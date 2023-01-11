Top 5 TE in 2024 class set to announce commitment Friday; Oregon stands as finalist

The Oregon Ducks are in the running to land one of the best tight ends in the 2024 class, and they will find out their fate on Friday.

4-star TE Christian Bentancur, the No. 4 TE in the 2024 class and No. 102 overall player in the nation, released his final three schools of Oregon, Ohio State, and Clemson earlier in the week, and he will announce his commitment on Friday. Bentancur has yet to take an official visit to Eugene, but he’s developed a close relationship with the coaching staff.

“The main coach I talk to is coach Mehringer, but I one thing that makes them stand out is how close multiple coaches on the staff have gotten to me,” Bentancur told On3.

On Friday morning at 12:30 p.m. CT, Bentancur will announce his commitment.

Christian Bentancur’s Recruiting Profile

2024 4-star TE Christian Bentancur is closing in on a commitment on Friday the 13th and he gives the latest: https://t.co/zbbvtlznA1 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/IfA8hj2hEP — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 3, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 IL TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.9495 IL TE Rivals 4 5.9 IL TE ESPN 4 83 IL TE On3 Recruiting 4 91 IL TE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 240 pounds Hometown Woodstock, Illinois Projected Position Tight End Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Clemson Tigers

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 23, 2022

Yet to take official visit to Oregon

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire