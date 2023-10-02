Here are the top 5 SJ County offensive players from Week 6

Blowouts, homecoming festivities, and league matchups summed up Week 6 of San Joaquin County high school football. The Record is back with some new and familiar names in this week’s Top 5 Offensive Players of the Week list.

In Manteca, the Buffaloes offense ran the ball every play resulting in a homecoming victory over Kimball. One of the quarterbacks making the top five this week came from another homecoming matchup between Bear Creek and visiting Stagg. Despite windy conditions, the Bruins made it happen in the air.

Here is the breakdown of the five offensive standouts from Week 6 of the 2023-24 season.

1. Aidan Van Os

School: Tracy

Position: Quarterback

Year: Senior

Summary: Van Os opened up Tri-City Athletic League play showcasing his arm and legs against No. 24 Lincoln. The senior quarterback led the Bulldogs to a 26-7 victory over the Trojans rushing for 149 yards on 12 carries. He busted out for a 66-yard rushing touchdown and also scored in the air connecting with Rocco Mendicino from 29 yards out.

This is the third time Van Os has made the Record’s Top 5 Offensive Players of the Week list. As Tracy’s dual-threat leader on and off the field, he has helped his team to a 5-1 overall record. He leads his team in rushing yards per game with close to 80 yards per game. Van Os has found the endzone 13 times as a consistent scorer for the Bulldogs no matter who their opponent is.

2. Xzavier Clark

School: Ripon

Position: ATH

Year: Senior

More: Ground and pound: Manteca football runs through Kimball

Summary: The Indians’ offense could not be contained during its Week 6 matchup against Modesto Christian. Leading the charge was Ripon’s do-it-all senior in Clark. The 5-foot-9 senior rushed for three touchdowns from 33, 20 and 13 yards out. Clark as well as juniors Anden Ries and Xaiden Reyes ran up the score beating the Crusaders 47-16. He is now up to nine total touchdowns on the season.

Ripon Head Coach Chris Musseman: “He had an excellent game on the offensive side of the ball. One of our running backs, Anden Ries, got hurt near the end of the first half and so we really had to lean on Xavier. He did an outstanding job.”

3. Shaan Johal

School: Bear Creek

Position: Quarterback

Year: Senior

Summary: After trailing for most of its game against Stagg, Bear Creek relied on Johal to make something happen. The senior did just that keeping the Delta Kings on their toes every play mixing in run and pass plays. He ended the game throwing 15-for-31 for close to 200 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Johal rushed seven times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Johal helped give the Bruins a sweet 24-16 homecoming victory over Stagg.

Bear Creek's Head Coach Clint Wilcox: "I think Shaan played well and really got into rhythm. We knew we had to pick up the pace and I think at that point he just made a lot of really great decisions and made a lot of accurate passes. I think he showed why this team follows him as well as they do."

4. Jhadis Luckey

School: Manteca

Position: Running back

Year: Sophomore

Summary: Luckey was a part of the three-headed running back monster that bulldozed its way through Kimball. The 5-foot-8 sophomore finished the game with around 60 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. His highlight play of the night came on the other side of the ball where Luckey plays safety. He caught an interception in the second half to cap off another stellar game for the speedy back. This is Luckey’s second time making the Record’s Top 5 Offensive Players of the Week list.

Manteca’s Head Coach Mark Varnum: “Jhadis has matured as a young man and as a football player. He's been playing great defense for us and you know he’s definitely making the most of his opportunities on offense as well. We figured with the wind we just wanted to ground and pound and dominate up front.”

5. Osani Gayles

School: St. Mary’s

Position: ATH

Year: Freshman

Summary: St. Mary’s could do no wrong in its homecoming matchup against Lodi. Gayles got in on the action in the second half and showed that the Rams have another weapon in the backfield alongside seniors Asante Carter and Christopher “Nico” Maghoney. Standing at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds Gayles found all the holes in the Flames defense. Gayles rushed for two touchdowns from 63 and 51 yards out scoring his first touchdown of his high school career.

St. Mary's Head Coach Tony Franks: "It's good to get the young guys going. Osani had two touchdowns last night on real nice long runs and that was great to get him going. He's been working hard during the first half of the season and finally had a chance last night to get the ball in his hands a couple of times and did a really nice job."

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Here are the top 5 SJ County offensive players from Week 6