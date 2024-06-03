Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 41

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.

Play #1: Nevada Alum Case Sanderson —

Nevada High School alum Case Sanderson would have a terrific performance against Niagara on Saturday.

Nebraska trailed 4-0 into the top half of the third, but the lefty would hit a three-run shot the opposite way, and follow it up with a sacrifice fly to tie it. Nebraska would end up winning the game 7-5.



Play #2: Joplin Outlaws Pitcher Lucas Vanlanduit —

Joplin Outlaws pitcher Lucas Vanlanduit would have a fairly strong game on Saturday.

Vanlanduit would go seven innings, only allow three hits, and strikeout four against Sherman. The Outlaws would end up winning the game 11-1.

Play #3: Joplin Outlaws Pitcher Xavier Fosbenner —

Joplin Outlaws pitcher Xavier Fosbenner would have a great game on Friday evening.

Fosbenner would go 6.1 innings, strikeout six, and only allow one earned run. He would prove to be a key piece in a tight 5-3 win last week.

Play #4: Joplin Outlaws First Baseman Carter Mize —

Joplin Outlaws first baseman Carter Mize is having quite the 2024 campaign. He would hit a monster home run into left in Sunday’s game against Sherman. He’s currently ranked ninth in RBI’s.

Play #5: Young Athlete Shines at PSU Football Camp —

During scrimmages at Pitt State’s youth football camp, a young camper would make a terrific catch in traffic for a touchdown.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.