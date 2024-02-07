Top 5 recruiting wins for Alabama in the 2024 recruiting class

It took quite a bit of work for Alabama to hold on to some of the top recruits in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. After a coaching change, the general belief would be that numerous signees and current players on the roster would transfer or de-commit. That was not the case in a broader sense.

Alabama lost one signee from the 2024 recruiting class. Outside of that, the new coaching staff was able to sell the other signees on their futures as well as the future of the football program.

While the new coaching staff was not a factor in early national signing day, there were some key wins on the recruiting trail.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at the top five recruiting wins in the 2024 recruiting class for the Alabama football program.

Alabama fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief several weeks ago when 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams recommitted to Alabama and canceled his visit to Auburn. After all, Auburn was seen as a major threat to pry Williams away from the Crimson Tide.

He took multiple visits to Auburn and had shown interest in the Tigers. However, the new Alabama coaching staff was able to secure his commitment and get him on board for the ’24 recruiting class. Williams is set to officially sign with Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 7th. Many expect him to be an immediate impact player once he arrives in Tuscaloosa. He possesses the talent to be a Day-1 starter at the wide receiver position. Williams won Mr. Football in Alabama two years in a row. He became the first high school athlete in the state of Alabama to win the award two years in a row. I think it is safe to say that Williams was the ‘icing on the cake’ for the ’24 recruiting class.

Despite being a long-term commit, 2024 five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe still entertained interest from other programs such as Auburn and Georgia. Mbakwe made several trips to the Plains to visit Auburn. However, he chose to remain solid with his commitment and ultimately signed with Alabama.

Mbakwe’s primary recruiter was former Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. The new Alabama coaching staff was able to keep Mbakwe signed and on board for the 2024 season. That could prove to be huge as Mbakwe has the opportunity to see the field early and often in 2024. As a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School, Mbakwe played primarily quarterback. He helped lead the Cougars to an AHSAA Class 6A State Championship. While Mbakwe possesses the raw talent to play anywhere on the field, I fully anticipate him playing cornerback for the Crimson Tide.

It was yet another in-state battle for 2024 four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. Alabama and Auburn were the two programs that Beaman chose between. He made multiple visits to both schools. However, in the end, Beaman chose to stick closer to home and signed with the Crimson Tide.

Beaman has a tight-knit relationship with 2024 four-star cornerback signee Jaylen Mbakwe. The two are very close. As we have learned, Mbakwe was a key reason for helping land Ryan Williams. He could have helped do the same for Beaman. Beaman spent his high school career at A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. During his senior season, Beaman tallied 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. Alabama is certainly getting a force along the defensive line. Beaman can play either defensive tackle or defensive end at the college level.

For a while, it seemed like 2024 four-star defensive back Zavier Mincey would end up staying home and playing in the Sunshine state. Schools like Miami, Florida, and Florida State were all after Mincey. Interestingly enough, Alabama’s recruiting charge was led by former Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Robinson is now the safeties coach at Georgia. It came down to the wire, but former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was able to seal the deal with a late in-home visit.

Mincey sticking with Alabama amid the coaching changes says a lot about his character and confirms that he is willing to do whatever it takes to see the field regardless of the coaching staff. Alabama fans should be excited to have Mincey on board. He is a long, versatile defensive back who projects to be an early contributor in Alabama’s secondary.

Alabama had to do everything in its willpower to hold on to local, 2024 four-star running back Kevin Riley. Riley was committed to Miami for about six months before de-committing and flipping to the Crimson Tide on early national signing day.

The product of Tuscaloosa County High School has prototypical size at the running back position. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. Each recruiting service had Riley regarded as a top-10 running back in the ’24 recruiting class. During his junior season, Riley totaled 1,306 yards and 10 touchdowns. He battled injuries during his senior season. Ultimately speaking, his commitment is one that Alabama could ill-afford to lose. His upside at the running back position is extremely high.

