bears' preseason win vs. Seattle.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
Theres one specific thing Peter King thinks Jimmy Garoppolo should do should if he is released by the 49ers.
The Steelers swaped running backs on Thursday.
Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell showed a lot in his first NFL game. Will it be enough to make things complicated for Ron Rivera and his staff?
It's been over a week since Tom Brady left the Buccaneers due to personal reasons, and head coach Todd Bowles isn't quite sure when the QB will return.
One name came to the quarterback’s mind first.