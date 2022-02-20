Top 5 returning Oklahoma Sooners receiving yardage leaders for 2022

There’s no getting around it. Oklahoma is replacing a lot when it comes to receiving yardage leaders. In fact, OU is set to replace four of its top five in that category.

Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver was Michael Woods II who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Woods caught 35 passes for 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Sooners’ No. 3 receiver, Jadon Haselwood, transferred to Arkansas. Haselwood finished just behind Woods in yardage, pulling in 39 catches for 399 yards and had six touchdown receptions.

Mario Williams ranked fourth for Oklahoma with 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns, but he’s off to USC with former head coach Lincoln Riley and former starting quarterback Caleb Williams. Tight end Jeremiah Hall also declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after recording 32 grabs for 334 yards with four touchdowns.

Where does it leave Oklahoma entering 2022 with returning receiving yardage leaders?

WR Marvin Mims

Marvin Mims has already been fabulous in his first two seasons with Oklahoma. The Frisco, Texas, native led the Sooners in receiving each of the past two seasons.

In 2021, Mims finished with 32 receptions for 705 receiving yards and pulled in five touchdown grabs. Pro Football Focus ranked Mims as college football’s No. 8 returning wide receiver in January. With Jeff Lebby as Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator, Mims’ numbers might be atmospheric compared to his 2021 output.

In Lebby’s offenses each of the past two seasons at Ole Miss, his No. 1 wide receivers were prominently featured. Elijah Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 and Dontario Drummond reeled in 76 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

Mims has already been Oklahoma’s No. 1 receiver each of the past two seasons and his targets are only going up from here. In a pass-catchers group that doesn’t return a ton, Mims is one of college football’s biggest stars. That’s a great place to start.

RB Eric Gray

The Sooners’ second-leading returner in receiving yardage is running back Eric Gray. That perhaps highlights best just how much Oklahoma is losing. Gray caught 23 passes for 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season.

In the Valero Alamo Bowl, Gray had five receptions for 25 yards and a 6-yard touchdown reception. Obviously, Gray won’t finish as Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver in 2022, but he can be explosive catching passes out of the backfield and the Sooners will need that firepower next season.

WR Drake Stoops

Drake Stoops’ 6-yard touchdown reception in the Alamo Bowl versus Oregon was one of the best highlights of the night for Sooner fans, because it came in a game his father Bob Stoops was back leading Oklahoma as the interim head coach.

Stoops has been a reliable receiver for the Sooners. In 2020, he caught the game-winning, 25-yard touchdown pass against Texas in Oklahoma’s 53-45 four-overtime victory. In his career at OU, Stoops has 41 receptions for 521 yards and a pair of touchdown catches each of the past two seasons.

Stoops will be called upon more in 2022 and the Sooners will need him to better his 16 receptions for 191 yards from last year.

TE Brayden Willis

Brayden Willis is a seasoned playmaker at tight end for Oklahoma. Willis has 36 receptions, 484 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs over the course of his career. With Hall off to the NFL and Austin Stogner to South Carolina, the opportunity is there for Willis to be OU’s No. 1 pass-catching tight end.

OU did add transfer tight end Daniel Parker Jr. from Missouri and signed a pair of talented tight ends in Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, but, at least going in, it looks like Willis’ show. Parker Jr. finished with 12 receptions for 97 yards and had three touchdown catches at Missouri in 2021.

WR Brian Darby

Brian Darby had an 11-yard touchdown reception against Oklahoma State in the 2021 edition of Bedlam. Darby also caught a pair of passes for 49 yards against Texas Tech, including his 42-yard touchdown grab.

That was the bulk of his production in 2021, though. Darby finished with seven receptions for 102 receiving yards and the two aforementioned touchdowns. With all of Oklahoma’s departures, opportunity beckons in a big way for Darby.

The takeaway

Oklahoma needs some new playmakers to emerge and some players that have made plays in the past to elevate their production. Jalil Farooq caught just four passes for 69 yards in 2021, but he showcased versus Oregon that he’s ready for a more prominent role. Farooq finished the Valero Alamo Bowl as OU’s leading receiver with three receptions for 64 yards. Cody Jackson is another wide receiver that could be in for a breakout sophomore season.

What this list also doesn’t illustrate is the return of five-star wide receiver Theo Wease. Wease was Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver in 2020 with 37 receptions for 530 yards and he caught four touchdown passes. Still, OU is replacing a lot of production and one of its 2022 wide receiver signees might need to factor for the Sooners to reach the heights they want. Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson should certainly have every opportunity to make an immediate splash in the Crimson and Cream.

