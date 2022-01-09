Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

It is being reported current Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is planning to step down after the 2022 NFL draft, which means the Steelers will need to quickly find his successor. This is going to be a significant loss for the franchise after more than 20 seasons of stability. Who are the top candidates to replace him? Let’s go through a few.

Omar Khan-Steelers VP of football and business administration

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The easy money is on Khan to just be promoted to the position. He’s been with the team since 2001 and is the salary-cap wizard who finds a way to keep all those contracts in order.

Brandon Hunt-Steelers pro scouting coordinator

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

If Pittsburgh wants a GM who is more personnel orientated rather than contracts, Hunt is the guy. He’s a genius when it comes to scouting and talent evaluation and has been the team’s pro scouting coordinator since 2010.

Khai Harley-Saints VP of football administration

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone outside the franchise is a longshot but Khai Harley has the resume to warrant the attention from the Steelers. He’s been in the NFL for 21 years and while his area of expertise is player contracts, he’s worked very closely with the personnel side of things as well.

Dan Morgan-Panthers assistant general manager

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If the plan is for Kevin Colbert to head to Carolina to run the team for owner David Tepper, why not poach their top guy? Morgan is currently the assistant GM and is on a meteoric rise to the top.

Morocco Brown-Colts director of college scouting

(AP Photo)

Few teams have drafted better than the Colts in recent years and that is because of Morocco Brown. Brown has been the Colts director of college scouting for five years but has worked in the league for more than 20. His eye for talent is elite and could be the guy to help re-build this roster.

1

1