Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 39

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.

Play #1: Crowder Roughriders Baseball —

Grand Junction here they come! The Crowder Roughriders advance to the Division I JUCO World Series after sweeping Seminole State to win the South Central District Championship.

Crowder is heading back to Colorado for the first time since 2022.

Play #2: Avery Johnson (Frontenac Junior Pitcher) —

Frontenac’s Avery Johnson had a big day in the circle against Galena. In three innings, she pitched a no-hitter and recorded 8 strikeouts.

Frontenac went on to win big over Galena in the Class 3A Regional Tournament, 15-0.

Play #3: Garrett Rice (Missouri Southern Senior Infielder —

Missouri Southern’s Garrett Rice comes through in the clutch in the bottom of the 9th and delivered a RBI-double to walk it for the Lions against Harding.

They won the game, 7-6, to earn the first round victory in the central region tournament.

Play #4: Trae Turner (Webb City Junior Guard) —

Webb City’s Trae Turner comes flying in off the miss and throws down the one-handed putback dunk. Great athleticism from the junior, definitely a kid to watch out for on the Cardinals comes next season.

Play #5: Braden Dodson (Mt. Vernon Junior Catcher —

In the Class 4 District 11 semi-finals, Mt. Vernon’s Braden Dodson delivers a big hit to centerfield that went all the way to the wall and Dodson found himself rounding third, sliding home and turned it into an inside-the-park home-run.

Mt. Vernon went on to shutout Seneca and won the game, 4-0.

