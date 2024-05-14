Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 38

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Missouri Southern Lions Baseball —

The Missouri Southern Lions are MIAA Champions after they engaged in a shootout with one-seeded Central Missouri, but came out on top defeating the Mules, 18-16 to claim their first MIAA Tournament Championship since 2015.

Missouri Southern will now prepare to host a Regional this weekend in Joplin.

Play #2: Diamond Lady Wildcats Softball —

The Diamond Lady Wildcats got their revenge and redemption from last year’s district title game after they defeated Mt. Vernon in the Class 2 District 6 Championship, 5-3 and they will now advance to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals.

Play #3: Liberal Lady Bulldogs Softball —

Liberal Lady Bulldogs won the Class 1 District 6 Championship after defeating Lockwood, 5-4.

Liberal claimed their first District title since 2018 and now advance to the Class 1 State Quarterfinals Round.

Play #4: Crowder Baseball —

For the 5th straight year, they are the Region 16 Tournament Champions after defeating Jefferson College, 14-8.

Crowder will now advance to the District Championships this weekend down in Oklahoma to face off against Seminole State.

Play #5: Paxtyn Hayes (Pitt State Senior Utility Player) —

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 7th, Pitt State’s Paxtyn Hayes singles one up the middle to score Heather Arnett and Hayes called game to walk it off as the Gorillas to earn the first round win over Southern Arkansas, 4-3.

