Top 5 positions for the Steelers to upgrade this offseason
The 2021 offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers is going to be dedicated to change. Changes on the coaching staff and lots of changes on the roster. Pittsburgh is also facing a free-agent crisis with very little money to spend and lots of players to sign.
This means when the Steelers take the field in 2021, you are going to see plenty of new faces. Some positional groups will be better next season and others sadly won’t. Here are the top five positions to be upgraded this offseason.
1-Offensive tackle
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler and Zach Banner are all free agents and Banner is probably the only one coming back. This leaves Banner and Chuks Okorafor as the starters but with a good draft, this group could be better as soon as 2021. This group struggled all season so the only way they can go is up.
2-Interior offensive line
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The bright spot on the offensive line last season was rookie Kevin Dotson. Dotson should come in and start at left guard assuming Feiler leaves in free agency. But with Maurkice Pouncey at center and David DeCastro at right guard this group is still in need of an injection of youth and is needed. Here another area where the draft could really come in handy.
3-Interior defensive line
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
For several seasons, Pittsburgh has opted to bypass the traditional nose tackle in their base 3-4 defense. If the Steelers want to help plug up the leaks in the run defense, the upgrade here is to remember what life was like when Casey Hampton was on the roster and look for a player like that in the upcoming draft or free agency.
4-Running back
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Pittsburgh has tried to get by with average running backs since Le'Veon Bell left and that has to end. If the Steelers really want to be serious about running the football there has to be an effort made to draft an elite player who the defense must account for.
5-Inside linebacker
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The healthy return of Devin Bush will be a big upgrade here but it goes beyond that. The Steelers completely disregarded depth at inside linebacker last season and when injuries started popping up it showed.