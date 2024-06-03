Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 41
JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.
Play #1: Nevada Alum Case Sanderson —
Nevada High School alum Case Sanderson would have a terrific performance against Niagara on Saturday.
Nebraska trailed 4-0 into the top half of the third, but the lefty would hit a three-run shot the opposite way, and follow it up with a sacrifice fly to tie it. Nebraska would end up winning the game 7-5.
Play #2: Joplin Outlaws Pitcher Lucas Vanlanduit —
Joplin Outlaws pitcher Lucas Vanlanduit would have a fairly strong game on Saturday.
Vanlanduit would go seven innings, only allow three hits, and strikeout four against Sherman. The Outlaws would end up winning the game 11-1.
Play #3: Joplin Outlaws Pitcher Xavier Fosbenner —
Joplin Outlaws pitcher Xavier Fosbenner would have a great game on Friday evening.
Fosbenner would go 6.1 innings, strikeout six, and only allow one earned run. He would prove to be a key piece in a tight 5-3 win last week.
Play #4: Joplin Outlaws First Baseman Carter Mize —
Joplin Outlaws first baseman Carter Mize is having quite the 2024 campaign. He would hit a monster home run into left in Sunday’s game against Sherman. He’s currently ranked ninth in RBI’s.
Play #5: Young Athlete Shines at PSU Football Camp —
During scrimmages at Pitt State’s youth football camp, a young camper would make a terrific catch in traffic for a touchdown.
