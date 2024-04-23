Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 35

JOPLIN, Mo – After a week of high school sports & collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Lydia Feiste (Crowder Sophomore Utility Player) —

Tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the 7th inning with the bases loaded, Crowder’s Lydia Feiste stepped up and knocked a shot to deep right centerfield and blasted it out of the park for a Grand Slam Walk-Off Home-Run.

Crowder defeated State Fair Community College, 9-5 on sophomore day.

Play #2: Luke Beverlin (Webb City Junior Pitcher) —

Webb City’s Luke Beverlin had a big night on the mound for Webb City against Carthage. The big left-handed pitcher struck out 11 batters in 5 innings and only allowed one run and five hits.

The Cardinals went on to win big on Senior Day via run rule over the Tigers, 14-4.

Play #3: Jett Burgess (Pittsburg Junior Pitcher) —

Pittsburg’s Jett Burgess was dominant on the mound against Coffeyville. In 7 innings pitched, Burgess only allowed five hits and one earned run and finished with 11 strikeouts.

Pittsburg went on to cruise to victory winning, 11-2.

Play #4: Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott Senior Pitcher) —

Fort Scott’s Rocco Loffredo had a great pitching performance on the mound against Webb City.

The 6’7 right hander struck out 9 batters in 5.2 innings pitched and only allowed two hits and one earned run as the Tigers defeated Webb City, 7-2.

Play #5: Easton Swofford (Crowder Sophomore Infielder) —

Crowder’s Easton Swofford made a great leaping, diving catch for the out against Fort Scott.

The Roughriders went on to win in a shootout over the Greyhounds defeating them, 27-15.

