Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.

Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

There are plenty of fans who believe Brian Flores is the perfect replacement for Tomlin and him already being on the staff makes it that much easier. And honestly, I was in that camp when Flores was hired as well. But after seeing how negligible his impact has been on the defense, I’m not so sure.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There are few defenisve minds better than DeMeco Ryans. He has crafted the best defense in the NFL and his resume is strong for a head coaching job next year. You bring in Ryans with an innovative offensive coordinator and this team could be great in a hurry.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If innovation and production on offense are what the Steelers are after, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is the easy choice. There’s no offense in the NFL doing what Kansas City is doing and the Steelers have a ton of young weapons to work with.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Moore is another young coordinator who is going to be in demand in the offseason for teams that want to jumpstart their offense and maximize their talent. Moore has built an offense in Dallas that has balance and efficiency.

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

OK, this one is probably a stretch but who doesn’t want to see Harbaugh vs Harbaugh twice a year in the AFC North?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire