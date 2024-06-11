Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 42

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.

Play #1: Joplin Outlaws —

The Outlaws were down 5-0 early in Sunday’s game against Piney Wood, but they overcame that deficit to go on to win 8-6.

They secured the home series win against the Timberhogs and improved to 8-5 on the year.

Play #2: Missouri Southern Football Youth Campers —

Sunday evening at the Missouri Southern Lions football youth camp, some of the campers decided to show off their arms and hands by making some really impressive throws and catches.

Play #3: Pitt State Track & Field —

The Pitt State Track & Field program received some pretty special accolades with Head Coach Kyle Rutledge being named Coach of the Year and Assistant Jesse Miller was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

They helped lead Pitt State to national titles on the men & women’s side back in May.

Play #4: Joplin Outlaws Catcher Drake Lee & Kahle Good —

In their game against Piney Woods on Saturday, catcher Drake Lee fired off a great throw to Kahle Good who tagged the runner out trying to steal second.

Play #5: Nevada Alum Case Sanderson —

Joplin Outlaws Pitcher Xavier Fosbenner had a really solid game against Piney Woods on Saturday.

4.1 Innings Pitched, Fosbenner struck out 6 Timberhog batters.

