Here are the Top 5 QBs Texas A&M will face during the 2024 season

Texas A&M’s 2024 college football schedule has been released in its entirety, and outside of knowing the times for each matchup, Aggie fans can start to make their plans ahead of the first division-less SEC slate.

Even more important, this will be the inaugural season for the 12-team College Football Playoffs, as the field has finally expanded, providing the Aggies a legitimate shot at reaching the tournament for the first time in program history.

Amid new head coach Mike Elko’s first season at the helm, the ever-growing transfer portal, coupled with several de-commits in the 2024 cycle, have hampered the Aggie’s offseason momentum, but this is expected amid a regime change, and Elko is already beginning to add productive players from the portal this month.

Looking ahead to the position matchups next season, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman should have the advantage over most of the defenses the Aggies face. After the news that Arkansas signal-caller K.J Jefferson will enter the transfer portal, the list of elite QB competition on the schedule shrinks, especially with LSU Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels departing for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Still, with Texas and Oklahoma entered into the conference, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will return next season, will definitely be a problem to end the year in the Lone Star Showdown. Oh, and for the first time since entering the SEC in 2012, Texas A&M will avoid Alabama and Ole Miss, which includes quarterback Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart.

Here are the Top 5 quarterbacks Texas A&M will face during the 2024 college football season.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green (transferred from Boise State)

2023 season stats: 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions passing, 78 carries, 436 yards, nine touchdowns rushing.

With the news that longtime starting signal caller K.J Jefferson will enter the transfer portal, it looks like the future at the position lies at the feet of former Boise State duel-threat QB Taylen Green.

Leading the Broncos to an 8-5 record, including a Mountain West Championship Title, Green possesses all the traits needed to excel in the SEC, especially in new OC Bobby Petrino’s offense, which was never fully unleashed under now-former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2023.

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

2023 season stats: 1,102 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions passing, 47 carries, 173 yards yards, two touchdowns rushing.

Riley Leonard has transferred to Notre Dame after three years at Duke and will officially face his former head coach, Mike Elko, as Texas A&M opens the 2024 season by hosting the Fighting Irish on Aug. 31.

Leonard, who stands at 6’4″, is still regarded as one of the better quarterbacks in college football despite missing five games during the 2023 season due to a serious lower-body injury. Is Leonard simply a plug-and-play option for head coach Mike Freeman with QB Sam Hartman leaving for the NFL? Maybe, but it will depend on the scheme and how healthy he will be out of the gate.

Florida QB Graham Mertz

2023 season stats: 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions passing, 62 carries, four touchdowns rushing.

Entering his sixth and final collegiate season, Graham Mertz is still a guy who can lighten up the scoreboard when everything is working, showing spurts of greatness amid Florida’s 5-7 finish in 2023.

While the Gator’s SEC schedule is absolutely brutal, Texas A&M will face Mertz in The Swamp on Sept. 14 in a hot and loud environment. If A&M’s secondary does not steadily improve next season, Mertz could have his way through the air.

Missouri QB Brady Cook

2023 season stats: 3,189 yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions passing.

No. 9 Missouri finished the 2023 season with 10-2, including upcoming appearances in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State behind the arm of quarterback Brady Cook and the legs of senior running back Cody Schrader (1,489 yards rushing, 13 TDs).

While Schrader’s future with the Tigers is still unknown, the connection between Brady Cook and former five-star WR Luther Burden III (1,197 yards, 8 TDs) will continue to be lethal in 2024, the Aggies will at least host the Tigers instead of having to travel in early October.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

2023 season stats: 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions passing.

The news that Quinn Ewers will return for a final season in Austin was music to every Longhorns fan’s ears, as the Arch Manning-led offense will have to wait till 2025.

As perhaps the most talented and NFL-ready quarterback coming into the SEC next season, Ewers has already led Texas to their first appearance in the College Football Playoffs, set to take on Washington in The Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Texas’s roster will be stacked as usual. Still, in their first year in the SEC, the schedule is tough, and finishing the season on the road vs. Texas A&M for the first time since 2011 will likely be the Conner Weigman vs. Quinn Ewers showdown for a potential spot in the 12-team college football playoffs if all goes as expected.

