Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 43

JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States area.

Play #1: Nevada’s Emree Cameron —

Nevada High School’s Emree Cameron would be crowned female division champion in the 2024 Junior Match Play Championship last week.

The Louisville golf commit would beat St. Louis opponent Morgan Withington 3-and-2. Cameron will now head to the U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship in California.

Play #2: NEO 8-Man All-Star Game’s Harrison Stapleton

After a 60-plus yard run by the Green team’s quarterback at the NEO 8-man all-star game, defensive back Harrison Stapleton would reach in at the last second to force a fumble and change possession.

The Green team would end up winning the matchup 48-26.

Play #3: Neosho Basketball’s Kaiden Asberry

Neosho’s Kaiden Asberry would have a solid game against Rogers in Summer League play.

The rising junior guard would put up a 10-plus point performance as he looks to play an even bigger role for the Wildcats in 2024.

Play #4: Webb City Basketball’s Holton Keith

Webb City’s Holton Keith would put on a few good moves on his way to the basket against Rogers last Tuesday.

Keith would end up with a 10+ point performance in Summer League play.

Play #5: Youth Camper Makes Step-Back Shot

At a youth camp for Pitt State men’s basketball, a young camper would make a step-back shot near the three-point arc.

