Top 5 TE in 2024 class set to announce commitment Friday; Oregon stands as finalist
The Oregon Ducks are in the running to land one of the best tight ends in the 2024 class, and they will find out their fate on Friday.
4-star TE Christian Bentancur, the No. 4 TE in the 2024 class and No. 102 overall player in the nation, released his final three schools of Oregon, Ohio State, and Clemson earlier in the week, and he will announce his commitment on Friday. Bentancur has yet to take an official visit to Eugene, but he’s developed a close relationship with the coaching staff.
“The main coach I talk to is coach Mehringer, but I one thing that makes them stand out is how close multiple coaches on the staff have gotten to me,” Bentancur told On3.
On Friday morning at 12:30 p.m. CT, Bentancur will announce his commitment.
Christian Bentancur’s Recruiting Profile
2024 4-star TE Christian Bentancur is closing in on a commitment on Friday the 13th and he gives the latest: https://t.co/zbbvtlznA1 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/IfA8hj2hEP
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 3, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
IL
TE
247Sports Composite
4
0.9495
IL
TE
Rivals
4
5.9
IL
TE
ESPN
4
83
IL
TE
On3 Recruiting
4
91
IL
TE
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
240 pounds
Hometown
Woodstock, Illinois
Projected Position
Tight End
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Clemson Tigers
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 23, 2022
Yet to take official visit to Oregon
Highlights