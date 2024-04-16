Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 34

JOPLIN, Mo – After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States

Play #1: Cooper Lilienkamp (Carthage Sophomore Outfielder) —

Carthage’s Cooper Lilienkamp hit a walk-off 2-RBI single against Carl Junction.

With two outs in the bottom of the 7th, trailing 3-2, Lilienkamp ripped a base hit to left field to score two runs to win it. Carthage defeated Carl Junction, 4-3.

Play #2: Arene Landon-Lane (Crowder Freshman Infielder) —

In their game against St. Charles Community College, Crowder’s Arene Landon-Lane stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 7th and hit a hard ball to centerfield to score Mazzi Jones to make it a walk-off RBI-single to defeat St. Charles CC, 3-2.

Play #3: Avery Johnson (Frontenac Junior Pitcher) —

Frontenac’s Avery Johnson dominated in the circle in their doubleheader sweep against Riverton.

She pitched both games and picked up two wins while putting up some insane numbers. Johnson pitched 12 innings, only allowed two hits, zero earned runs or any runs for that matter and struck out 22 batters.

Play #4: Austin Warkins (Pitt State Junior Infielder) —

In their game against Missouri Western, it was tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 9th. After a wild pitch, Austin Warkins sprinted and slid on home to score the game winning run.

Pitt State defeated the Griffons, 6-5, in game three to earn themselves the sweep.

Play #5: Taelyn Reeder (Diamond Freshman Pitcher) —

Taelyn Reeder had a great pitching performance in the circle against Miller for the Lady Wildcats.

In their game, Reeder pitched five shutout innings, only allowing one hit and didn’t yield a single run and struck out 11 batters. Diamond won the game big over Miller via run rule, 10-0.

