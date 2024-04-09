Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 33

JOPLIN, Mo – After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Shaun Hunt (Webb City Senior First Baseman) —

Webb City’s Shaun Hunt had ice in his veins last Thursday when the bases were loaded, Hunt ripped one into centerfield which allowed a runner to score and Hunt’s RBI-single walked it off for the Cardinals.

Webb City defeated Neosho, 7-6, in 8 innings.

Play #2: Nixon Brannan (Pitt State Senior Catcher) —

On Tuesday, Pitt State’s Nixon Brannan hit a line drive down the right field line which allowed Cooper Harris to score and Brannan walked it off in extras.

Brannan’s RBI-double secure the Gorillas victory over Drury in a mid-week matchup, 4-3, in 11 innings.

Play #3: Lily Brown (St. Mary’s-Colgan Senior) —

At the PSU Gorilla Relays on Friday, St. Mary’s-Colgan’s Lily Brown had a big day after finishing first in the Girls Triple Jump with a jump of 37-10.5 and taking first in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 46.14 seconds.

The Pitt State Track & Field commit also finished second in the 100 Meter Hurdles (15.43) and finished second in the High Jump (5-4).

Play #4: Grady Bentley (Diamond Sophomore Pitcher) —

Down at the Mickey Mantle Classic down in Commerce, Oklahoma, Diamond’s Grady Bentley pitched a great game on Saturday.

He went; 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER and struck out 9 batters.

Bentley helped lead Diamond to the Comet Division Championship of the Mickey Mantle Classic with a 10-4 win over Arcadia Valley.

Play #5: Kadyn Trochim (Pitt State Redshirt Junior Infielder) —

In their doubleheader against Missouri Southern on Saturday, Pitt State’s Kadyn Trochim had a big day at the plate. She went 4-for-5 with 7 RBI’s and 2 Home-Runs.

Trochim had a solo HR in game one and a 3-run homer in game two.

The 10th ranked Gorillas went on to win both games (8-1, 12-4) earning the sweep over the Lions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.