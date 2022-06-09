Top-5 safety plans Florida official visit with decision date looming

On Monday, four-star Joenel Aguero named Florida to his top four ahead of a planned July 23 commitment date. The Gators were the only program left in the race with a scheduled official visit, but that’s now changed, according to Gators Online.

The St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Massachusetts) recruit had a planned unofficial visit for June 18 on his itinerary, but it makes more sense for him to turn that visit into an official one. Although he’s booked for the next three weekends, Aguero has found a three-day gap in his schedule to fit the Gators in. He’ll be in town even earlier expected from June 14-16, similar to the Tuesday to Thursday visit Jaden Rashada is wrapping up with the Gators right now.

“I am visiting Georgia this weekend,” Aguero told On3. “Then I am visiting Florida June 14-16. Ohio State is next June 17-19 and then I will go to Miami June 24-26.”

That gives the former IMG Academy prospect a little under a month to mull things over and figure out where the best landing spot is for him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Georgia considerably at 92.9 percent. Ohio State is second with 2.3 percent and Florida is third at 2.0 percent. A good visit could change those numbers, and Aguero has expressed a desire to reunite with Kamari Wilson. He’s also high on the coaching staff, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney in particular.

The On3 consensus ranks Aguero No. 40 overall in the class of 2023 and as the No. 5 safety in the country. The 247Sports composite has him a bit higher at No. 34 overall and No. 2 at his position.

Related

Fresh off second trip to UF, 4-star OT talking official visit This 2024 four-star QB will return for second visit to the Swamp 4-star safety recruit receives crystal ball prediction for Florida Gators hosting top-10 QB Jaden Rashada on three-day official visit Report: Elite 2023 safety names Florida in his top 4

List

Every Florida Gator to make the College Football Hall of Fame

Story continues

Emmitt Smith

List

Here is the 247Sports' composite of 5-star recruits

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!