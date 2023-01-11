Top 5 TE in 2024 class set to announce commitment Friday; Oregon stands as finalist

The Oregon Ducks are in the running to land one of the best tight ends in the 2024 class, and they will find out their fate on Friday.

4-star TE Christian Bentancur, the No. 4 TE in the 2024 class and No. 102 overall player in the nation, released his final three schools of Oregon, Ohio State, and Clemson earlier in the week, and he will announce his commitment on Friday. Bentancur has yet to take an official visit to Eugene, but he’s developed a close relationship with the coaching staff.

“The main coach I talk to is coach Mehringer, but I one thing that makes them stand out is how close multiple coaches on the staff have gotten to me,” Bentancur told On3. 

On Friday morning at 12:30 p.m. CT, Bentancur will announce his commitment.

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

240 pounds

Hometown

Woodstock, Illinois

Projected Position

Tight End

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Clemson Tigers

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 23, 2022

  • Yet to take official visit to Oregon

Highlights

