Top 5 TE in 2024 includes Penn State in list of 8

Penn State has had some great tight ends come through the program in recent years. Jesse James, Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth all secured starting roles in the NFL. Brenton Strange is also expected to get selected in the upcoming draft.

To replace the NFL talent that comes into the program, it’s important to recruit top prospects to fill those shoes.

Class of 2024 tight end, Brady Prieskorn, is a consensus top 10 player at his position in the country. On3 has him ranked 71st in his class and the number four tight end. Prieskorn is a four-star from Michigan who played on the varsity high school team his freshman year. He’s listed at 6’5″ and 220 pounds.

After receiving over 30 scholarship offers from programs across the country, he recently cut his list down to eight schools.

Penn State made the list along with Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Miami.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Michigan as the massive favorites to land Prieskorn with a 92% chance. Penn State is currently given a 1.7% chance to land him, although the machine hasn’t been updated since he trimmed his list to eight schools.

When discussing Penn State with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Prieskorn said, “They have great coaches and I have a good connection with them. They have a good history with tight ends and developing them.”

We’ll see if the recruiting staff and coaches are able to get a Michigan prospect to leave the state. If they are, Prieskorn could potentially be one of the most impactful players in Penn State’s 2024 class.

More Recruiting!

Penn State makes top six of 4-star WR Key four-star wide receiver target in 2024 taking second visit to Penn State Penn State in Top 3 for Class of 2024 four-star QB Penn State makes Top 10 of the best player in Maryland

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire